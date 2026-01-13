Modafinil (CAS 68693-11-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modafinil (CAS 68693-11-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Modafinil provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Modafinil market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Modafinil.



The Modafinil global market report covers the following key points:

Modafinil description, applications and related patterns

Modafinil market drivers and challenges

Modafinil manufacturers and distributors

Modafinil prices

Modafinil end-users

Modafinil downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Modafinil market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Modafinil market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Modafinil market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Modafinil market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. MODAFINIL

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. MODAFINIL APPLICATIONS



3. MODAFINIL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. MODAFINIL PATENTS



5. MODAFINIL WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Modafinil market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Modafinil supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Modafinil market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF MODAFINIL

6.1. Modafinil manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Modafinil manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Modafinil manufacturers in North America

6.4. Modafinil manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF MODAFINIL

7.1. Modafinil suppliers in Europe

7.2. Modafinil suppliers in Asia

7.3. Modafinil suppliers in North America

7.4. Modafinil suppliers in RoW



8. MODAFINIL WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Modafinil market

8.2. Modafinil supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Modafinil market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. MODAFINIL MARKET PRICES

9.1. Modafinil prices in Europe

9.2. Modafinil prices in Asia

9.3. Modafinil prices in North America

9.4. Modafinil prices in RoW



10. MODAFINIL END-USE SECTOR



