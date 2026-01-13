Data Center Cages Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Growing Preference for Hybrid Cloud Solutions Impacting the Design and Configuration of Data Center Cages

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cages Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Cages Market grew from USD 2.51 billion in 2024 to USD 2.66 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.34%, reaching USD 4.10 billion by 2032.

The data center cages market is undergoing a period of swift evolution, transforming both security standards and operational strategies for enterprises. Senior decision-makers require robust, future-ready cage solutions that address emerging threats, regulatory compliance, and the complexities of diversified IT environments.

Expansion reflects urgent enterprise needs for advanced physical security, modular infrastructure, and regulatory alignment across the global digital landscape. Demand is intensifying among technology, finance, healthcare, and telecom organizations implementing mission-critical applications in both colocation and on-premises settings. Regional variances in compliance, adoption pace, and infrastructure maturity generate further differentiation among vendors and solutions.

Key Takeaways for Data Center Cages Market Stakeholders

Innovations in cage technology prioritize both modularity and robust security, allowing for rapid adaptation in dynamic IT ecosystems.

Sustainable cooling options, such as direct-to-chip liquid loops and immersion methods, enable denser, more energy-efficient deployments.

Edge computing and hybrid cloud growth have led to greater demand for customizable enclosures in remote and diverse facility types.

Procurement strategies are shifting, with enterprises seeking diversified vendor portfolios and local sourcing to minimize risk and respond to regional regulatory developments.

Organization scale plays a critical role in the selection process, impacting investment strategies, service level agreements, and operational agility.

Why This Report Matters for Senior Leaders

Pinpoints how emerging technologies and evolving regulations impact both short-term CapEx and long-term infrastructure resilience in the data center cages market.

Enables benchmarking against global trends and best practices, supporting more informed strategic procurement and investment decisions.

Provides actionable recommendations to optimize supplier networks and future-proof infrastructure for evolving security, cooling, and edge integration requirements.

Conclusion

Data center cage solutions are redefining infrastructure security, sustainability, and scalability for organizations worldwide. Stakeholders who act on these trends, leveraging modular designs and diversified sourcing, are positioned to mitigate risk and realize new market opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Growing preference for hybrid cloud solutions impacting the design and configuration of data center cages

5.2. Rising demand for energy-efficient and cooling-optimized data center cage designs to reduce operational costs

5.3. Increasing investment in compliance-driven data center cages to adhere to evolving data protection regulations

5.4. Advancements in noise reduction technologies incorporated into data center cage designs to enhance workplace comfort

5.5. Adoption of green and sustainable materials in the construction of data center cages to minimize environmental impact

5.6. Implementation of advanced fire suppression and disaster recovery systems within data center cages

5.7. Integration of smart monitoring systems in data center cages for real-time asset tracking and environment control

5.8. Expansion of modular data center cages enabling rapid deployment and flexible capacity adjustments

5.9. Growing emphasis on enhanced physical security features within data center cages to prevent unauthorized access

5.10. Increasing adoption of scalable and customizable data center cage solutions to meet diverse client needs



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center Cages Market, by Type

8.1. Colocation Cage

8.2. Private Cage

8.3. Shared Cage



9. Data Center Cages Market, by Material

9.1. Aluminum

9.2. Steel



10. Data Center Cages Market, by Size

10.1. Large

10.2. Medium

10.3. Small



11. Data Center Cages Market, by Cooling System

11.1. Air Cooled

11.2. Liquid Cooled

11.2.1. Direct To Chip

11.2.2. Immersion Cooling



12. Data Center Cages Market, by End-Use Industry

12.1. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

12.2. Energy

12.3. Government & Defense

12.4. Healthcare

12.5. Telecom & IT



13. Data Center Cages Market, by Organization Size

13.1. Large Enterprises

13.2. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



14. Data Center Cages Market, by Deployment

14.1. Cloud-Based

14.2. On-Premises



15. Data Center Cages Market, by Region

15.1. Americas

15.1.1. North America

15.1.2. Latin America

15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

15.2.1. Europe

15.2.2. Middle East

15.2.3. Africa

15.3. Asia-Pacific



16. Data Center Cages Market, by Group

16.1. ASEAN

16.2. GCC

16.3. European Union

16.4. BRICS

16.5. G7

16.6. NATO



17. Data Center Cages Market, by Country

17.1. United States

17.2. Canada

17.3. Mexico

17.4. Brazil

17.5. United Kingdom

17.6. Germany

17.7. France

17.8. Russia

17.9. Italy

17.10. Spain

17.11. China

17.12. India

17.13. Japan

17.14. Australia

17.15. South Korea



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

18.3. Competitive Analysis

18.3.1. American Tower Corporation

18.3.2. Chatsworth Products Inc.

18.3.3. CoreSite Realty Corporation

18.3.4. CyrusOne Inc.

18.3.5. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

18.3.6. Dell Technologies Inc.

18.3.7. Delta Electronics, Inc.

18.3.8. Digital Realty Trust Inc.

18.3.9. Eaton Corporation PLC

18.3.10. Equinix Inc.

18.3.11. Expedient

18.3.12. Flexential Corp.

18.3.13. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

18.3.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

18.3.15. International Business Machines Corporation

18.3.16. Iron Mountain, Inc.

18.3.17. Microsoft Corporation

18.3.18. NTT Corporation

18.3.19. Oracle Corporation

18.3.20. QMH Inc.

18.3.21. QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

18.3.22. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

18.3.23. SafeRack LLC

18.3.24. Southwest Solutions Group

18.3.25. Troax UK Ltd.

18.3.26. Vertiv Group Corporation

