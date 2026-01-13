PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, 13 January 2026 – Arcadis N.V. (Arcadis), the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, repurchased 461,483 of its own shares in the period 5 – 9 January 2026 at an average price of €36.56. The total consideration of this repurchase was €16,873,986.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 4,141,810 shares for a total consideration of €158,797,681 at an average price of €38.34.

The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to reduce the capital of Arcadis, as announced on 1 October 2025.

Overviews of all transactions under this program are published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis (https://www.arcadis.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program).



ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments