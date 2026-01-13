Blockchain AI Market to Reach USD 4,036.95 Million by 2033, Driven by Demand for Secure and Intelligent Data Processing | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain AI Market was valued at USD 735.25 million in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 4036.95 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.81% from 2026-2033.

Due to the growing need for intelligent, transparent, and safe data processing solutions across industries, the blockchain artificial intelligence market is expanding quickly. The market is expanding more quickly due to the growing use of decentralized apps, smart contracts, and AI-driven analytics.





Download PDF Sample of Blockchain AI Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9152

The U.S. Blockchain AI Market was valued at USD 202.49 million in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 1095.21 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.49% from 2026-2033.

Strong business adoption, cutting-edge cloud infrastructure, AI-driven analytics, smart contract implementation, and ongoing investments in safe, transparent, and automated digital solutions across important industries are all contributing factors to the growth of the U.S. blockchain AI market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Platform segment dominated the Blockchain AI Market in 2025 holding a share of around 61% share due to its ability to provide integrated environments combining blockchain infrastructure with AI models, analytics tools, and smart contract frameworks. The Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to rising demand for consulting, system integration, customization, and managed services.

By Technology

The Machine Learning segment dominated the Blockchain AI Market in 2025 with a share of 38% as ML algorithms are widely used for predictive analytics, fraud detection, anomaly identification, and automation across blockchain networks. The Natural Language Processing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to increasing demand for AI-driven chatbots, intelligent virtual assistants, document analysis, and automated compliance monitoring on blockchain platforms.

By Application

The Smart Contracts segment dominated the Blockchain AI Market with a share of 32% in 2025 as businesses increasingly adopted automated, self-executing contracts to reduce intermediaries, enhance transparency, and improve transaction efficiency. The Logistics and Supply Chain Management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to rising need for real-time tracking, demand forecasting, fraud prevention, and operational optimization.

By Industry

The BFSI segment dominated the Blockchain AI Market in 2025 holding a share of around 25% due to high adoption for fraud detection, secure transactions, risk management, and regulatory compliance. The Healthcare and Life Sciences segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 driven by increasing demand for secure patient data management, clinical data analytics, drug traceability, and personalized medicine.

By Deployment

The Cloud-based segment dominated the Blockchain AI Market holding a share of 64% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to its scalability, cost efficiency, and ease of deployment. Cloud platforms enable seamless integration of blockchain networks with AI models, high computational power, and real-time analytics.

If You Need Any Customization on Blockchain AI Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9152

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the blockchain AI market with the highest revenue share of about 39% in 2025 due to early adoption of advanced digital technologies, strong presence of leading blockchain and AI solution providers, and high enterprise investment in innovation.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 25.58% from 2026–2033 driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding startup ecosystems, and increasing government initiatives supporting blockchain and AI adoption.

Rising Demand for Secure and Transparent Data Transactions using AI-driven Blockchain Solutions is Propelling Market Growth Globally

Blockchain AI solutions are being adopted by sectors due to the growing demand for safe, transparent, and unchangeable data management. Businesses are using AI's analytical powers in conjunction with blockchain's decentralized ledger to guarantee data integrity, enhance decision-making, and streamline operations. These technologies are being used by industries like supply chain, healthcare, and finance to improve traceability, reduce fraud, and enable predictive analytics. Adoption is further accelerated by growing digitalization and rising awareness of data privacy laws. Efficiency, cost savings, and creative capacities are provided by the combination of blockchain with AI, which propels market expansion.

Key Players:

SingularityNET

AI (as listed)

Blaize

Bloomfire (Talla Inc)

SoluLab

Primafelicitas Ltd

Ocean Protocol

Gainfy

NetObjex, Inc.

Bext Holdings Inc.

BurstIQ, LLC

Neurochain Tech

Verisart, Inc.

HARA

Scifn

Workdone Inc

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Recent Developments:

2024: SingularityNET joined Fetch.ai and Ocean Protocol to form the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), merging AGIX, FET, and OCEAN tokens into a single ASI token for decentralized AI infrastructure.

2024: Ocean Protocol joined SingularityNET and Fetch.ai to launch the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, merging their native tokens into ASI to create a decentralized AI framework.

Buy Full Research Report on Blockchain AI Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9152

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing & Affordability Metrics – helps you understand average licensing and subscription pricing of Blockchain AI platforms, regional price variations, affordability levels, and benchmarking of pricing strategies adopted by key market players.

– helps you understand average licensing and subscription pricing of Blockchain AI platforms, regional price variations, affordability levels, and benchmarking of pricing strategies adopted by key market players. Emerging Pricing Models & ROI Analysis – helps you evaluate adoption of innovative pricing structures such as pay-per-use, SaaS, token-based, and enterprise licensing models, along with their impact on operational cost reduction and return on investment.

– helps you evaluate adoption of innovative pricing structures such as pay-per-use, SaaS, token-based, and enterprise licensing models, along with their impact on operational cost reduction and return on investment. Regulatory & Compliance Landscape – helps you assess adherence to data privacy, cybersecurity, and blockchain standards including GDPR, ISO, and NIST, as well as regional regulations governing AI–blockchain integration and smart contracts.

– helps you assess adherence to data privacy, cybersecurity, and blockchain standards including GDPR, ISO, and NIST, as well as regional regulations governing AI–blockchain integration and smart contracts. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover enterprise-level adoption of Blockchain AI solutions, R&D investment intensity, patent activity, and emerging innovations such as decentralized AI models, federated learning, and tokenized data marketplaces.

– helps you uncover enterprise-level adoption of Blockchain AI solutions, R&D investment intensity, patent activity, and emerging innovations such as decentralized AI models, federated learning, and tokenized data marketplaces. Deployment & Operational Performance Metrics – helps you analyze transaction speed, throughput, scalability, security efficiency, fraud detection effectiveness, and enterprise deployment across finance, supply chain, healthcare, IoT, and other sectors.

– helps you analyze transaction speed, throughput, scalability, security efficiency, fraud detection effectiveness, and enterprise deployment across finance, supply chain, healthcare, IoT, and other sectors. Competitive & Investment Landscape – helps you gauge competitive strength through venture capital funding trends, M&A activity, strategic partnerships, collaborations between AI and blockchain providers, and the rise of innovation hubs and R&D centers.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.