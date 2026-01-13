Kandi Technologies Showcases at AIMExpo 2026, Deepening North American Channel Strategy and Business Expansion

Jinhua, China , Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi”, “Kandi Technologies”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a long renowned leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced its participation in American International Motorcycle Expo (“AIMExpo”) for the year 2026, held from January 7 to 9, 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. During the event, Kandi showcased its core lineup of electric off-road vehicle products tailored for the North American market and engaged in strategic discussions with existing dealers and prospective channel partners. Through on-site product demonstrations and targeted business meetings, the Company further strengthened its channel network and explored new collaboration opportunities to drive continued market expansion.

As one of the most influential trade shows in the North American powersports industry, AIMExpo brings together global leading manufacturers, distributors, and industry professionals. Kandi highlighted several flagship products at the event, including crossover electric golf carts such as the Element 2+2, 4Pro F, and 6Pro 4+2, as well as electric UTV models from the Cowboy and Innovator series. Designed to address diverse applications — from community mobility and agricultural operations to outdoor recreation — these vehicles demonstrate Kandi’s market readiness, engineering expertise, and deep understanding of end-user needs in North America.





Kandi Technologies’ Electric Off-road Vehicles at AIMExpo 2026:

Crossover Electric Golf Cart (L), Electric UTV (R).

Throughout the event, the Kandi team held extensive discussions with dealers and potential partners regarding product roadmaps, market demand trends, and cooperation models. As a result of these engagements, the Company successfully formalized collaboration agreements with multiple new channel partners, laying a solid foundation for future market penetration and business execution.

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented: “North America remains one of the core strategic markets for our electric off-road vehicle business. By consistently participating in leading industry events like AIMExpo, we are able to strengthen collaboration with channel partners, sharpen our market insights, and ensure our products optimally align with our distribution network. This event not only reinforced our existing partnerships but also created new avenues for future growth. Looking ahead, we remain focused on the North American market, steadily advancing product evolution, channel development, and localized operations to support sustainable long-term growth.”

Over the years, Kandi has invested continuously to establish a comprehensive localized operational ecosystem in North America, spanning product development, manufacturing, supply chain management, and channel operations. The Company maintains a production facility and multiple distribution centers in the United States, allowing it to optimize its product mix and channel strategy based on local market needs. The successful participation in AIMExpo 2026 is expected to further enhance Kandi’s industry visibility within the North American powersports and off-road vehicle sectors, supporting the Company’s long-term business development.

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles. Headquartered in Jinhua, China, the Company’s primary focus is on off-road mobility solutions, with a strategic emphasis for the North American market, while actively pursuing opportunities in other related emerging high-tech areas. Through its subsidiaries, Kandi Technologies leverages its robust manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise to deliver innovative products for a wide range of commercial and consumer applications.

