The Board of Litgrid has appointed Andrius Šemeškevičius as the company's CEO

On January 12, the Board of Litgrid, an Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator, has appointed Andrius Šemeškevičius as the company’s new CEO for a five-year term. He will assume office on February 23, 2026.

A. Šemeškevičius will succeed Rokas Masiulis, who has led the company since February 2021.

The selection process was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of transparency and good governance. Following a publicly announced competition, the EPSO-G Nomination and Remuneration Committee, composed of a majority of independent members, supported the selection of the candidate for the Board of Energy Cells in cooperation with the executive search firm Master Class Lietuva.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

