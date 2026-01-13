Traffic Safety Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Coverage of 3M, Swarco, Avery Dennison, Brady Worldwide, Siemens Mobility, Econolite, Kapsch TrafficCom, Iteris, Trelleborg, and Lindsay

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traffic Safety Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Traffic Safety Equipment Market grew from USD 12.87 billion in 2024 to USD 14.08 billion in 2025. It is projected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 9.22%, reaching USD 26.07 billion by 2032.

The Traffic Safety Equipment Market is experiencing rapid transformation as automotive safety technologies advance and regulatory landscapes shift worldwide. This report delivers actionable insights to help senior leaders understand evolving opportunities, manage emerging risks, and set informed strategic priorities amidst complex global trends.

The market's trajectory reflects heightened demand for intelligent safety systems, stricter regulatory requirements, and the increasing complexity of supply chains and technology partnerships in the automotive sector.

Scope & Segmentation

Product : Airbags (front, knee, side), Antilock Braking Systems (four-wheel, two-wheel), Collision Avoidance Systems (automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning), Electronic Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning Systems (alert, lane keeping assist), Seat Belts (inflatable, mechanical and pyrotechnic pretensioners, three-point)

: Airbags (front, knee, side), Antilock Braking Systems (four-wheel, two-wheel), Collision Avoidance Systems (automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning), Electronic Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning Systems (alert, lane keeping assist), Seat Belts (inflatable, mechanical and pyrotechnic pretensioners, three-point) End Use : Commercial vehicles (buses, heavy and light commercial vehicles), Passenger cars (hatchback, sedan, SUVs), Two wheelers

: Commercial vehicles (buses, heavy and light commercial vehicles), Passenger cars (hatchback, sedan, SUVs), Two wheelers Installation : Aftermarket (component distributors, repair shops, retail outlets), OEM (car manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers)

: Aftermarket (component distributors, repair shops, retail outlets), OEM (car manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers) Distribution Channel : Offline (independent workshops, OEM dealerships, specialty stores), Online (direct sales, e-commerce platforms)

: Offline (independent workshops, OEM dealerships, specialty stores), Online (direct sales, e-commerce platforms) Geographic Coverage : Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Gulf states, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Singapore)

: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Gulf states, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Singapore) Company Coverage: Analysis includes key players such as 3M Company, Swarco AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Worldwide, Inc., Siemens Mobility GmbH, Econolite Group, Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Iteris, Inc., Trelleborg AB, and Lindsay Corporation

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

The convergence of automotive hardware with software and sensor technologies is reshaping competitive dynamics, requiring industry participants to build capabilities in electronics, data analytics, and machine vision.

Rising global regulatory expectations are accelerating adoption of integrated systems, raising the baseline for vehicle safety features and driving cross-industry collaboration in development and deployment.

Ongoing trade measures and tariffs, particularly in the US, are impacting supply chain configurations, leading to increased regional sourcing and the need for resilient procurement and logistics strategies.

Product differentiation is broad, with safety offerings customized for vehicle class, region, and usage scenario-requiring tailored product portfolios and flexible distribution strategies for market leaders.

Aftermarket channels, supported by digital platforms and enhanced logistics, are growing in importance, opening access to underserved segments and enabling rapid response to evolving regulatory mandates.

Why This Report Matters

Equips executive teams with a clear view of competitive, regulatory, and supply chain dynamics impacting the traffic safety equipment sector.

Enables informed decision-making on investment, product development, and partnership strategies to achieve sustainable growth and risk mitigation.

Presents actionable insights tailored for organizations seeking to align product, operational, and regional strategies with rapidly evolving market demands.

Conclusion

This report highlights the interplay of technology innovation, regulatory change, and supply chain adaptation in the traffic safety equipment market. Senior decision-makers will gain valuable context and clarity to chart sustainable strategies in a rapidly evolving sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $26.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



Implementation of AI-driven traffic monitoring systems for real-time incident detection and management

Deployment of IoT-enabled smart traffic lighting for adaptive signal control in urban centers

Development of energy-efficient solar-powered roadway lighting with integrated sensor networks

Integration of V2X communication technology into roadside safety signage for connected vehicles

Adoption of portable rapid-deploy safety barriers with modular designs for construction zones

Use of augmented reality head-up displays in vehicles for enhanced pedestrian and cyclist detection

Manufacturing of eco-friendly recycled-material traffic cones and bollards for sustainable road safety

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

M Company

Swarco AG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Econolite Group, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Iteris, Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Lindsay Corporation

