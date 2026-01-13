Darktrace Appoints Terry Doyle as Chief Information Officer

Cambridge, UK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Veteran CIO joins Darktrace to lead the enterprise IT function, strengthening the company’s technology and data infrastructure and driving continued operational excellence

Appointment reinforces Darktrace’s focus on maturing systems and processes to underpin its continued growth

Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Terry Doyle as Chief Information Officer (CIO), joining the company’s executive committee.

As CIO, Doyle will establish and lead a newly consolidated enterprise IT and data function, bringing together technology services across the business into a cohesive operating model to support Darktrace’s continued global growth. He will be responsible for building enterprise-scale technology systems and data capabilities that enable the business to operate with greater consistency and confidence as it scales. Doyle will be based in Darktrace’s London office, reporting to Suman Raju, Chief Financial Officer.

“Terry is a proven CIO with deep experience building and scaling enterprise technology in complex, high-growth environments,” said Jill Popelka, CEO of Darktrace. “Over the past year, we’ve moved fast to strengthen the systems and processes that underpin our business. The next phase of our journey will provide data and insights to operate with greater speed, consistency, and discipline as we scale. Terry brings the right mix of strategic leadership and hands-on execution to help us do exactly that.”

Doyle joins Darktrace with nearly 30 years of experience leading large-scale technology transformations across global organizations. Most recently, he served as Group CIO at Team Internet Group, a leading domain name monetization and digital advertising group, where he led a global technology function spanning 12 countries.

Previously, Doyle held senior CIO roles at RWS, the world’s leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, and at GroupM, WPP’s global media investment arm. Across these roles, he led complex global and regional transformation programs supporting thousands of users and multi-million-dollar technology budgets.

Doyle’s appointment further strengthens Darktrace’s leadership team following a series of senior executive hires over the past year, including Suman Raju as Chief Financial Officer, Hein Hellemons as Chief Revenue Officer, and Bryce Cote as Chief Customer Officer. Together, these additions underscore Darktrace’s continued investment in experienced leadership to support operational scale, deepen customer value, and deliver sustainable long-term growth.

“Darktrace has built extraordinary momentum and has a huge opportunity ahead as the cybersecurity landscape evolves and the emergence of enterprise AI dramatically expands attack surfaces,” said Terry Doyle, CIO of Darktrace. “My focus will be on strengthening our enterprise technology foundations, data governance and visibility to help the business scale with consistency and confidence, and seize that opportunity.”

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,300 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally.

