AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Shift Towards Modular Hot-swappable AC-DC Power Supplies for Rapid Data Center Scalability

The global AC-DC power supply in data center market is demonstrating resilient growth, charting a path from USD 4.31 billion in 2024 to USD 4.63 billion in 2025 and projected to advance at a 7.91% CAGR through 2032, reaching USD 7.93 billion.
Senior decision-makers seeking to optimize power infrastructure in data centers must navigate a shifting landscape shaped by new technologies, regulatory change, and evolving operational demands. The AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market report distills actionable insights on emerging architectures and procurement strategies that underpin long-term reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.
This trend is fueled by greater demand for uninterrupted power, advanced modular architectures, and a focus on sustainable operations across hyperscale, enterprise, and edge data centers. Adoption of technologies such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride has shifted performance parameters, while regulatory efforts and decarbonization directives have intensified procurement scrutiny.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- AC-DC power architectures have evolved into the core infrastructure supporting new data center workloads and operational resilience.
- Sustainability mandates and regulatory measures are prompting operators to integrate high-efficiency components and hybrid renewable power assets.
- Adoption of intelligent monitoring, predictive analytics, and digital twins is redefining maintenance strategies, reducing downtime risk and extending asset life cycles.
- Edge computing and application diversity require increasingly compact, high-density AC-DC modules, balancing efficiency with stringent reliability standards.
- Competitive advantage hinges on supply chain agility, with leading providers pursuing vertical integration and regional partnerships for improved cost control and risk mitigation.
Why This Report Matters to Senior Leadership
- Enables C-level and procurement leaders to benchmark evolving power supply architectures and align investments with performance, efficiency, and sustainability priorities.
- Supports risk mitigation and strategic planning by spotlighting market, supply chain, and regulatory shifts across key regions.
- Empowers decision-makers to evaluate technology adoption cycles, partner selection, and resilience strategies in the context of emerging regulatory and tariff pressures.
Conclusion
Success in data center power strategy now demands a synthesis of advanced architecture, adaptive supply models, and sustainable deployment. A balanced focus on resilience, technology advancement, and environmental stewardship will define leadership in the evolving AC-DC power supply market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.63 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$7.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Shift towards modular hot-swappable AC-DC power supplies for rapid data center scalability
5.2. Integration of silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductors in AC-DC power modules to achieve higher energy efficiency in dense data center environments
5.3. Deployment of intelligent power distribution units with integrated IoT sensors for real-time AC-DC load monitoring and predictive maintenance
5.4. Transition to 48V DC bus architecture coupled with high-efficiency AC-DC rectifiers to reduce PDU losses and improve reliability
5.5. Development of liquid-cooled AC-DC converters enabling ultra-high power densities in hyperscale data centers while maintaining thermal safety
5.6. Adoption of AI-driven power management systems optimizing AC-DC conversion and dynamically balancing server rack load across phases
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Component
8.1. Power Distribution Unit
8.2. Power Source
8.3. Server Rack
8.4. Uninterruptible Power Supply
9. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Power Type
9.1. Single Phase
9.2. Three Phase
10. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Redundancy Method
10.1. 2N Redundancy
10.2. N Method
10.3. N+1 or N+X Redundancy
11. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Application
11.1. Colocation Data Center
11.2. Edge Data Center
11.3. Enterprise Data Center
11.4. Hyperscale Data Center
12. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. AC-DC Power Supply in Data Center Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
15.3.1. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.
15.3.2. Bel Fuse Inc.
15.3.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.
15.3.4. Eaton Corporation Plc
15.3.5. Emerson Electric Co.
15.3.6. FSP Group Co., Ltd.
15.3.7. General Electric Company
15.3.8. Lite-On Technology Corporation
15.3.9. Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd.
15.3.10. Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.
15.3.11. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
15.3.12. Schneider Electric SE
15.3.13. STMicroelectronics International N.V.
15.3.14. TDK Corporation
15.3.15. Vertiv Group Corp
15.3.16. XP Power Ltd
