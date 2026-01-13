Checkerspot and La Fabrique Végétale Partner to Commercialize Algal Oils in the European Personal Care Market

Alameda, Calif (USA) and Lyon (FRANCE), Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkerspot , a biotechnology company that develops functional lipids through fermentation of microalgae, and La Fabrique Végétale (LFV), a French specialist in formulation and commercialization of cosmetic ingredients, today announced a collaboration to bring Checkerspot’s high performing algal oils to the European cosmetic and personal care market.

The collaboration reflects broader shifts within the European personal care industry toward traceable, sustainable and high-performance ingredients, as brands seek alternatives to conventional plant-based oils with increasingly complex supply-chains and environmental challenges. Checkerspot’s fermentation-derived algal oil platform can offer a number of biobased ingredients designed to deliver superior functional performance using renewable inputs with a fully traceable supply chain.

“This partnership allows us to take a focused, market-led approach in Europe,” said Checkerspot CEO John Krzywicki. “By working directly with La Fabrique Végétale, we can collaborate closely with leading European brands and generate application-ready data and formulations that are directly aligned with their needs.”

At the center of the collaboration is Checkerspot’s high-oleic algal oil (HOAO) produced from non-genetically modified microalgae, optimized for consistent quality and functional performance. Produced via controlled fermentation, HOAO delivers a rich, silky sensorial profile with excellent oxidative stability and a neutral impact on odor and color, while offering precise, reproducible composition and contaminant-free quality that supports secure, continuous supply independent of crop-related variability.

"Algal oils open new formulation opportunities by combining a unique triglyceride composition with outstanding sensory performance. They offer a sustainable and contaminant-free alternative with a reduced environmental footprint." said Caroline Rousseau, Formulation & Applied Research. “This collaboration allows us to translate Checkerspot’s technology into formulation solutions, helping brands enhance their products through the use of innovative, state of the art ingredients.”

Under this partnership, La Fabrique Végétale leads the way to market adoption of HOAO by taking primary responsibility for formulation development and customer engagement, using prototypes as the central vehicle to demonstrate real-world functionality in finished cosmetic and personal care products. This collaboration will launch at Cosmet’Agora in Paris on January 13–14, 2026, positioned explicitly as the launch event for HOAO, where LFV will begin direct engagement with brands and distributors.

ABOUT Checkerspot

Checkerspot is a category defining biotechnology company designing fats and oils through precision fermentation. It develops functional lipids not easily or sustainably sourced from nature, providing market-ready ingredients critical to meeting nutritional needs at every phase of life. Through its biology-driven, molecule-licensing platform, Checkerspot enables partners to meet growing consumer demand for healthier, more sustainable ingredients at commercially relevant scale & cost.

Find More information on our proven technologies at Checkerspot.com





ABOUT La Fabrique Végétale

La Fabrique Végétale is a company specializing in the innovation of bio-based cosmetic ingredients. It develops innovative plant-based solutions while helping companies to develop and source original and sustainable raw materials. Find more information of at lafabriquevegetale.eu

