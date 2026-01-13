Resorcinol (CAS 108-46-3) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029 - Applications, Manufacturing Method, Patents, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Resorcinol (CAS 108-46-3) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Resorcinol provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Resorcinol market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Resorcinol.



The Resorcinol global market report covers the following key points:

Resorcinol description, applications and related patterns

Resorcinol market drivers and challenges

Resorcinol manufacturers and distributors

Resorcinol prices

Resorcinol end-users

Resorcinol downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Resorcinol market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Resorcinol market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Resorcinol market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Resorcinol market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. RESORCINOL

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. RESORCINOL APPLICATIONS



3. RESORCINOL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. RESORCINOL PATENTS



5. RESORCINOL WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Resorcinol market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Resorcinol supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Resorcinol market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF RESORCINOL

6.1. Resorcinol manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Resorcinol manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Resorcinol manufacturers in North America

6.4. Resorcinol manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF RESORCINOL

7.1. Resorcinol suppliers in Europe

7.2. Resorcinol suppliers in Asia

7.3. Resorcinol suppliers in North America

7.4. Resorcinol suppliers in RoW



8. RESORCINOL WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Resorcinol market

8.2. Resorcinol supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Resorcinol market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. RESORCINOL MARKET PRICES

9.1. Resorcinol prices in Europe

9.2. Resorcinol prices in Asia

9.3. Resorcinol prices in North America

9.4. Resorcinol prices in RoW



10. RESORCINOL END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yedrz6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.