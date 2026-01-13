$277.9 Mn Food & Beverage Disinfection Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Coverage of Major Companies - Ecolab, Diversey, STERIS, The Clorox Co, and 3M

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food & Beverage Disinfection Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Food & Beverage Disinfection Market is projected to grow from USD 192.11 million in 2024 to USD 277.90 million by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72%.

This growth underscores an industry-wide push to reinforce practices against microbial threats and to proactively address frequent regulatory changes. Organizations are investing in analytics-driven solutions and advanced technologies to boost quality assurance standards and maintain market credibility. The ongoing shift toward innovative and sustainable disinfection systems signals a transformation, as businesses optimize processes to manage risk while navigating evolving consumer and compliance expectations.

As regulatory complexity and supply chain demands intensify, the food and beverage disinfection market has become a focal point for senior executives aiming to maintain compliance, ensure safety, and safeguard operational continuity across global operations. Effective disinfection strategies are now central to ensuring product integrity and competitive positioning.

Scope & Segmentation in the Food & Beverage Disinfection Market

Disinfection Technology: Utilization of chemical agents-such as chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and quaternary ammonium-remains foundational for maintaining sanitation in both production and storage, helping companies address compliance requirements and limit exposure to microbial risks.

Utilization of chemical agents-such as chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and quaternary ammonium-remains foundational for maintaining sanitation in both production and storage, helping companies address compliance requirements and limit exposure to microbial risks. Ozone and UV Systems: Ozone and ultraviolet technologies deliver eco-friendly solutions that support sustainability initiatives and decrease dependence on conventional chemicals. Applications for these systems include mercury lamps and pulsed xenon, providing residue-free cleaning options.

Ozone and ultraviolet technologies deliver eco-friendly solutions that support sustainability initiatives and decrease dependence on conventional chemicals. Applications for these systems include mercury lamps and pulsed xenon, providing residue-free cleaning options. Thermal Techniques: Deployment of hot water and steam ensures elevated hygiene standards, particularly in segments where limiting chemical exposure is a priority-such as highly regulated production areas concerned with consumer safety and product quality.

Deployment of hot water and steam ensures elevated hygiene standards, particularly in segments where limiting chemical exposure is a priority-such as highly regulated production areas concerned with consumer safety and product quality. Product Forms: Solutions are available as foams, gels, liquids, and powders, allowing customization for diverse facility types and operational needs, and aiding compliance across different processes and equipment.

Solutions are available as foams, gels, liquids, and powders, allowing customization for diverse facility types and operational needs, and aiding compliance across different processes and equipment. Primary Applications: Disinfection solutions are used in air sanitation, tank and pipeline cleaning, filter maintenance, and both surface and water treatment, serving as vital measures from manufacturing through to distribution.

Disinfection solutions are used in air sanitation, tank and pipeline cleaning, filter maintenance, and both surface and water treatment, serving as vital measures from manufacturing through to distribution. End-Use Industries: Implementation strategies are tailored for the beverage, bakery, dairy, fruit, vegetable, and meat and poultry industries, each responding to distinct hygiene standards and regulatory requirements.

Implementation strategies are tailored for the beverage, bakery, dairy, fruit, vegetable, and meat and poultry industries, each responding to distinct hygiene standards and regulatory requirements. Distribution Channels: Organizations access disinfection products through direct procurement, distributor engagements, and online platforms, supporting adoption by businesses of various scales and market presence.

Organizations access disinfection products through direct procurement, distributor engagements, and online platforms, supporting adoption by businesses of various scales and market presence. Regional Markets: Regional variations in technology adoption and compliance frameworks are evident, with the United States, Germany, India, and Japan setting trends in the use of advanced disinfection systems and often establishing best practice benchmarks.

Regional variations in technology adoption and compliance frameworks are evident, with the United States, Germany, India, and Japan setting trends in the use of advanced disinfection systems and often establishing best practice benchmarks. Key Companies: Major industry participants such as Ecolab Inc., Diversey Holdings Ltd., STERIS plc, The Clorox Company, and 3M Company provide specialized solutions that help organizations adapt to regulatory, operational, and market shifts.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Adopting ozone and ultraviolet disinfection systems enables residue-free cleaning while advancing environmental goals and supporting employee well-being throughout operations.

Integrating digital compliance and monitoring tools helps streamline regulatory adherence and ensures centralized governance across geographically dispersed operations.

Using advanced detection sensors for contaminants enhances operational dependability and reduces risks associated with sanitation failures or costly operational interruptions.

Cross-functional collaboration among quality, operations, and logistics divisions increases organizational agility in meeting both regulatory updates and supply chain shifts.

Established markets prioritize process automation for efficiency gains, while emerging markets blend modernization with targeted innovations to manage costs and improve business impact.

Fostering strong supplier relationships and emphasizing procurement of sustainable solutions reinforce supply chain stability and contribute to organizations' broader environmental commitments.

Why This Report Matters

Provides clear and practical insights for senior executives responsible for achieving sanitation, regulatory, and operational goals across multiple jurisdictions.

Helps organizations rapidly identify and address potential vulnerabilities while leveraging advanced disinfection solutions to build durable, agile supply chains.

Strengthens foundations for food safety assurance and sustains stakeholder trust in increasingly scrutinized and competitive markets.

Conclusion

Senior leaders can implement these actionable insights to enhance disinfection protocols, support informed technology investments, and build organizational resilience as the food and beverage market evolves.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $201.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $277.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Adoption of ultraviolet-c light systems for continuous conveyor belt disinfection in fresh produce lines

5.2. Implementation of hydrogen peroxide vapor decontamination protocols for large-scale beverage equipment sanitization

5.3. Integration of ozone-based water treatment modules for microbial control in bottling and filtration processes

5.4. Development of natural antimicrobial packaging coatings to extend shelf life and reduce chemical residues

5.5. Deployment of AI-driven automated spray nozzles for real-time monitoring and precise surface disinfection

5.6. Emergence of cold plasma technology for pathogen inactivation on delicate food contact surfaces

5.7. Influence of tightening regulatory standards and consumer demand on shift toward chemical-free sterilization methods



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Technology

8.1. Chemical Disinfectants

8.1.1. Chlorine

8.1.2. Hydrogen Peroxide

8.1.3. Peracetic Acid

8.1.4. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

8.2. Ozone

8.2.1. On-Site Generation

8.2.2. Transported

8.3. Thermal

8.3.1. Hot Water

8.3.2. Steam

8.4. Ultraviolet

8.4.1. Low-Pressure Mercury Lamps

8.4.2. Medium-Pressure Mercury Lamps

8.4.3. Pulsed Xenon Systems



9. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Product Form

9.1. Foam

9.2. Gel

9.3. Liquid

9.4. Powder



10. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Application

10.1. Air

10.1.1. Cleanrooms

10.1.2. HVAC Systems

10.2. Equipment

10.2.1. Filters

10.2.2. Pipelines

10.2.3. Tanks

10.3. Surface

10.3.1. Conveyor Belts

10.3.2. Floors And Walls

10.3.3. Worktops

10.4. Water

10.4.1. Process Water

10.4.2. Wastewater



11. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by End Use

11.1. Beverage Processing

11.1.1. Alcoholic Beverages

11.1.2. Juices

11.1.3. Soft Drinks

11.2. Food Processing

11.2.1. Bakery

11.2.2. Dairy

11.2.3. Fruits And Vegetables

11.2.4. Meat And Poultry



12. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Direct Sales

12.2. Distributors

12.3. Online



13. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Ecolab Inc.

16.3.2. Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

16.3.3. STERIS plc

16.3.4. The Clorox Company

16.3.5. 3M Company

16.3.6. Solenis LLC

16.3.7. Lonza Group Ltd.

16.3.8. Kersia Group SA

16.3.9. Neogen Corporation

16.3.10. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

16.3.11. Solvay S.A.

16.3.12. Evonik Industries AG

16.3.13. Stepan Company

16.3.14. Xylem Inc.

16.3.15. SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

16.3.16. Trojan Technologies

16.3.17. Halma plc

16.3.18. BASF SE

16.3.19. Christeyns NV

16.3.20. FINK TEC GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/902hna

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment