Winter Swimming: A Glittering City Name Card of Dalian

DALIAN, China, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 11, the 2026 Dalian Winter Swimming Open & Carnival, themed "Winter Swimming, Forward and Winning", kicked off at Xinghai Bay Bathing Beach in Dalian, Liaoning Province. Nearly two thousand winter swimming athletes from around the world gathered along the shores of the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea, converging for a wave-splitting, tide-riding winter spectacle.

This winter swimming open competition featured 25-meter ocean pool races, relay races, and a 100-meter open water race, with participants competing in divisions based on age and gender. The overall organization of the event meets first-class domestic standards, featuring a team of 6 national-level and 34 national first-level referees. The venue is equipped with professional facilities such as warm-water shower pools and thermal blankets to ensure top-tier logistical support.

Outside the competition area, major local business districts, scenic spots, dining venues, and cultural establishments have simultaneously launched a series of promotional activities. By linking sports events with the entire chain of "dining, accommodation, transportation, tourism, shopping, and entertainment", both residents and visitors can fully experience the charm of this coastal city.

From the "National Winter Swimming Day" event held for thirty consecutive sessions to the now upgraded international, comprehensive Winter Swimming Open & Carnival, winter swimming has become a glittering city name card of Dalian.

"The Dalian Winter Swimming Open is a vivid practice of Dalian City's deep commitment to the concept that 'ice and snow are as valuable as gold and silver' and its full efforts to transform the 'cold resources' of the winter sea into a 'hot driving force' for urban development," said Liu Yan, Deputy Director of the Dalian Administration of Sport. She added that in 2026, the city will host over 500 events at various levels, adhering to the integrated development of culture, sports, commerce, and tourism. This initiative aims to foster an event-driven economy, better integrate sports into the fabric of the city, and inject new vitality into local high-quality development.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 2026 Dalian Winter Swimming Open & Carnival