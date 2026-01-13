Trident Resources Intersects 7.28 g/t Au over 15.0m including 16.69 g/t Au over 6.0m as well as 4.43 g/t Au over 39.5m at the Contact Lake Gold Project in Northern Saskatchewan; Large Winter Drill Program Forthcoming

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional positive diamond drill results from a further ten holes during its autumn 2025 drill program at the Contact Lake Project. To date, the company has released assay results from thirteen holes out of the total nineteen holes drilled. The holes that are reported in this release were all collared northeast of the existing underground mine infrastructure to test for lateral extensions of the gold mineralization at relatively shallow depths. Holes CL25014 to CL25019 tested the extension of the mineralization below the known mine workings and assays are pending. Additionally, the Company is mobilizing for a major follow-up winter drill program which will commence soon.

Highlights:

- The first thirteen holes in Trident’s inaugural drill program at Contact Lake all intersected substantial gold mineralization within broad zones of shearing and alteration at relatively shallow depths

- Hole CL25006 returned 7.28 g/t gold over 15.0m from 272.0m including 16.69 g/t Au over 6.0m from 272.0m

- Hole CL25007 returned 4.43 g/t Au over 39.5m from 329.5m including 5.76 g/t gold over 15.5m and 9.43 g/t Au over 6.0m from 329.5m

- Hole CL25005 returned 5.66 g/t gold over 5.94m from 100.06m including 42.95 g/t gold over 2.55m from 142.0m

- Hole CL25008 returned 7.41 g/t gold over 6.0m from 139.0m

- Sizeable, fully-funded winter drill program to commence shortly at Contact Lake



Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources, stated: “These results continue to validate Contact Lake as a high-grade orogenic gold system with blue-sky upside. Every drill hole thus far has intersected notable mineralization including several holes with very high-grades over wide intercepts. The drilling has tested zones outside the historical mine footprint at the past-producing Cameco operation which underscores the scale and potential that remains untapped. Our team believes this will add significantly to the recent resource estimate announced by the Company especially given the Contact Lake target area was not included in the global resource. With demonstrated continuity of mineralization and limited historical drilling in a jurisdiction like Saskatchewan, we believe Contact Lake has the hallmarks of a transformative asset with a much larger gold system still to be defined.”

“Furthermore, with the inaugural drill program now completed and having exceeded expectations, we are eager to return to Contact Lake this winter to aggressively follow up on this early success. Importantly, Trident is fully-funded for this next phase of drilling, with more than $12 million in cash and marketable securities to support our winter drilling program and near- to medium-term corporate growth plans. This strong balance sheet allows us to stay focused on systematic, high-impact exploration as we work to unlock the full potential of this high-grade gold system.”

Summary of Drilling:

Of the first thirteen holes, holes CL25001 through CL25005, targeted shallow high-grade gold mineralization (<200m depth) approximately 100m northeast of the highest levels of the existing mine infrastructure. Previously reported hole CL25003 intersected high-grade gold above, below and within the main mineralized Bakos Shear structure including 7.89 g/t Au over 23.0m starting at 69.0m depth and 7.03 g/t Au over 43.3m starting at 121.0m (see news release dated November 12th, 2025). Holes CL25006 and CL25007 intersected strong gold mineralization at moderately shallow depths immediately northeast of the M-zone ore lens between the mine infrastructure and the BK3 zone, an area that hosts significant drill-defined gold mineralization located 75m toward the northeast. Holes CL25008 and CL25009 tested for progressively shallower mineralization within the low drill density corridor between the Main Zone and the BK3 zone. Holes CL25010 through CL25013 were drilled in areas adjacent to historical mining infrastructure to test for mineralized extensions along strike from the upper levels of the historical mine site.

The first thirteen holes all intersected broad zones of shearing and alteration with substantial gold mineralization in an area with no known production and low historical drill density. High-grade gold has been intersected within the Bakos Shear Zone as well as in the hanging wall (above) and the footwall (below) the main host to gold mineralization. Trident is strongly encouraged by the assay results thus far as they prove that the orogenic gold mineralizing system present at Contact Lake is persistent both laterally and at depth. The Company will continue to explore and drill test for new mineralized zones in a systematic manner as the team looks to expand on the recently discovered high-grade gold mineralization.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Contact Lake Drilling

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/2025-Drill-Plan-Holes-4-to-13.png

Detailed Description of the Drill Holes:

Hole CL25004 was collared from the same pad as CL25003 at a steeper dip (-55º) and along the same north-directed (000º) azimuth. The two holes were designed to test for lateral and depth extensions of the high-grade mineralization first encountered in drill hole TU88-01 located 50m toward the northeast. In CL25004, the upper shear returned 4.02 g/t Au over 3.18m (49.8-53.0m) and mineralization in the footwall, below the sheared horizons, returned 8.37 g/t Au over 2.06m (157.45-159.51m). Overall, hole CL25004 intersected a broad zone of alteration and shearing between 49.8 to 174.0m that averaged 0.60 g/t Au over 124.2m.

Hole CL25005 was drilled along a 339º azimuth at a -55º dip to undercut the mineralization discovered in holes CL25001 and CL25002 (collared 25m toward the northwest). CL25005 intersected multiple sheared horizons within the main Bakos Shear Zone that returned both broad intercepts and focused horizons of gold mineralization. A zone of 5.94 metres grading 5.66 g/t Au was intersected between 100.06-106.0m including 11.83 g/t Au over 2.44m (100.06-102.5m). A broader interval between 77.0-116.0m (39.04m) returned a length-weighted average of 1.64 g/t Au. A lower zone between 142.0-144.55m (2.55m) returned 42.95 g/t Au, including a 1.34m intercept of 81.7 g/t Au.

Hole CL25006 was collared 210m southeast of hole CL25005 and was drilled along a 350º azimuth at a -55º dip. This hole tested for a northeast extension of gold mineralization from the M-zone, an ore lens that was partially mined in 1997 and the most easterly part of the mine. CL25006 intersected 7.28 g/t Au over 15.0m (272.0-287.0m), including 16.69 g/t Au over 6.0m (272.0-278.0) and 30.41 g/t Au over 3.0m (272.0-275.0m).

Hole CL25007 was collared from the same pad as CL25006 along the same azimuth at a dip of -67º to target the same mineralized extension of the M-zone at a deeper level. A broad horizon of gold mineralization averaged 4.43 g/t Au over 39.5m (329.5-369m), including 5.76 g/t Au over 15.5m (329.5-345.0m) and 9.43 g/t Au over 6.0m (329.5-335.5m). The upper portion of the Bakos shear returned 1.98 g/t Au over 12.0m (280.0-292.0m).

Hole CL25008 was collared 107m NNW of CL25006 and CL25007, roughly at the midpoint between those holes and CL25005, and drilled along a 339º azimuth at a -60º dip. The hanging wall of the Bakos shear had a 6.0m interval that returned 7.41 g/t Au (139.0-145.0m) and the upper part of the Bakos shear returned 6.27 g/t Au over 1.4m (155.0-156.4m). The footwall returned an interval of 7.74 g/t Au over 5.0m (268.0-273.0) and 6.07 g/t Au over 2.92m (313.6-316.5m).

Hole CL25009 was collared 53m northwest of hole CL25008 and drilled along a 339º azimuth at a -58º dip. The hanging wall hosted 9.23 g/t Au over 2.8m (85.5-88.3m) but the Bakos shear returned sporadic gold mineralization with isolated > 1.0 g/t Au intervals between 122.0-145m. Below the main part of the Bakos shear, a separate shear zone returned 8.49 g/t Au over 3.0m (199.0-202.0m). A weakly sheared horizon in the host granodiorite returned 6.19 g/t Au over 2.1m between 242.9 to 245.0m.

Holes CL25010 and CL25011 were collared from the same pad and drilled along a 339º azimuth at dips of -48º and -56º respectively. These holes were drilled to infill an area between the historical mine and the lakeshore where no historical holes were located. In hole CL25010 the Bakos shear was weakly mineralized with two separate intercepts that returned 3.92 g/t Au between 131.5-133.5m (2.0m) and 2.51 g/t Au between 158.0-162.0m (4.0m). The footwall to the Bakos shear returned 4.23 g/t Au over 6.8m (188.5-195.3m) including 6.72 g/t Au over 3.3m (192.0-195.3m). Hole CL25011 returned one notable hit of 5.86 g/t Au over 1.1m (217.2-218.3m).

Hole CL25012 was collared 50m ENE of holes CL25010 and CL25011 to target the up-dip extension of mineralization in unmined stope BH498-33. Mineralization through the Bakos shear returned 0.77 g/t Au between 121.0-139.0m (18m) and a zone in the footwall returned 5.56 g/t Au over 1.4m (194.0-195.4m).

Hole CL25013 was collared from the same pad as CL25012 at a steeper dip (-55 º) to intersect mineralization within the area of unmined stope BH498-33. Two separate 1.0m hits returned 13.2 g/t Au (135.0-136.0) from the lower portion of the Bakos Shear and 5.42 g/t Au (193.0-194.0) in the footwall of the shear.

Table 1: Drill Hole Results at Contact Lake (January, 2026)

Drill Hole # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Gram x Metre (gm) CL25004 49.80 174.00 124.20 0.60 74.52 including 157.45 159.51 2.06 8.37 17.25 CL25005 100.06 106.00 5.94 5.66 33.61 including 100.06 102.50 2.44 11.83 28.86 and 142.00 144.55 2.55 42.95 109.52 CL25006 272.00 287.00 15.00 7.28 109.27 Including 272.00 278.00 6.00 16.69 100.13 including 272.00 275.00 3.00 30.41 91.23 CL25007 329.50 369.00 39.50 4.43 174.84 including 329.50 345.00 15.50 5.76 89.26 Including 329.50 335.50 6.00 9.43 56.60 and 367.00 369.00 2.00 37.31 74.62 CL25008 139.00 145.00 6.00 7.41 44.44 and 155.00 156.35 1.35 6.27 8.46 and 268.00 273.00 5.00 7.74 38.69 and 313.58 316.50 2.92 6.07 17.72 CL25009 85.50 88.33 2.83 9.23 26.11 and 199.00 202.00 3.00 8.49 25.46 and 242.89 245.00 2.11 6.19 13.06 CL25010 188.50 195.28 6.78 4.23 28.71 including 192.00 195.28 3.28 6.72 22.05 CL25011 217.15 218.25 1.10 5.86 6.45 CL25012 133.00 136.37 3.37 2.97 10.01 and 194.00 199.50 5.50 1.76 9.68 including 194.00 195.40 1.40 5.56 7.78 CL25013 77.40 79.00 1.60 4.13 6.61 and 135.00 136.00 1.00 13.20 13.20 and 190.00 194.00 4.00 2.00 8.00 and 193.00 194.00 1.00 5.42 5.42

* Widths are drilled intercepts, true widths have not been determined. Gold values are length-weighted averages.

Figure 2: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Holes CL25001, CL25002 and CL25005)

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/CL25001-002-and-005.png

Figure 3: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Holes CL25003 and CL25004)

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/thumbnail-CL25003-and-004.png

Figure 4: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Holes CL25006 and CL25007)

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/thumbnail-CL25006-and-007.png

Figure 5: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Holes CL25008 and CL25009)

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/thumbnail-CL25008-and-CL25009.png

Figure 6: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Holes CL25010 and CL25011)

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/thumbnail-CL25010-and-CL25011.png

Figure 7: Cross Section of Contact Lake Drilling (Holes CL25012 and CL25013)

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/thumbnail-CL25012-and-CL25013.png

Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:

The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998. At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around $300/oz (USD) and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits. Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and host current Mineral Resource Estimates (see news release dated November 24th, 2025) which does not include any ounces from the past producing Contact Lake target area.

Trident Resources Corp. – News Link

Quality Control:

All drill core is logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is placed in sealed poly bags with unique identification numbers and transported to ALS Global in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis, while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes.

At the lab, samples are received and digitally recorded then dried and pulverized into a fine powder. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 49 additional elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) samples including field blanks, duplicates and lab-certified standards are inserted in the sample stream at a rate of greater than 10% of all samples submitted to the lab. ALS Global also conducts their own internal QAQC protocol.

Table 2: Drill Hole ID Contact Lake (January, 2026)

Hole ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth(m) Elevation (m) CL25004 507940 6141302 0 -55 182 401 CL25005 507943 6141302 339 -55 194 401 CL25006 508006 6141099 350 -55 362 403 CL25007 508005 6141099 349 -67 419 403 CL25008 507985 6141205 339 -60 344 400 CL25009 507961 6141252 339 -58 296 399 CL25010 507940 6141245 339 -48 230 405 CL25011 507941 6141245 339 -56 245 405 CL25012 507891 6141254 341 -45 209 413 CL25013 507891 6141254 341 -55 215 413

* UTM Zone 13 NAD 83

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

For further information, please contact:

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications





Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

www.tridentresourcescorp.com





