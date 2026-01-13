Kraken Robotics Announces $35 Million in SeaPower™ Battery Sales

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces $35 million in battery sales to three unnamed customers.

“We’re pleased to see increasing momentum on our SeaPower battery sales and look forward to continued strong growth with our current UUV customers and to integrating on several new platforms throughout 2026. With manufacturing capacity coming online in North America in addition to our European operations, we are well positioned to supply power systems to the rapidly growing UUV segment, across platforms from extra-large to small (XLUUV to SUUV),” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics.

SeaPower batteries enable long-endurance subsea operations on unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). With 200% greater energy density and 46% less weight per kWh compared to traditional oil-compensated or pressure-housed batteries, SeaPower enables extended, deeper, and more complex underwater missions for defence, commercial, and marine research applications.





Figure 1: Kraken Robotics’ New Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nova Scotia

Beginning Operations in Q1 2026.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

LINKS:

www.krakenrobotics.com

