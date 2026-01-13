Quavo Elevates Executive Leadership with Appointment of David Oldershaw as COO and Tony DiGiorgio as CTO

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. (“Quavo”), the leading agentic AI disputes technology partner and strategic advisor for financial institutions, today announced the naming of David Oldershaw as Chief Operating Officer and Tony DiGiorgio as Chief Technology Officer. The appointments strengthen Quavo’s executive leadership team as the company scales its platform and advances its long-term product roadmap.

Oldershaw brings more than 15 years of experience scaling global, high-growth fintech and SaaS organizations and building disciplined, high-performing teams. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at OfficeRnD, where he led all go-to-market functions, partnerships, corporate development, and operations following a strategic growth investment. In his new role, Oldershaw will oversee revenue, sales, marketing, client delivery, and the operating cadence at Quavo.

“Quavo has earned the trust of financial institutions by delivering real results,” said David Oldershaw. “I’m excited to help scale the organization with the structure and commitment needed to support long-term growth while keeping our clients’ needs at the center of everything we do.”

DiGiorgio brings deep experience building AI-first, enterprise-grade platforms and scaling global engineering organizations. Prior to joining Quavo, he served as Chief Architect at symplr, where he helped grow the business from $200 million to $500 million in annual recurring revenue, scaled teams across the entire technology spectrum to enterprise operating maturity while unifying platforms across seven acquisitions. As CTO, DiGiorgio will lead engineering, quality assurance, infrastructure, and security, executing Quavo’s AI-driven product roadmap.

“Quavo has built an industry-leading dispute management platform powered by a uniquely rich data foundation,” said Tony DiGiorgio. “I’m excited to continue advancing the product, leveraging that data to drive smarter automation, stronger outcomes, and sustained innovation for our clients, while scaling Quavo to not only meet the industry where it is today, but help define where it goes next.”

“We are excited to welcome Dave and Tony to Quavo at such a pivotal moment in our growth,” said Joseph McLean, CEO and Co-Founder of Quavo. “Dave’s proven ability to scale operations, align go-to-market teams, and build durable operating systems will be critical as we continue to expand our platform and deepen partnerships with financial institutions. Tony is a rare technology leader who combines deep architectural rigor with the ability to scale teams and platforms through rapid growth, and his experience building AI-first systems in highly regulated environments makes him the ideal leader to advance Quavo’s technology vision and ensure QFD continues to set the standard for dispute resolution.”

These additions reflect Quavo’s continued investment in leadership and innovation as the company expands its role as a strategic technology partner to financial institutions.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo’s solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at www.quavo.com .

