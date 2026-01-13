Kerosene (CAS 8008-20-6) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kerosene (CAS 8008-20-6) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Kerosene provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Kerosene market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Kerosene.



The Kerosene global market report covers the following key points:

Kerosene description, applications and related patterns

Kerosene market drivers and challenges

Kerosene manufacturers and distributors

Kerosene prices

Kerosene end-users

Kerosene downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Kerosene market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Kerosene market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Kerosene market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Kerosene market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. KEROSENE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. KEROSENE APPLICATIONS



3. KEROSENE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. KEROSENE PATENTS



5. KEROSENE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Kerosene market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Kerosene supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Kerosene market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF KEROSENE

6.1. Kerosene manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Kerosene manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Kerosene manufacturers in North America

6.4. Kerosene manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF KEROSENE

7.1. Kerosene suppliers in Europe

7.2. Kerosene suppliers in Asia

7.3. Kerosene suppliers in North America

7.4. Kerosene suppliers in RoW



8. KEROSENE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Kerosene market

8.2. Kerosene supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Kerosene market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. KEROSENE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Kerosene prices in Europe

9.2. Kerosene prices in Asia

9.3. Kerosene prices in North America

9.4. Kerosene prices in RoW



10. KEROSENE END-USE SECTOR



