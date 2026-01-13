Chinese Innovation Shines at CES! STARAY 3D Printed Integrated Shoes Astonish the World

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a significant barometer for global consumer technology, CES 2026 recently kicked off in Las Vegas, focusing on cutting-edge AI technology. The Chinese 3D printing consumer tech brand, Hangzhou Staray Technology Co., Ltd (STARAY), made a splash at the exhibition with its innovative 3D printed integrated shoes, becoming one of the most talked-about Chinese innovative brands due to its mature smart manufacturing capabilities and clear globalization strategy.



First Encounter with 3D Printed Shoes: A Unique Sensation from the Ground Up

At CES, many attendees were experiencing 3D printed footwear for the first time. Instead of being enchanted by "technological concepts," they were drawn to the real sensations felt from the soles of their feet. Keywords like lightweight, flexible, and snug were frequently mentioned. After trying on the shoes, many participants eagerly inquired about purchasing options, leading to a significant number of orders placed on-site, making STARAY a hot topic during the event.





Returning to the Essence of Walking: A Product Philosophy Centered on "Foot Feel"

Unlike traditional footwear that emphasizes appearance or functional labels, STARAY presents a product philosophy focused on daily walking comfort. The brand aims for shoes to return to their essential role—accompanying people in long hours of walking, standing, and living, rather than becoming a burden. This "foot feel"-centered approach resonated strongly with audiences from various countries and lifestyles.

3D Printing as a Means, Not an End

Founded in 2020, STARAY views 3D printing not as a flashy gimmick but as a tool to enhance the wearing experience. The integrated shoe structure reduces the discomfort associated with traditional stitching, enabling a more seamless and natural walking experience. The elastic and supportive lattice structure maintains comfort and stability as foot pressure changes. These experiences are often immediately perceptible with the first step in trying them on.





A Comfortable Balance Between Technology and Everyday Life

Many overseas users at the event commented that STARAY's footwear experience—neither as rigidly supportive as sports shoes nor as loosely fitting as casual shoes—closely approximates a state of "wearing all day." It is this balance between technology and daily life that has made STARAY products regarded as true consumer goods capable of seamlessly integrating into life.



Subtle Yet Futuristic Design Language

In addition to the comfort experience itself, STARAY's design language has garnered much appreciation. Its simplistic yet futuristic design, along with diverse but understated color choices, makes it suitable for both urban commuting and everyday life. This design philosophy, which does not overly emphasize "functional attributes," allows products to fit more easily into daily outfits across different cultural backgrounds.





Recognition from Professional Circles: CES Award Endorsement

This recognition, stemming from real experiences, has also been reflected in broader professional interest. During CES, STARAY received the Best Media Impact Innovation Award, further enhancing the brand's visibility within the global consumer tech context. More noteworthy than the award itself is the consensus it reflects—when technology translates into comfort, it becomes easier to understand, remember, and choose.



Manufacturing Logic Behind Comfort Is No Coincidence

The comfort verified repeatedly at the exhibition is no coincidence. On the manufacturing side, STARAY's production model, centered around 3D printing, forms the foundational basis for product experience. The bio-based, glue-free manufacturing process reduces resource waste and energy consumption while naturally aligning with the environmental and sustainability values that the European and American markets prioritize. The relatively low reliance on labor and factory space also allows for realistic localization in different countries and regions. This is not merely about efficiency but represents a more sustainable, everyday manufacturing approach.





Gradually Forming Globalization Framework

In just over five years since its establishment, STARAY has built a globalization development system covering R&D, design, manufacturing, and branding. The brand has established a R&D design center in Italy and is simultaneously developing localized production lines, forming a mass-producible "Made in Italy" smart manufacturing model. In terms of international markets, STARAY has entered key consumer regions such as Japan, the United States, and Europe, successfully establishing a phased presence in Japan from direct brand operations to boutique channels. These capabilities and arrangements are not hastily emphasized at the exhibition, yet they invisibly define the completeness of the products.





Returning Walking to the Sensation of the Body

When discussing the brand's long-term direction, founder Luo Jie has often mentioned that STARAY is not solely concerned with "whether the technology is leading" but rather with how technology can continuously deliver a precise, comfortable, and trustworthy walking experience. In her view, footwear is not just a functional product but an extension of a lifestyle—conveying a way of life that delivers precision and comfort with every step, allowing the act of walking to reconnect with the body’s sensations.



A Long-Term Value Path for Chinese Innovation

From the real-world experience feedback emerging at CES to the gradually perfected global manufacturing and R&D system, STARAY is attempting to forge a path with long-term value—ensuring that Chinese innovation takes root in global markets, benefiting quality consumers worldwide and making the emblem of Chinese manufacturing even more vibrant on the world stage.



INS: https://www.instagram.com/staray.official?igsh=MWNlcWl3OHd6MWpiMw%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

Company Name: Hangzhou Staray Technology Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Jie Luo

Email: staray@starayglobe.com

Website: www.starayglobe.com

