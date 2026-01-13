Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées le 7 et 8 janvier 2026

 | Source: SCOR SCOR

La déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées le 7 et 8 janvier 2026 est disponible ici sur www.scor.com.

Pièce jointe


Attachments

202601_SCOR_Déclaration art 5.5 MAR du 7 et 8 janvier 2026 Wiztrust

