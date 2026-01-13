Geriatric Care Devices Market Size to Reach USD 26.83 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rapid Expansion in Home Healthcare – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geriatric Care Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Geriatric Care Devices Market size valued at USD 14.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.83 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period 2026–2033.

The geriatric care devices market growth is primarily driven by the rapidly aging global population, rising life expectancy, and increasing prevalence of age-related chronic conditions such as mobility impairments, hearing loss, cardiovascular diseases, and cognitive disorders. Geriatric care devices including mobility aids, monitoring systems, hearing solutions, and assistive living technologies are increasingly adopted to enhance independence, safety, and quality of life among elderly individuals.





Get a Sample Report of Geriatric Care Devices Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8749

The growing shift toward home-based care and assisted living facilities is further supporting demand, as healthcare systems seek cost-effective alternatives to long-term hospital stays. However, high upfront device costs, limited reimbursement coverage, and affordability concerns in low- and middle-income populations continue to pose challenges to broader market penetration.

U.S. Geriatric Care Devices Market Analysis:

The U.S. geriatric care devices market was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.75 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.42% over the forecast period.

Growth in the U.S. is supported by a rapidly expanding elderly population, well-established home healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of technologically advanced care solutions such as remote patient monitoring, fall detection systems, smart mobility devices, and AI-enabled elderly care platforms. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, supportive government initiatives for senior care, and strong presence of leading device manufacturers continue to position the U.S. as a key revenue-generating market globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

Product Type

Mobility Aids captured the largest market share of 32.45% in 2025, driven by the growing elderly population and the increasing incidence of mobility-limiting conditions such as joint disorders, post-surgical recovery needs, and age-related physical decline. In contrast, Monitoring Devices are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.12%, supported by rising adoption of wearable health trackers, fall detection systems, and remote monitoring technologies.

Application

Fall Prevention & Mobility accounted for the highest application share of 34.20% in 2025, primarily due to the high incidence of fall-related injuries among the elderly and the associated healthcare costs. Elderly Monitoring is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.05%, driven by the rising need for real-time health monitoring, emergency response systems, and chronic disease management.

End-User

Hospitals & Clinics held the largest end-user share of 37.50% in 2025, supported by higher patient inflow, advanced diagnostic and rehabilitation infrastructure, and the integration of assistive and monitoring technologies into clinical workflows. Home Care Settings are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.90%, driven by the shift toward home-based care models, rising healthcare expenditure, and patient preference for personalized care in familiar environments.

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales dominated the distribution landscape with a market share of 42.30% in 2025, as hospitals and institutional buyers prefer direct procurement to ensure regulatory compliance, product reliability, and long-term service support. Online Platforms are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.25%, fueled by increasing digital adoption, wider product availability, and price transparency.

Need Any Customization Research on Geriatric Care Devices Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8749

Regional Insights:

North America contributed to more than 35.25% of the global geriatric care devices market revenue in 2025 with installation of over 5.2 million mobility aids and over 3.1 million monitoring devices in hospital, clinics and home settings.

The Asia Pacific geriatric care devices market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.84%. Strong market growth is propelled through 2033 by increasing integration of smart and IoT enabled solutions, as well as a rising elderly population.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Geriatric Care Devices Market Report are

Cardinal Health

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unicharm Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Sunrise Medical LLC

Mobility Aids Sales & Services

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare)

Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

Aloe Care Health

SafelyYou

Intuition Robotics

Nobi

Integrity Tracking

Oisín Biotechnologies

Rejuvenate Bio

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Cardinal Health launched the Kendall DL™ Multi System for continuous patient monitoring. The device simplifies tracking of vital signs from admission to discharge.

, Cardinal Health launched the Kendall DL™ Multi System for continuous patient monitoring. The device simplifies tracking of vital signs from admission to discharge. In August 2025, Invacare expanded mobility aids with ergonomic designs and smart technology. These new products enhance independence and comfort for elderly users.

Key Geriatric Care Devices Market Segments

By Product Type

Mobility Aids

Monitoring Devices

Assistive Devices

Home Care Furniture

Others

By Application

Fall Prevention & Mobility

Chronic Disease Management

Elderly Monitoring

Personal Care

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Long-Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Assisted Living Facilities

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Online Platforms

Others

Geriatric Care Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.80 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 26.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.74% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Geriatric Care Devices Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8749

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DEVICE UTILIZATION & ADOPTION INDEX – helps you assess real-world penetration of geriatric care devices by tracking the share of elderly population using mobility aids, the proportion of patients remotely monitored via smart devices, IoT adoption in assisted living facilities, and the penetration of fall prevention devices in home care settings, offering a clear view of demand maturity across care environments.

– helps you assess real-world penetration of geriatric care devices by tracking the share of elderly population using mobility aids, the proportion of patients remotely monitored via smart devices, IoT adoption in assisted living facilities, and the penetration of fall prevention devices in home care settings, offering a clear view of demand maturity across care environments. SMART TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate the level of digital transformation in geriatric care through data on devices equipped with smart sensors, compatibility with telehealth platforms, and the uptake of wearable monitoring devices, highlighting innovation gaps and high-growth technology segments.

– helps you evaluate the level of digital transformation in geriatric care through data on devices equipped with smart sensors, compatibility with telehealth platforms, and the uptake of wearable monitoring devices, highlighting innovation gaps and high-growth technology segments. REMOTE CARE ENABLEMENT SCORE – helps you understand how effectively geriatric care ecosystems are transitioning toward remote and connected care models by analyzing remote patient monitoring adoption rates and telehealth-ready device availability, supporting strategic decisions in digital healthcare expansion.

– helps you understand how effectively geriatric care ecosystems are transitioning toward remote and connected care models by analyzing remote patient monitoring adoption rates and telehealth-ready device availability, supporting strategic decisions in digital healthcare expansion. AFFORDABILITY & ACCESSIBILITY GAP ANALYSIS – helps you identify demand-side constraints by measuring the percentage of elderly unable to access devices due to high costs, delayed adoption linked to limited insurance coverage, and usage levels among low-income households, enabling targeted pricing, reimbursement, and policy strategies.

– helps you identify demand-side constraints by measuring the percentage of elderly unable to access devices due to high costs, delayed adoption linked to limited insurance coverage, and usage levels among low-income households, enabling targeted pricing, reimbursement, and policy strategies. HOME CARE MARKET MOMENTUM INDICATOR – helps you track the shift toward decentralized care by assessing year-on-year growth in home care device shipments, penetration of fall prevention solutions, and usage trends in home-based settings, reflecting evolving care delivery models.

– helps you track the shift toward decentralized care by assessing year-on-year growth in home care device shipments, penetration of fall prevention solutions, and usage trends in home-based settings, reflecting evolving care delivery models. DISTRIBUTION & LIFECYCLE DYNAMICS DASHBOARD – helps you understand purchasing behavior and product lifecycle trends through insights into the share of devices sold via online versus offline channels and annual device replacement or upgrade rates, supporting channel strategy and recurring revenue planning.

Access Complete Report Details of Geriatric Care Devices Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/geriatric-care-devices-market-8749

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.