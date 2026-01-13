Amisulpride (CAS 71675-85-9) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amisulpride (CAS 71675-85-9) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Amisulpride provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Amisulpride market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Amisulpride.



The Amisulpride global market report covers the following key points:

Amisulpride description, applications and related patterns

Amisulpride market drivers and challenges

Amisulpride manufacturers and distributors

Amisulpride prices

Amisulpride end-users

Amisulpride downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Amisulpride market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Amisulpride market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Amisulpride market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Amisulpride market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. AMISULPRIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. AMISULPRIDE APPLICATIONS



3. AMISULPRIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. AMISULPRIDE PATENTS



5. AMISULPRIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Amisulpride market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Amisulpride supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Amisulpride market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF AMISULPRIDE

6.1. Amisulpride manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Amisulpride manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Amisulpride manufacturers in North America

6.4. Amisulpride manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF AMISULPRIDE

7.1. Amisulpride suppliers in Europe

7.2. Amisulpride suppliers in Asia

7.3. Amisulpride suppliers in North America

7.4. Amisulpride suppliers in RoW



8. AMISULPRIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Amisulpride market

8.2. Amisulpride supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Amisulpride market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. AMISULPRIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Amisulpride prices in Europe

9.2. Amisulpride prices in Asia

9.3. Amisulpride prices in North America

9.4. Amisulpride prices in RoW



10. AMISULPRIDE END-USE SECTOR



