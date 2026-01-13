$4+ Bn Used Cooking Oil Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Rise of Advanced Biodiesel Production Technologies Improving Yield from Used Cooking Oil Feedstock

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Used Cooking Oil Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global used cooking oil market expanded from USD 2.42 billion in 2024 to USD 2.58 billion in 2025, with projections indicating continued growth at a CAGR of 6.59% and anticipated revenues of USD 4.03 billion by 2032.
The used cooking oil market is transforming from conventional waste management into a core component of global sustainability strategies. Senior decision-makers will find this analysis essential for understanding the evolving value chain, regulatory climate, and technological advancements shaping industry leadership in this sector.
Market momentum is driven by increasing adoption of circular economy models, sophisticated supply chain integration, and mounting regulatory support for renewable energy initiatives.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- The used cooking oil market's evolution is catalyzed by increased investment in advanced processing technologies and digital logistics integration, unlocking new value across the supply chain.
- Expanded regulatory incentives and sustainability mandates drive alignment across stakeholders, facilitating improved collaboration and consistent feedstock quality.
- Diversification of service offerings-from simple collection to full-service recycling and processing-enables greater transparency and new revenue streams for both established and emerging participants.
- Packaging and transportation innovations allow for tailored solutions, narrowing costs and mitigating environmental risk, while online platforms provide enhanced traceability and transaction speed.
- Regional market dynamics show strong biofuel demand in the Americas and robust sustainability-driven reforms in Europe, Middle East & Africa, complemented by rapid collection network growth across Asia-Pacific.
- Competitive advantage increasingly hinges on integrating technology to elevate yield, minimize contamination, and deliver consistently refined products for varied industrial uses.
Scope & Segmentation of the Used Cooking Oil Market
- Oil Types: Animal fats, blended oils, vegetable oil (including palm, soybean, and sunflower varieties)
- Source Channels: Commercial cooking oil, households, industrial processors
- Service Types: Collection and pickup services, recycling and processing operations
- Packaging Formats: Barrels, bulk containers, tanks
- Applications: Animal feed, biofuel production, cosmetics and personal care, industrial (detergent, lubricants, paints and coatings)
- Distribution Channels: Offline, online
- Regional Markets: Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe, Middle East and Africa (including EU, GCC, and select African economies), Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations)
Why This Report Matters for Senior Leaders
- Supports strategic decisions on supply chain optimization, diversification, and operational efficiency by pinpointing growth drivers and risk areas.
- Offers actionable segmentation insights, enabling targeted resource allocation and market entry or expansion planning.
- Provides an informed, forward-looking view on regulatory impacts, competitive strategies, and innovation opportunities essential for industry leadership.
Conclusion
The used cooking oil market is repositioning itself as a catalyst for sustainability and operational innovation. Senior leaders equipped with these insights can position their organizations to thrive in an increasingly complex and opportunity-rich ecosystem.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$4.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Insights
- Rise of advanced biodiesel production technologies improving yield from used cooking oil feedstock
- Increasing corporate sustainability mandates driving larger scale used cooking oil collection programs
- Emergence of blockchain-enabled traceability solutions for transparent used cooking oil supply chains
- Regulatory tightening on disposal of cooking waste spurring expansion of used oil recycling infrastructure
- Growing partnerships between waste management firms and foodservice operators for oil recovery logistics
- Innovation in enzymatic pretreatment processes reducing impurities in recycled cooking oil for fuel
- Adoption of microbial conversion techniques enhancing bioproduct output from used cooking oil waste streams
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis, 2024
- FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
- Competitive Analysis
- ABP Food Group
- All in Sanitation Services LLC
- Apeiron AgroCommodities Pte. Ltd.
- Argent Energy (UK) Limited
- Arrow Oils Ltd.
- Baker Commodities, Inc.
- BiomotivE (HK) Limited
- Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Environmental Oils Pty Ltd.
- First Mile Limited
- GrainCorp Limited
- Grand Natural Inc.
- Greasecycle
- Greasezilla
- Greenergy International Ltd. by Trafigura Group Pte Ltd
- Greenlife Oil Holdings Pty Ltd.
- GreenPlanet Bio-Fuels Inc.
- MBP Solutions Ltd.
- Muenzer Bioindustrie GmbH
- Neste Oyj
- OZ Oils Pty Ltd.
- PanOleo Energy
- Sanimax ABP Inc.
- Smart Alternative Fuels, Inc.
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
