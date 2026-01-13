Crestline Adds to its Executive Management Team with the Appointment of Orcun Turkay as Vice President of Food & Beverage

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the appointment of Orcun Turkay as Vice President of Food & Beverage, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional dining and entertainment experiences across its rapidly expanding portfolio of lifestyle and full-service hotels. With a reputation for operational excellence, Crestline manages a distinguished collection of properties, including 13 distinctive independent, full-service hotels alongside an impressive array of nearly a dozen renowned full-service and lifestyle brands such as Marriott, Westin, Hilton, Curio and Tapestry Collections by Hilton, and Kimpton and Vignette by IHG.

A seasoned hospitality leader with over 15 years of experience, Orcun brings a dynamic vision for food and beverage innovation. Most recently, he served as General Manager at The Delphi Downtown LA, a Crestline-managed property celebrated for its award-winning retro-diner concept, Denae’s Diner and Tulum-inspired rooftop bar, Üca Terraza, both of which he played a pivotal role in design and concepting to elevate the guest experience. Prior to that, Orcun was Corporate Director of Food & Beverage for Shaner Hotel Group, where he oversaw operations for more than 55 hotels, including luxury resorts, lifestyle destinations, and full-service properties. In his role, Orcun was instrumental in setting new standards for culinary excellence and guest satisfaction.

“As a leading hospitality management company, Crestline operates a diverse portfolio of hotels and food and beverage outlets featuring everything from signature restaurants and craft cocktail lounges to hip coffee bars and curated markets,” said James Carroll, Crestline President & CEO. “Orcun will partner with our executive team and property leaders to not only streamline operational practices but also elevate the guest experience through bold, localized concepts. His extensive food and beverage expertise, combined with a passion for creativity, will empower Crestline to further enhance our delivery on dining and entertainment experiences that are memorable, authentic, and aligned with our commitment to exceptional results for stakeholders.”

More About Orcun Turkay

Beyond his recent leadership at The Delphi Downtown LA, Orcun’s career reflects a passion for creating immersive hospitality experiences. As Managing Partner and Vice President of Operations at The Park RVA in Richmond, Virginia, he transformed an empty 55,000 square foot building into a dynamic entertainment destination featuring eclectic dining concepts, duck-pin bowling, mini golf, and a lively beer garden. Orcun spearheaded concept development, design, and operational execution—bringing bold ideas to life and redefining what a lifestyle venue can be.



Earlier in his career, Orcun held key roles with Starwood Hotels & Resorts across the U.S. and Europe, managing food and beverage operations for iconic luxury brands including St. Regis, W Hotels, and Westin. During this time, he launched award-winning programs and curated high-profile venues recognized among the top nightlife destinations globally.



His achievements include Marriott International’s General Manager of the Year for AC Hotels, Project of the Year, and accolades from Architectural Digest and Nightclub & Bar for design innovation and Restaurant/Bar of the Year in the USA. A graduate of Akdeniz University, Turkey, with a degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management, Orcun remains committed to elevating modern hospitality standards and delivering unforgettable experiences for guests and stakeholders alike.

More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 115 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with over 16,500 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

