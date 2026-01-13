Phenelzine (CAS 51-71-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phenelzine (CAS 51-71-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Phenelzine provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Phenelzine market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Phenelzine.



The Phenelzine global market report covers the following key points:

Phenelzine description, applications and related patterns

Phenelzine market drivers and challenges

Phenelzine manufacturers and distributors

Phenelzine prices

Phenelzine end-users

Phenelzine downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Phenelzine market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Phenelzine market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Phenelzine market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Phenelzine market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. PHENELZINE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. PHENELZINE APPLICATIONS



3. PHENELZINE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. PHENELZINE PATENTS



5. PHENELZINE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Phenelzine market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Phenelzine supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Phenelzine market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF PHENELZINE

6.1. Phenelzine manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Phenelzine manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Phenelzine manufacturers in North America

6.4. Phenelzine manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF PHENELZINE

7.1. Phenelzine suppliers in Europe

7.2. Phenelzine suppliers in Asia

7.3. Phenelzine suppliers in North America

7.4. Phenelzine suppliers in RoW



8. PHENELZINE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Phenelzine market

8.2. Phenelzine supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Phenelzine market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. PHENELZINE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Phenelzine prices in Europe

9.2. Phenelzine prices in Asia

9.3. Phenelzine prices in North America

9.4. Phenelzine prices in RoW



10. PHENELZINE END-USE SECTOR



