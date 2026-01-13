Andrius Šemeškevičius has been appointed as the CEO of LITGRID AB

The Board of Litgrid AB (legal entity code: 302564383, registered office address: Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, LT-05131 Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania), after evaluation of the results of the public recruitment process and the competence and experience of the candidate, on January 12th 2026 appointed Andrius Šemeškevičius as the CEO of Litgrid effective from 23 February 2026 for a five-year term.

In this capacity, A. Šemeškevičius will replace Rokas Masiulis, who was leading the team of Litgrid from February 2021.

In line with good governance practice, the EPSO-G Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the majority of which consists of independent members, assisted Litgrid Board in selecting the candidate in a publicly announced competition by, in cooperation with the personnel selection company Master Class Lietuva. The selection process was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and good governance.

Andrius Šemeškevičius has accumulated many years of experience in the field of technology. For the last 11 years, he worked as the Chief Technology Officer of Telia Lietuva. In 2023–2024, he served as an independent member of the Litgrid Board and was responsible for the technology and digitalization. A. Šemeškevičius holds a Master of Science in Engineering Computer Science from Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (Vilnius Tech), has completed the Leadership and Business Development Program at the Saïd Business School of Oxford University and the Executive Education Program for Senior Executives at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Attachement:

Press release.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Project manager

Communication Division

Phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachment