AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Shift Towards Modular Hot-swappable AC-DC Power Supplies for Rapid Data Center Scalability

The global AC-DC power supply in data center market is demonstrating resilient growth, charting a path from USD 4.31 billion in 2024 to USD 4.63 billion in 2025 and projected to advance at a 7.91% CAGR through 2032, reaching USD 7.93 billion.





Senior decision-makers seeking to optimize power infrastructure in data centers must navigate a shifting landscape shaped by new technologies, regulatory change, and evolving operational demands. The AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market report distills actionable insights on emerging architectures and procurement strategies that underpin long-term reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.

This trend is fueled by greater demand for uninterrupted power, advanced modular architectures, and a focus on sustainable operations across hyperscale, enterprise, and edge data centers. Adoption of technologies such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride has shifted performance parameters, while regulatory efforts and decarbonization directives have intensified procurement scrutiny.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

AC-DC power architectures have evolved into the core infrastructure supporting new data center workloads and operational resilience.

Sustainability mandates and regulatory measures are prompting operators to integrate high-efficiency components and hybrid renewable power assets.

Adoption of intelligent monitoring, predictive analytics, and digital twins is redefining maintenance strategies, reducing downtime risk and extending asset life cycles.

Edge computing and application diversity require increasingly compact, high-density AC-DC modules, balancing efficiency with stringent reliability standards.

Competitive advantage hinges on supply chain agility, with leading providers pursuing vertical integration and regional partnerships for improved cost control and risk mitigation.

Why This Report Matters to Senior Leadership

Enables C-level and procurement leaders to benchmark evolving power supply architectures and align investments with performance, efficiency, and sustainability priorities.

Supports risk mitigation and strategic planning by spotlighting market, supply chain, and regulatory shifts across key regions.

Empowers decision-makers to evaluate technology adoption cycles, partner selection, and resilience strategies in the context of emerging regulatory and tariff pressures.

Conclusion

Success in data center power strategy now demands a synthesis of advanced architecture, adaptive supply models, and sustainable deployment. A balanced focus on resilience, technology advancement, and environmental stewardship will define leadership in the evolving AC-DC power supply market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Shift towards modular hot-swappable AC-DC power supplies for rapid data center scalability

5.2. Integration of silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductors in AC-DC power modules to achieve higher energy efficiency in dense data center environments

5.3. Deployment of intelligent power distribution units with integrated IoT sensors for real-time AC-DC load monitoring and predictive maintenance

5.4. Transition to 48V DC bus architecture coupled with high-efficiency AC-DC rectifiers to reduce PDU losses and improve reliability

5.5. Development of liquid-cooled AC-DC converters enabling ultra-high power densities in hyperscale data centers while maintaining thermal safety

5.6. Adoption of AI-driven power management systems optimizing AC-DC conversion and dynamically balancing server rack load across phases



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Component

8.1. Power Distribution Unit

8.2. Power Source

8.3. Server Rack

8.4. Uninterruptible Power Supply



9. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Power Type

9.1. Single Phase

9.2. Three Phase



10. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Redundancy Method

10.1. 2N Redundancy

10.2. N Method

10.3. N+1 or N+X Redundancy



11. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Application

11.1. Colocation Data Center

11.2. Edge Data Center

11.3. Enterprise Data Center

11.4. Hyperscale Data Center



12. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

15.3.2. Bel Fuse Inc.

15.3.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.

15.3.4. Eaton Corporation Plc

15.3.5. Emerson Electric Co.

15.3.6. FSP Group Co., Ltd.

15.3.7. General Electric Company

15.3.8. Lite-On Technology Corporation

15.3.9. Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd.

15.3.10. Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.

15.3.11. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

15.3.12. Schneider Electric SE

15.3.13. STMicroelectronics International N.V.

15.3.14. TDK Corporation

15.3.15. Vertiv Group Corp

15.3.16. XP Power Ltd

