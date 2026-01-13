Luotea’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board submits proposals for the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Luotea’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board submits the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 April 2026. The proposals will also be included in the notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Number and Composition of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the Board of Directors have six (6) members.

The Nomination Board proposes that all of the current members of the Board of Directors – Johan Mild, Pasi Tolppanen, Anna-Maria Ronkainen, Juuso Maijala, Timo Karppinen and Soile Kankaanpää – be re-elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that Johan Mild be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Pasi Tolppanen as Vice Chairman.

All of the candidates have given their consent to the election and are independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

The presentations of the members of the Board of Directors are available on Luotea’s website at https://www.luotea.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors.

Remuneration paid to the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors be as follows:

chairman, EUR 50,000 per year (2025: EUR 50,000);

vice chairman, EUR 30,000 per year (2025: EUR 30,000); and

members, EUR 27,000 per year (2025: EUR 27,000);

However, if a member of the Board of Directors were to serve as the chairman of the Audit Committee or the Personnel and Sustainability Committee, and not simultaneously serve as the chairman or vice chairman of the Board of Directors, their annual remuneration will be EUR 30,000.

It is proposed that the fees be paid so that 40 % of the annual fee is paid in Luotea plc’s shares held by the company or, if this is not feasible, shares acquired from the market, and 60 % in cash. Notwithstanding the above, the annual fee can be paid fully in cash if, due to legal, tax, or other regulatory restrictions, or for any other reason related to the company or a member of the Board of Directors, the fee cannot be paid in shares.

In addition, it is proposed that the meeting fees for the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged and are as follows: EUR 1,000 per meeting to the chairman, EUR 700 per meeting to the vice chairman and EUR 500 per meeting to the other members of the Board. In accordance with the proposal, meeting fees will also be paid to the chairman and members of committees established by the Board of Directors as follows: chairman EUR 700 and ordinary members EUR 500.



The Shareholders’ Nomination Board consists of representatives appointed by the company’s three largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Luotea plc.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board has consisted of Miikka Maijala as Chairman (group of shareholders), Juhani Lassila (Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation), Dag Marius Nereng (Protector Forsikring ASA) and Johan Mild (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Luotea plc).



