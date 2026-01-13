$576.43 Bn Soybean Derivatives Markets - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Expansion of Soy Protein Isolate Usage in Plant Based Meat and Dairy Alternative Formulations

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soybean Derivatives Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global soybean derivatives market attained a value of USD 313.21 billion in 2024, with projections pointing to USD 337.60 billion by 2025 and USD 576.43 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 7.92%.
This robust expansion is fueled by changing consumption patterns, increasing demand in nutritional and industrial spheres, and heightened innovation throughout the supply chain. Businesses investing in process enhancements and staying abreast of regulatory requirements are setting the standard for sourcing continuity and operational agility. Senior executives place strong emphasis on developing stable procurement channels and integrating technological advancements to ensure strategic growth within the soybean derivatives sector.
Senior decision-makers navigating complex global value chains turn to the soybean derivatives market for crucial insights, balancing regulatory trends and sustainable sourcing strategies to maintain a competitive edge and resilient supply structures.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Portfolio realignment towards clean-label and multifunctional ingredients enables organizations to address evolving consumer expectations and regulatory demands effectively.
- Advanced processing initiatives promote dependable supply chains and facilitate progress toward sustainability milestones relevant to modern corporate agendas.
- Strategic partnerships with technology firms help accelerate traceability, strengthen risk controls, and improve end-to-end supply chain management.
- Establishing sources for non-GMO and certified organic soybeans provides entry into premium markets and aligns with stricter sustainability benchmarks.
- Diversifying operations across food, feed, and industrial applications ensures access to new growth avenues and supports ongoing business adaptability amid changing environments.
- Regional investment strategies support quick adaptation to policy and economic changes, maintaining continuity across varying market conditions.
Why This Report Matters: Soybean Derivatives Market
- Helps leadership teams identify potential risks, discover expansion opportunities through organic growth or acquisitions, and fine-tune strategies in response to market or regulatory developments.
- Guides improved product selection and procurement, ensuring approaches are tailored for regional and sector-specific requirements.
- Provides actionable recommendations for leveraging digital tools and technology to improve transparency and achieve measurable sustainability within the soybean derivatives supply chain.
Conclusion
A strategic, data-driven approach empowers organizations to build resilient sourcing models and generate long-lasting value as the soybean derivatives market advances in complexity and global reach.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$337.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$576.43 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Rising demand for high oleic soybean oil in food processing and industrial applications
5.2. Expansion of soy protein isolate usage in plant based meat and dairy alternative formulations
5.3. Growing adoption of soy lecithin as natural emulsifier in clean label and vegan products
5.4. Technological advancements in enzymatic hydrolysis of soy proteins for bioactive peptide production
5.5. Surge in production of soybean derived biodiesel to comply with renewable fuel standards
5.6. Development of soy based bioplastics and their integration into sustainable packaging solutions
5.7. Exploration of soy isoflavones and phytoestrogens for dietary supplements and functional foods
5.8. Increased utilization of defatted soy flour in gluten free and high fiber bakery product innovations
5.9. Innovations in soy based adhesives and coatings for eco friendly building material applications
5.10. Research on soy oligosaccharides as prebiotic ingredients to support gut health and digestive wellness
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Soybean Derivatives Market, by Product Type
8.1. Lecithin
8.2. Soy Oil
8.2.1. Crude Soy Oil
8.2.2. Refined Soy Oil
8.3. Soy Protein
8.3.1. Soy Protein Concentrate
8.3.2. Soy Protein Isolate
8.3.3. Textured Soy Protein
9. Soybean Derivatives Market, by Application
9.1. Feed
9.1.1. Aquaculture
9.1.2. Livestock
9.1.3. Pet Food
9.1.4. Poultry
9.2. Food
9.2.1. Bakery
9.2.2. Beverage
9.2.3. Dairy Alternatives
9.2.4. Snacking
9.3. Industrial
9.3.1. Biofuel
9.3.2. Cosmetics
9.3.3. Pharmaceuticals
9.3.4. Plastics
10. Soybean Derivatives Market, by Form
10.1. Liquid
10.1.1. Oil
10.1.2. Slurry
10.2. Solid
10.2.1. Granule
10.2.2. Powder
11. Soybean Derivatives Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Offline
11.1.1. Specialty Stores
11.1.2. Supermarkets Hypermarkets
11.2. Online
11.2.1. Direct Sales
11.2.2. E-Commerce Platforms
12. Soybean Derivatives Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Soybean Derivatives Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Soybean Derivatives Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
15.3.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company
15.3.2. Bunge Limited
15.3.3. Cargill, Incorporated
15.3.4. Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
15.3.5. Wilmar International Limited
15.3.6. CHS Inc.
15.3.7. COFCO International Ltd.
15.3.8. Olam International Limited
15.3.9. Viterra Inc.
15.3.10. Richardson International Limited
