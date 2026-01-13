$277.9 Mn Food & Beverage Disinfection Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Coverage of Major Companies - Ecolab, Diversey, STERIS, The Clorox Co, and 3M

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food & Beverage Disinfection Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Food & Beverage Disinfection Market is projected to grow from USD 192.11 million in 2024 to USD 277.90 million by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72%.
This growth underscores an industry-wide push to reinforce practices against microbial threats and to proactively address frequent regulatory changes. Organizations are investing in analytics-driven solutions and advanced technologies to boost quality assurance standards and maintain market credibility. The ongoing shift toward innovative and sustainable disinfection systems signals a transformation, as businesses optimize processes to manage risk while navigating evolving consumer and compliance expectations.
As regulatory complexity and supply chain demands intensify, the food and beverage disinfection market has become a focal point for senior executives aiming to maintain compliance, ensure safety, and safeguard operational continuity across global operations. Effective disinfection strategies are now central to ensuring product integrity and competitive positioning.
Scope & Segmentation in the Food & Beverage Disinfection Market
- Disinfection Technology: Utilization of chemical agents-such as chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and quaternary ammonium-remains foundational for maintaining sanitation in both production and storage, helping companies address compliance requirements and limit exposure to microbial risks.
- Ozone and UV Systems: Ozone and ultraviolet technologies deliver eco-friendly solutions that support sustainability initiatives and decrease dependence on conventional chemicals. Applications for these systems include mercury lamps and pulsed xenon, providing residue-free cleaning options.
- Thermal Techniques: Deployment of hot water and steam ensures elevated hygiene standards, particularly in segments where limiting chemical exposure is a priority-such as highly regulated production areas concerned with consumer safety and product quality.
- Product Forms: Solutions are available as foams, gels, liquids, and powders, allowing customization for diverse facility types and operational needs, and aiding compliance across different processes and equipment.
- Primary Applications: Disinfection solutions are used in air sanitation, tank and pipeline cleaning, filter maintenance, and both surface and water treatment, serving as vital measures from manufacturing through to distribution.
- End-Use Industries: Implementation strategies are tailored for the beverage, bakery, dairy, fruit, vegetable, and meat and poultry industries, each responding to distinct hygiene standards and regulatory requirements.
- Distribution Channels: Organizations access disinfection products through direct procurement, distributor engagements, and online platforms, supporting adoption by businesses of various scales and market presence.
- Regional Markets: Regional variations in technology adoption and compliance frameworks are evident, with the United States, Germany, India, and Japan setting trends in the use of advanced disinfection systems and often establishing best practice benchmarks.
- Key Companies: Major industry participants such as Ecolab Inc., Diversey Holdings Ltd., STERIS plc, The Clorox Company, and 3M Company provide specialized solutions that help organizations adapt to regulatory, operational, and market shifts.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Adopting ozone and ultraviolet disinfection systems enables residue-free cleaning while advancing environmental goals and supporting employee well-being throughout operations.
- Integrating digital compliance and monitoring tools helps streamline regulatory adherence and ensures centralized governance across geographically dispersed operations.
- Using advanced detection sensors for contaminants enhances operational dependability and reduces risks associated with sanitation failures or costly operational interruptions.
- Cross-functional collaboration among quality, operations, and logistics divisions increases organizational agility in meeting both regulatory updates and supply chain shifts.
- Established markets prioritize process automation for efficiency gains, while emerging markets blend modernization with targeted innovations to manage costs and improve business impact.
- Fostering strong supplier relationships and emphasizing procurement of sustainable solutions reinforce supply chain stability and contribute to organizations' broader environmental commitments.
Why This Report Matters
- Provides clear and practical insights for senior executives responsible for achieving sanitation, regulatory, and operational goals across multiple jurisdictions.
- Helps organizations rapidly identify and address potential vulnerabilities while leveraging advanced disinfection solutions to build durable, agile supply chains.
- Strengthens foundations for food safety assurance and sustains stakeholder trust in increasingly scrutinized and competitive markets.
Conclusion
Senior leaders can implement these actionable insights to enhance disinfection protocols, support informed technology investments, and build organizational resilience as the food and beverage market evolves.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$201.12 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$277.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Adoption of ultraviolet-c light systems for continuous conveyor belt disinfection in fresh produce lines
5.2. Implementation of hydrogen peroxide vapor decontamination protocols for large-scale beverage equipment sanitization
5.3. Integration of ozone-based water treatment modules for microbial control in bottling and filtration processes
5.4. Development of natural antimicrobial packaging coatings to extend shelf life and reduce chemical residues
5.5. Deployment of AI-driven automated spray nozzles for real-time monitoring and precise surface disinfection
5.6. Emergence of cold plasma technology for pathogen inactivation on delicate food contact surfaces
5.7. Influence of tightening regulatory standards and consumer demand on shift toward chemical-free sterilization methods
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Technology
8.1. Chemical Disinfectants
8.1.1. Chlorine
8.1.2. Hydrogen Peroxide
8.1.3. Peracetic Acid
8.1.4. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
8.2. Ozone
8.2.1. On-Site Generation
8.2.2. Transported
8.3. Thermal
8.3.1. Hot Water
8.3.2. Steam
8.4. Ultraviolet
8.4.1. Low-Pressure Mercury Lamps
8.4.2. Medium-Pressure Mercury Lamps
8.4.3. Pulsed Xenon Systems
9. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Product Form
9.1. Foam
9.2. Gel
9.3. Liquid
9.4. Powder
10. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Application
10.1. Air
10.1.1. Cleanrooms
10.1.2. HVAC Systems
10.2. Equipment
10.2.1. Filters
10.2.2. Pipelines
10.2.3. Tanks
10.3. Surface
10.3.1. Conveyor Belts
10.3.2. Floors And Walls
10.3.3. Worktops
10.4. Water
10.4.1. Process Water
10.4.2. Wastewater
11. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by End Use
11.1. Beverage Processing
11.1.1. Alcoholic Beverages
11.1.2. Juices
11.1.3. Soft Drinks
11.2. Food Processing
11.2.1. Bakery
11.2.2. Dairy
11.2.3. Fruits And Vegetables
11.2.4. Meat And Poultry
12. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Direct Sales
12.2. Distributors
12.3. Online
13. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Ecolab Inc.
16.3.2. Diversey Holdings, Ltd.
16.3.3. STERIS plc
16.3.4. The Clorox Company
16.3.5. 3M Company
16.3.6. Solenis LLC
16.3.7. Lonza Group Ltd.
16.3.8. Kersia Group SA
16.3.9. Neogen Corporation
16.3.10. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
16.3.11. Solvay S.A.
16.3.12. Evonik Industries AG
16.3.13. Stepan Company
16.3.14. Xylem Inc.
16.3.15. SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
16.3.16. Trojan Technologies
16.3.17. Halma plc
16.3.18. BASF SE
16.3.19. Christeyns NV
16.3.20. FINK TEC GmbH
