AI in Aviation Market Set to Hit USD 171.53 Billion by 2033, Driven by Predictive Maintenance and Flight Operations Optimization | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI in Aviation Market is valued at USD 8.63 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 171.53 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 45.33% during the forecast period.

Predictive maintenance, flight operations optimization, safety enhancements, and passenger experience are all rising trends that are boosting the use of AI and contributing to the aviation industry's strong and quick growth.





The U.S. AI in Aviation Market is projected to grow from USD 2.43 Billion in 2025E to USD 37.51 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 40.81%.

Increasing adoption is attributed to high airline spending on predictive maintenance, flight autonomy, and advanced passenger experience solutions in major aviation destinations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Predictive Maintenance held the largest market share of 28.45% in 2025 as airlines focus on minimizing aircraft downtime, maximizing fleet utilization & maintenance cost savings. Passenger Experience Enhancement is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 52.14% during 2026–2033 due to cast-in amenities such as personalized travel services, smart check-ins to in-flight experience enhancements.

By Technology

Machine Learning dominated with a 34.12% share in 2025 since it is enabling predictive analytics, autonomous flight operations and operational decision making, among others. Computer Vision is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 54.06% during the forecast period with a range of advances including automatic inspection, security and baggage handling.

By Component

Software accounted for the highest market share of 41.25% in 2025 as it integrates AI algorithms, predictive maintenance modules, and operational dashboards for both airlines and airports. Services are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 51.27% through 2026–2033 due to increasing customer utilization of AI consulting, integration and managed support services.

By End User

Airlines held the largest share of 38.91% in 2025 due to a greater use of predictive maintenance, automatic flight operations, and operational analytics for cost reduction and improving efficiency. Airports are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 53.45% during 2026–2033 due to smart check-in technology, passenger flow process management, and automaton operated security control.

Regional Insights:

The North America AI in Aviation Market dominates globally with a 37.62% share in 2025, driven by high technology developed level and hardwired company foundation. Technology still plays a huge problem for this kind of surveillance.

Asia Pacific AI in Aviation Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 50.83% during 2026–2033. Growth is driven by growing air traffic, a rise in airline fleets and growth in the implementation of AI-enabled flight automation and predictive maintenance technology throughout China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Increasing Airline Investments in AI-driven Maintenance to Augment Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the AI in aviation market is rising airline investments in AI-driven operations and maintenance. In order to reduce expenses, boost fuel efficiency, and enhance historically poor on-time performances, operators and MROs are implementing prognostics, automation of flight operations, and operations analysis. In addition to strategic alliances with technology providers that are further enabling AI penetration in the commercial, cargo, and military aviation sectors, growing emphasis on safety, performance, and passenger comfort is opening the door for AI adoption.

Key Players:

Airbus SE

Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace

General Electric Company (GE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Safran S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Garmin Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Amadeus IT Group S.A.

SITA (International Air Transport Association-affiliate)

Samsung Electronics

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Airbus launched the AI-enabled A320 simulator near Gatwick Airport, featuring AI-driven air traffic, ground, and cabin crew coordination. This innovation strengthens Airbus’s leadership in aviation training and expands its portfolio of AI-integrated pilot education solutions.

In November 2025, Boeing introduced the “Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer” using Microsoft Azure and Flight Simulator, offering high-fidelity, customizable pilot training on digital devices. This launch reinforces Boeing’s dominance in aviation training technology and enhances operational readiness across airlines.

