Elastomers Applications and Global Markets, 2024-2025 and 2029, Profiles of Leading Companies - BASF SE, Dow, LG Chem, Covestro AG and Arkema

Elastomers present key opportunities in lightweight automotive components, EVs, medical devices, and consumer electronics, driven by technological advances and sustainability goals. Growth is buoyed by demand in aerospace, vehicles, and developing nations, enhancing manufacturing prospects.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomers: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for elastomers was valued at $112.7 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from $120.4 billion in 2025 to reach $177.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030.



Increased production of lightweight automotive components, EVs, medical and consumer electronics and industrial goods offers novel prospects for elastomer manufacturing industries. Technological advances in medical practices, automobiles, consumer electronics, 3D printing and manufacturing techniques are also creating new opportunities for elastomers. For instance, using lightweight elastomers directly supports automakers' sustainability objectives by reducing fuel consumption and battery drain. Increased application and scientific research into elastomers for aerospace, aircraft, passenger vehicles, EVs, rails, ships, electric buses and lightweight commercial vehicles are creating new business opportunities for the manufacturing industry in developing nations.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Advanced medical treatments and the need for biocompatible, flexible rubber drive demand for elastomers globally. Elastomer manufacturers are creating product lines in response to demand for medical devices. Biocompatible elastomers are used in the production of electrocardiography (ECG) sensors, implantable smart patches, disposable medical devices, catheter balloons, vascular grafts, IV tubes, drainage catheters and endotracheal tubes.

Demand for EVs and lightweight commercial and passenger vehicles is also impacting the elastomers market positively. Elastomers can replace some metal and ceramic compounds in vehicles, which helps manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability goals.

Report Scope

The report details the various types, processes and end uses of elastomers. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenue. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars and are unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information about elastomers and their users.

The report includes:

  • 117 data tables and 43 additional tables
  • Overview and an analysis of the global market for elastomers
  • In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the elastomers, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, process, end user and region
  • Analysis of current and future demand in the elastomers market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
  • Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
  • Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis
  • Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios
  • Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
  • Market share analysis of the key market participants in the elastomers industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape
  • Profiles of the leading companies, including BASF SE, Dow, LG Chem, Covestro AG and Arkema

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages153
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$120.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$177.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

  • Key Takeaways
  • Market Dynamics Snapshot
  • Drivers
  • Demand for Biocompatible Elastomers in the Medical Industry
  • Demand for EVs and Lightweight Automotive Components
  • Restraints
  • Technical Complexity
  • Recycling and Repairability Issues
  • Opportunities
  • Demand for Castor Oil Plant-based Elastomers
  • Use of Elastomers in 3D Printing Technology
  • Challenges
  • Stringent Environmental Regulations on Plastics Consumption
  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Key Takeaways
  • Newest Technology
  • Evolution of Vitrimers Polymers Technology
  • Development of Polyolefin Catalyst
  • AI Systems for TPPU Production

Market Segments

  • By type (thermosets and thermoplastics).
  • By process (injection molding, extrusion, adhesive, coating and others).
  • By end use (automotive, industrial, medical, consumer goods, building and construction and others).
  • By region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Companies Featured

  • Arkema
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • BASF
  • Covestro AG
  • Dow
  • DuPont
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Exxon Mobil Corp.
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Innovative Silicones
  • LANXESS
  • LG Chem
  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
  • Stockwell Elastomerics
  • URM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22iis1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Elastomers Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Elastomers
                            
                            
                                Silicone Elastomer
                            
                            
                                Styrene Butadiene
                            
                            
                                Styrene Butadiene Rubber 
                            
                            
                                Synthetic Rubber
                            
                            
                                Thermoplastic Elastomer
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading