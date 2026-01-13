Commercial Greenhouse Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Modular Infrastructure and Strategic Collaborations Supporting Expansion and Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial greenhouse market is valued at USD 41.16 billion, with an anticipated increase to USD 44.82 billion within the following year. By 2032, forecasts indicate the market may reach USD 80.83 billion, representing an 8.80% compound annual growth rate.

Senior decision-makers operating in the commercial greenhouse market are required to address complex challenges pertaining to regulatory compliance, technological innovation, and sustainability integration. This report enables leaders to quickly identify evolving industry benchmarks, optimize their operating models, and guide teams confidently within an increasingly competitive landscape.

This expansion is propelled by rising investments targeting supply chain efficiency, prioritization of sustainable production methods, and adoption of digital transformation strategies. Executives are revisiting business models and enhancing compliance frameworks to reliably safeguard stakeholder interests and ensure competitive operations despite evolving industry dynamics.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Automation, coupled with IoT capabilities, provides reliable real-time insight, enabling leaders to direct resources and optimize distributed activities throughout facilities.

Hybrid and renewable energy models support stable operations, mitigate exposure to changing energy markets, and reinforce objectives for long-term environmental responsibility.

Specialized, high-margin crop production empowers organizations to remain agile, addressing dynamic consumer requirements and adjusting to regulatory changes promptly.

Modular infrastructure investments simplify entry into new regions and allow rapid scalability, reducing implementation risk while strengthening resilience in volatile markets.

Ongoing partnerships with research and academic bodies accelerate innovation adoption, foster talent pipeline development, and reinforce competitive positioning.

Integrated control systems promote transparent operations, improve food traceability, and strengthen alignment with strategic targets for food safety and regulatory compliance.

Scope & Segmentation of the Commercial Greenhouse Market

Structure Type: Facilities are designed as glass houses, polyhouses, shade houses, or tunnel houses to fine-tune environmental controls, accommodate local climatic conditions, and enable the application of precision agriculture. Each structure type offers flexibility in managing a broad spectrum of crops and operational demands.

Facilities are designed as glass houses, polyhouses, shade houses, or tunnel houses to fine-tune environmental controls, accommodate local climatic conditions, and enable the application of precision agriculture. Each structure type offers flexibility in managing a broad spectrum of crops and operational demands. Crop Type: Greenhouse operators produce a diverse range of outputs including vegetables, berries, citrus fruits, specialty herbs, and ornamental flowers. This segmental diversification supports resilience against shifting consumer trends and addresses varied market opportunities in agriculture and horticulture.

Greenhouse operators produce a diverse range of outputs including vegetables, berries, citrus fruits, specialty herbs, and ornamental flowers. This segmental diversification supports resilience against shifting consumer trends and addresses varied market opportunities in agriculture and horticulture. System Type: Operators deploy aeroponic, hydroponic, aquaponic, and traditional soil-based systems. Each system supports responsible production, enhances traceability, and aligns with emerging sustainability and regulatory standards defining modern agricultural best practices.

Operators deploy aeroponic, hydroponic, aquaponic, and traditional soil-based systems. Each system supports responsible production, enhances traceability, and aligns with emerging sustainability and regulatory standards defining modern agricultural best practices. Energy Source: Biomass, electric, gas, and solar power solutions are integrated to stabilize energy supplies, manage cost volatility, and promote environmental goals. Balancing these inputs helps managers advance sustainability targets while keeping controlled-environment agriculture reliable and efficient.

Biomass, electric, gas, and solar power solutions are integrated to stabilize energy supplies, manage cost volatility, and promote environmental goals. Balancing these inputs helps managers advance sustainability targets while keeping controlled-environment agriculture reliable and efficient. End-Use: The market serves commercial producers, research entities, educational collaborators, and retailers. This breadth expands the sector's innovation capacity and facilitates knowledge sharing, supporting portfolio diversification and long-term market adaptability.

The market serves commercial producers, research entities, educational collaborators, and retailers. This breadth expands the sector's innovation capacity and facilitates knowledge sharing, supporting portfolio diversification and long-term market adaptability. Geographic Coverage: Major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa influence regulatory approaches and agronomic outcomes. Markets in the United States, China, and select European and Asian countries contribute performance standards that set global benchmarks for commercial greenhouse operations.

Major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa influence regulatory approaches and agronomic outcomes. Markets in the United States, China, and select European and Asian countries contribute performance standards that set global benchmarks for commercial greenhouse operations. Company Coverage: Leading firms including Dalsem B.V., Certhon B.V., Priva B.V., Van der Hoeven Horticultural Equipment B.V., Hoogendoorn Growth Management B.V., Nexus Greenhouse Systems, Rimol Greenhouse Systems, GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures, Conley's Greenhouses, and Rough Brothers provide key solutions in engineering, automation, and advanced horticultural technologies for this sector.

Why This Report Matters for Commercial Greenhouse Executives

Guides rapid and informed responses to new regulatory developments and operational risk factors in a continuously changing sector.

Supports identification and implementation of strategies that increase supply chain robustness and risk mitigation across all business units.

Enables focused integration of sustainability programs and digital tools, positioning organizations for sustainable market leadership and value creation.

Conclusion

This report equips commercial greenhouse leaders with fact-based strategies to support effective decision-making and manage emerging risks, supporting operational excellence as the industry landscape evolves.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $44.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $80.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Rapid adoption of energy-efficient LED lighting systems to optimize plant growth in controlled greenhouse environments

5.2. Integration of advanced climate control technologies leveraging IoT sensors and real-time data analytics for precise environmental management

5.3. Implementation of automated robotic harvesting and handling systems to reduce labor costs and improve operational efficiency

5.4. Adoption of AI-driven predictive modeling for crop yield forecasting and disease detection in commercial greenhouse production

5.5. Shift toward sustainable heating and cooling solutions using geothermal and solar energy integration in greenhouse operations

5.6. Increased use of soilless cultivation techniques such as hydroponics and aeroponics to maximize space and resource utilization

5.7. Expansion of vertical farming modules within greenhouse facilities to increase crop density and year-round production capacity



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Structure Type

8.1. Glass House

8.2. Polyhouse

8.3. Shade House

8.4. Tunnel House



9. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Crop Type

9.1. Flowers

9.1.1. Cut Flowers

9.1.2. Potted Flowers

9.2. Fruits

9.2.1. Berries

9.2.2. Citrus Fruits

9.2.3. Tropical Fruits

9.3. Herbs

9.3.1. Culinary Herbs

9.3.2. Medicinal Herbs

9.4. Ornamental Plants

9.4.1. Indoor Plants

9.4.2. Outdoor Plants

9.5. Vegetables

9.5.1. Fruit Vegetables

9.5.2. Leafy Vegetables

9.5.3. Root Vegetables



10. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by System Type

10.1. Aeroponic System

10.2. Aquaponic System

10.3. Hydroponic System

10.4. Soil-Based System



11. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Energy Source

11.1. Biomass Heating

11.1.1. Agricultural Waste

11.1.2. Wood Chips

11.2. Electric Heating

11.2.1. Heat Pump

11.2.2. Resistive Heating

11.3. Gas Heating

11.3.1. Natural Gas

11.3.2. Propane

11.4. Solar Heating

11.4.1. Solar Panels

11.4.2. Solar Thermal



12. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by End-Use

12.1. Commercial Farming

12.2. Education And Demonstration

12.3. Research And Development

12.4. Retail



13. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Dalsem B.V.

16.3.2. Certhon B.V.

16.3.3. Priva B.V.

16.3.4. Van der Hoeven Horticultural Equipment B.V.

16.3.5. Hoogendoorn Growth Management B.V.

16.3.6. Nexus Greenhouse Systems, Inc.

16.3.7. Rimol Greenhouse Systems, Inc.

16.3.8. Rough Brothers, Inc.

16.3.9. GrowSpan Greenhouse Structures Ltd.

16.3.10. Conley's Greenhouses, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzydpz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment