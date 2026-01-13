Brucite (CAS 1309-42-8) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brucite (CAS 1309-42-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Brucite provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Brucite market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Brucite.



The Brucite global market report covers the following key points:

Brucite description, applications and related patterns

Brucite market drivers and challenges

Brucite manufacturers and distributors

Brucite prices

Brucite end-users

Brucite downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Brucite market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Brucite market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Brucite market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Brucite market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. BRUCITE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. BRUCITE APPLICATIONS



3. BRUCITE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. BRUCITE PATENTS



5. BRUCITE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Brucite market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Brucite supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Brucite market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF BRUCITE

6.1. Brucite manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Brucite manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Brucite manufacturers in North America

6.4. Brucite manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF BRUCITE

7.1. Brucite suppliers in Europe

7.2. Brucite suppliers in Asia

7.3. Brucite suppliers in North America

7.4. Brucite suppliers in RoW



8. BRUCITE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Brucite market

8.2. Brucite supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Brucite market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. BRUCITE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Brucite prices in Europe

9.2. Brucite prices in Asia

9.3. Brucite prices in North America

9.4. Brucite prices in RoW



10. BRUCITE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8uysi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.