21shares launches BOLD ETP combining bitcoin and gold in a single regulated product

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more .

13 January 2026, London: 21shares today announces the launch of its 21shares Bitcoin Gold ETP (BOLD) onto the London Stock Exchange (LSE). BOLD is the fifth 21shares cryptocurrency product whose prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority for UK retail investors after its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) offerings.

Name: 21shares Bitcoin Gold ETP

Ticker: BOLD

ISIN: CH1146882308

Exchange: LSE

Currencies: GBP

Fee: 0.65% management fee per annum

BOLD, developed in partnership with ByteTree Asset Management, blends gold and BTC to deliver an ETP of two store-of-value assets. Updated on a monthly basis, the allocation is determined by the inverse historical volatility of each holding, committing a higher share to the relatively more stable asset. The ETP aims to provide diversification benefits and protection against inflation.

By providing exposure to both gold and Bitcoin, the product allows investors to be part of a transition to a digital economy. With a more balanced risk approach compared to other cETNs available to retail investors, the aim of BOLD is that investors gain exposure to Bitcoin's growth potential while maintaining the relative stability of gold, making it a viable option for those looking to navigate a volatile market.

BOLD rebalances monthly to maintain an optimal balance between Bitcoin and gold. By adjusting the weights based on their inverse volatility, this approach aims for approximately equal risk contribution from both assets. Monthly rebalancing is crucial in helping the portfolio stay aligned with its risk-managed strategy, especially in a volatile market. BOLD has a 3-year Sharpe ratio of 1.79 and AUM of $40.1m as of 12 January 2026.

BOLD is 100% physically backed by the underlying assets which are kept in cold storage by an institutional-grade custodian, offering enhanced security compared to many custody options available to individual investors.

Russell Barlow, CEO of 21shares, comments: “BOLD is an exciting new product that aims to offer investors a potential hedge against inflation, exposure to Bitcoin’s growth potential, and the relative stability of gold. Now that retail investors in the UK have access to crypto ETPs, 21shares is dedicated to delivering a wider selection of innovative regulated products.”

Charles Morris, Founder and CIO of ByteTree Asset Management, adds: “Bitcoin and gold are increasingly viewed as complementary assets in a world of persistent inflation and monetary uncertainty. BOLD applies a disciplined, rules-based approach to combining them, aiming to provide a transparent solution for investors seeking diversified exposure to these assets.”





About 21Shares

21Shares is a leading provider of physically backed crypto ETPs, offering innovative and cost-efficient investment solutions since launching the world’s first physically backed crypto ETP in 2018. For more info, visit: www.21Shares.com







Due to the potential for losses, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) considers this investment to be high risk.

What are the key risks?

1. You could lose all the money you invest

The performance of most cryptoassets can be highly volatile, with their value dropping as quickly as it can rise. You should be prepared to lose all the money you invest in cryptoasset exchange traded notes.

The cryptoasset market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to risks such as cyber-attacks, financial crime and firm failure.

2. You should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) doesn’t protect this type of investment because it’s not a type of investment that the FSCS can protect. Learn more by using the FSCS investment protection checker here. [https://www.fscs.org.uk/check/investment-protection-checker/]

Protection from the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) does not cover poor investment performance. If you have a complaint against an FCA-regulated firm, FOS may be able to consider it. Learn more about FOS protection here. [https://www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/consumers]

3. Cryptoasset investments can be complex

Investments in cryptoasset-linked products can be complex, making it difficult to understand the risks associated with the investment.

You should do your own research before investing. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

4. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Putting all your money into a single type of investment is risky. Spreading your money across different investments makes you less dependent on any one to do well.

A good rule of thumb is not to invest more than 10% of your money in high-risk investments. [https://www.fca.org.uk/investsmart/5-questions-ask-you-invest]

If you are interested in learning more about how to protect yourself, visit the FCA’s website here. [https://www.fca.org.uk/investsmart]

For further information about cryptoassets, visit the FCA’s website here. [https://www.fca.org.uk/investsmart/crypto-basics]