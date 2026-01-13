Sidetrade Advances Security Leadership with SOC 1® Type II, SOC 2® Type II Reports and ISO 27001 Certification as AI Footprint Expands

Sidetrade, the Order-to-Cash AI company, announced it has obtained SOC 1® Type II and SOC 2® Type II reports with an unmodified auditor’s opinion, following audits conducted by EY France, and completed a full ISO/IEC 27001:2022 recertification. The results validate the company’s control maturity, data protection practices, and operational resilience at scale, as enterprises increasingly demand verifiable assurances on AI governance and financial process integrity, particularly in regulated environments.

The SOC (System and Organization Controls) reporting framework provides independent assurance on the design and operating effectiveness of controls over time. Following audits conducted by EY France, Sidetrade received SOC 1® Type II and SOC 2® Type II reports with an unmodified auditor’s opinion, confirming that its internal controls were suitably designed and operated effectively throughout the audit period.

Notably, these results were achieved while Sidetrade integrated acquisitions, expanded its global footprint, and introduced new agentic AI capabilities, indicating a level of control maturity capable of absorbing structural and technological change without degradation.

In parallel, the ISO 27001:2022 full recertification confirms the continued effectiveness of Sidetrade’s Information Security Management System (ISMS), aligned with international best practices, with no material nonconformities recorded. Sidetrade has been ISO 27001 certified since 2019.

According to Laurent Pontier, Sidetrade CTO Chief of Staff: “Achieving these SOC1, SOC2 and ISO 27001 results, while scaling rapidly and introducing new agentic capabilities required a disciplined, cross-functional operating model, and I’m incredibly proud of the teams involved. Security and compliance at Sidetrade are designed as proactive control layers, developed to remain robust as our products, AI architecture and market conditions evolve.”

A trust signal for regulated and US-based enterprises

For enterprises operating under Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) or equivalent regulatory regimes, SOC 1® Type II remains a core assurance mechanism, confirming that software supporting financial processes is governed by reliable and consistently applied, auditable controls. SOC 2® Type II, increasingly required by US enterprises during vendor due diligence, provides independent assurance over security, availability, and confidentiality controls across infrastructure and development operations.

“AI at scale cannot be treated as an experiment. It must be governed, observable, and resilient by design,” said Pontier. “The SOC reports reflect how we design our AI platform to meet the control standards expected in SOX-regulated environments. Trust is not declared. It is demonstrated, year after year.”

Issued by EY CertifyPoint, Sidetrade’s latest ISO 27001 recertification adds a complementary layer of assurance, signaling a mature and embedded approach to information security governance. In 2025 Sidetrade transitioned to the latest version of the norm: ISO/IEC 27001:2022.

AI platform and data sovereignty built into security framework

With AI central to Sidetrade’s platform, the company’s ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified ISMS scope explicitly includes its artificial intelligence systems, including Aimie, its agentic AI, alongside its core Order-to-Cash applications and services.

Sidetrade’s SOC 1® Type II report covers controls relevant to customer-facing applications supporting financial processing, while the SOC 2® Type II report covers the organization’s controls across people, processes and technology, including operational processes and its software development lifecycle.

While SOC reports do not provide AI-specific assurance, AI capabilities are developed and operated under the same standard development and security controls applied across Sidetrade’s platform.

Since its inception, Sidetrade has taken a deliberate approach to sovereignty by operating its infrastructure, AI models and payment data within a controlled environment. This ensures full segregation of customer data and keeps it within, secure, controlled boundaries. The approach is designed to meet the highest standards of privacy, security and regulation, including GDPR.

Preparing for the next regulatory wave

The audit outcomes also support Sidetrade’s preparation for emerging regulatory frameworks, including the EU AI Act, which is expected to increase formal expectations around risk management, transparency, and control design for AI companies such as Sidetrade.

While SOC reports are distributed under NDA and ISO 27001 certification applies strictly to the defined ISMS scope, the combination remains a key trust signal for enterprises evaluating AI vendors in mission-critical financial workflows.

As businesses accelerate AI adoption while tightening vendor oversight, Sidetrade’s latest audit outcomes position it among AI providers treating security assurance as continuous operational discipline rather than a marketing milestone.

Find out more about Sidetrade’s commitment to effective governance and Corporate Social Responsibility here.

