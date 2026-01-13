Desvenlafaxine (CAS 93413-62-8) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Dynamics 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desvenlafaxine (CAS 93413-62-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Desvenlafaxine provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Desvenlafaxine market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Desvenlafaxine.



The Desvenlafaxine global market report covers the following key points:

Desvenlafaxine description, applications and related patterns

Desvenlafaxine market drivers and challenges

Desvenlafaxine manufacturers and distributors

Desvenlafaxine prices

Desvenlafaxine end-users

Desvenlafaxine downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Desvenlafaxine market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Desvenlafaxine market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Desvenlafaxine market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Desvenlafaxine market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. DESVENLAFAXINE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. DESVENLAFAXINE APPLICATIONS



3. DESVENLAFAXINE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. DESVENLAFAXINE PATENTS



5. DESVENLAFAXINE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Desvenlafaxine market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Desvenlafaxine supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Desvenlafaxine market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF DESVENLAFAXINE

6.1. Desvenlafaxine manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Desvenlafaxine manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Desvenlafaxine manufacturers in North America

6.4. Desvenlafaxine manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF DESVENLAFAXINE

7.1. Desvenlafaxine suppliers in Europe

7.2. Desvenlafaxine suppliers in Asia

7.3. Desvenlafaxine suppliers in North America

7.4. Desvenlafaxine suppliers in RoW



8. DESVENLAFAXINE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Desvenlafaxine market

8.2. Desvenlafaxine supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Desvenlafaxine market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. DESVENLAFAXINE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Desvenlafaxine prices in Europe

9.2. Desvenlafaxine prices in Asia

9.3. Desvenlafaxine prices in North America

9.4. Desvenlafaxine prices in RoW



10. DESVENLAFAXINE END-USE SECTOR



