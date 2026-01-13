Chlorhexidine (CAS 55-56-1) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorhexidine (CAS 55-56-1) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Chlorhexidine provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Chlorhexidine market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Chlorhexidine.



The Chlorhexidine global market report covers the following key points:

Chlorhexidine description, applications and related patterns

Chlorhexidine market drivers and challenges

Chlorhexidine manufacturers and distributors

Chlorhexidine prices

Chlorhexidine end-users

Chlorhexidine downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Chlorhexidine market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Chlorhexidine market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Chlorhexidine market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Chlorhexidine market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. CHLORHEXIDINE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. CHLORHEXIDINE APPLICATIONS



3. CHLORHEXIDINE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. CHLORHEXIDINE PATENTS



5. CHLORHEXIDINE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Chlorhexidine market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Chlorhexidine supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Chlorhexidine market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF CHLORHEXIDINE

6.1. Chlorhexidine manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Chlorhexidine manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Chlorhexidine manufacturers in North America

6.4. Chlorhexidine manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF CHLORHEXIDINE

7.1. Chlorhexidine suppliers in Europe

7.2. Chlorhexidine suppliers in Asia

7.3. Chlorhexidine suppliers in North America

7.4. Chlorhexidine suppliers in RoW



8. CHLORHEXIDINE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Chlorhexidine market

8.2. Chlorhexidine supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Chlorhexidine market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. CHLORHEXIDINE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Chlorhexidine prices in Europe

9.2. Chlorhexidine prices in Asia

9.3. Chlorhexidine prices in North America

9.4. Chlorhexidine prices in RoW



10. CHLORHEXIDINE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dowrcn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.