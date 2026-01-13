Nova’s RPM Valley Drilling Confirms Continuity of Mineralized System with High-Grade Intercepts and Remains Wide Open in Multiple Directions

Anchorage Alaska, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Limited (“Nova” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA) (FRA: QM3) ) is pleased to announce further drill results from the RPM Valley deposit with the 2025 closely spaced infill results returning multiple broad intercepts >1 g/t Au, and visible gold observed in an Estelle Project record intercept of 0.5 m @ 364 g/t Au, within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, located in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska.

Highlights

Drill results include the highest-grade intercept drilled at RPM - and over the greater Estelle Project - to date of 0.5m @ 364 g/t Au from 101m, with visible gold observed in the drill core (Table 1, and Figures 2 to 4).

Broad gold intersections continue at RPM Valley with the 2025 closely spaced infill results expected to support a maiden Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource at the valley deposit, in support of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Mineralization remains wide open with numerous holes extending below the current pit shells. Significant results include (Table 1, and Figures 2 to 7):

RPM-081



65m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 83m including; 36m @ 5.5 g/t Au from 91m 0.5m @ 364.0 g/t Au at 101m



RPM-069



155m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 71m including; 94m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 126m 18m @ 2.8 g/t Au from 196m



RPM-072



172m @ 0.8 g/t Au from 352m including; 60m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 424m and 26m @ 1.4 g/t Au from 495m Also 101m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 6m at RPM North



RPM-075



152m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 82m including; 25m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 174



RPM-082



289m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 62m including; 40m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 152m, and 82m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 266m



RPM-084



101m @ 0.8 g/t Au from 225m including; 53m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 273m, and



RPMRC-009



33m @ 0.3 g/t Au from surface in the glacial till





The new results follow-up and now confirm continuity of mineralization at RPM Valley, where previous drilling included (ASX Announcements: 4 October and 21 December 2022, and 10 January 2024):

RPM-063: 9m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 83 and 70m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 205m RPM-060: 54m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 260m, including 17m @ 5.3 g/t Au from 273m RPM-048: 54m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 244m, including 16m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 255m RPM-037: 268m @ 0.7 g/t from 282m including 103m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 30m @ 1.9 g/t Au, 21m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 325m, and 79m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 471m, including 30m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 501m RPM-025: 76m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 440m, including 43m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 474m, and 30m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 486m



10 RC holes were completed in the RPM glacial till using Nova’s in-house rig as a preliminary, cost-effective test, returning a notable intercept of 33 m @ 0.3 g/t Au from surface (RPMRC-009). Results indicate the essentially drilled and blasted till material may be at least 30m thick over ~330,000 m², and this area remains a high-priority target, with future work to focus on improved sampling methods and thickness verification (Table 3 and Figure 8).

To view a commentary video from Nova’s CEO, Christopher Gerteisen, discussing the significance of these latest drill results, please click here .

All results from RPM have now been reported. Further drill results will be released once received and validated under Nova’s QA/QC procedures, after which an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) will incorporate results from the 2023–2025 drill programs.

PFS-level studies are ongoing, with METS Engineering undertaking additional metallurgical test work to build on the high gold recoveries achieved at RPM to date (ASX Announcement: 5 August 2025), Rough Stock Mining is conducting mining studies, and Whittle Consulting is completing optimization studies.

Results from the extensive soil and rock chip surface samples taken from across the project area in 2025 will also be reported once received and processed.

Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, commented:



“These results represent a significant advancement for RPM Valley and further validate the scale and quality of the gold system identified to date. The high-grade intercept of 0.5 m @ 364 g/t Au confirms the presence of discrete high-grade zones within a broader, mineralised system, which remains wide open in multiple directions and at depth.

“The consistency of mineralization over long intervals and across hundreds of metres reinforces our view that RPM Valley has the continuity and scale required to underpin a potentially significant mining operation, with additional upside to be assessed through further drilling. With all assays now received from the 2025 RPM infill and step-out drilling program, we expect these results to positively inform the next mineral resource update.

“While the maiden glacial till RC drilling was impacted by low sample recovery due to the unconsolidated nature of the material, the results indicate the glacial till mineralized zone is at least 30m thick. Combined with a previously identified > 1 g/t Au surface anomaly of approximately 1.7km long and 200m wide, this area remains a priority target. The till material is already crushed up, free dig material, which could be very amendable to heap leach recovery. Nova plans follow-up work with improved sampling methods.

“As pre-feasibility level studies progress across metallurgy, mining and optimisation, the Company remains focused on advancing RPM toward development while continuing to grow the resource base. With a number of near-term milestones ahead and a strong pipeline of exploration targets across the broader project area, RPM Valley continues to demonstrate its potential as a key growth asset for Nova.”

2025 RPM Valley Drilling Summary

A total of 10 holes were drilled at RPM Valley in 2025, designed to:

Conduct infill drilling at the RPM Valley deposit to increase the confidence of the resource.

Continue to expand the RPM resource in the valley to the west by targeting the hornfels/intrusive contact.

Test the connection between RPM North and RPM Valley.



The latest diamond core drill results continue to increase resource confidence at the RPM Valley deposit. All holes encountered mineralization at the base of the ice, which averaged 60m to 70m down hole. The holes drilled from Pads 23-14 and 25-2 all encountered granodiorite at the base of ice, except for RPM-071, which was drilled to the east and encountered hornfels bedrock at approximately 65m. Drilling in the valley has been relatively sparse compared to RPM North, and this season’s efforts aimed to increase resource confidence and delineate what is shaping up to be a much larger mineralized intrusive unit. Drilling access is difficult here due to the nature of moraines, and difficulties were encountered coring through ice on the shallower dipping holes. Figure 1 below shows the drill setup on pad 25-2.

Figure 1. RPM Valley Pad 25-2

While the high-grade zones intersected at RPM Valley thus far may not be as broad as those at RPM North, the mineralized intrusive is larger, and the boundary remains open to the south, southeast, and at depth. Mineralization occurs within sheeted quartz and quartz-tourmaline veins. Arsenopyrite remains the dominant gold bearing sulfide, but some holes exhibited very-fine visible gold, as well as molybdenite, pyrite, and the telluride altaite. The highest grade intercept drilled at RPM - and over the greater Estelle Project - to date is shown below in Figure 2, where 0.5m @ 364 g/t Au was encountered.

Figure 2. RPM Valley hole RPM-081 0.5m @ 364.0 g/t Au at 101m, with visible gold observed in the assayed core

Holes RPM-071 and RPM-072 were designed to test the connection between RPM North and RPM Valley. RPM-071 was collared on the glacial moraine. It was set at a 040 degree azimuth and a -60 degree dip and missed the valley intrusion, but intersected the bottom of the RPM North granodiorite. While RPM-071 didn’t report any significant intercepts, a broad, albeit low-grade, intercept of 154m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 304m using a 0.1 g/t cut-off was reported. RPM-072 was collared on the ridge at RPM North and angled back towards RPM Valley at a 220 degree azimuth and -50 degree dip. Two notable zones of mineralization were encountered, including 101m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 6m in the RPM North granodiorite and 172m @ 0.8 g/t Au from 352m in the RPM Valley granodiorite. The hornfels sedimentary rock separating these two intrusive bodies does not contain any notable mineralization. Hole RPM-084, shown on the same section (See Figure 6), was designed to test the southwestern extent of the intrusive; however, due to drilling complications and impending freezing conditions, the hole was abandoned at 327m before reaching the southern contact with the hornfels. Hole RPM-084 (Figure 6) intercepted 101m @ 0.8 g/t Au from 225m to the final depth of 327m, this included 53m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 273m, meaning the hole had improved mineralization at depth. This mineralized zone remains open to the south and at depth. RPM-082 ran parallel to RPM-084 from the northern pad 25-3 (Figure 3), and due to drilling complications, was terminated at 354m. This hole intercepted 289m @ 0.7 g/t Au, with mineralization remaining open to the southwest and at depth.

Holes RPM-069, -073, -075, -077, -081, and -082 (Figures 3, 4, 5, and 7) were designed to test the northern and northeastern contacts of the granodiorite with the hornfels – testing the hypothesis that the contact zone could be similar geologically to the high-grade core of RPM North which also occurs at the northern contact of the granodiorite and the hornfels. The northern contact at RPM Valley does not appear to confine the mineralization has tightly as that found at RPM North, however, some significant broad zones of mineralization were encountered with three of the holes having over 100m at ≥0.7 g/t Au, and of course the high-grade zone discussed in hole RPM-081 with 0.5m @ 364 g/t Au.

Figure 3: RPM plan view with all drill holes to date – Black drill traces represent the 2025 drill holes

Figure 4. RPM Valley RPM-081 (92 azi)

Figure 5: RPM Valley Section RPM-069 and RPM-073 (127.5 azi)

Figure 6. RPM Valley and North RPM-0-71, RPM-072, and RPM-084 (32 azi)

Figure 7: RPM Valley RPM-082 (15 azi)

Table :1 Significant intercepts

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t RPM-069 71 226 155 0.9 Including 126 220 94 1.3 196 214 18 2.8 RPM-072 352 525

172 0.8 Including 424 484 60 1.2 495 521 26 1.4 And* 6 107 101 0.5 Including* 46 70 24 1.0 RPM-073 88 175 86 0.5 RPM-075 82 235 152 0.9 Including 129 155 27 1.3 171 231 60 1.0 174 199 25 1.9 RPM-081 83 148 65 3.6 Including 91 128 36 5.5 100.8 101.3 0.5 364.0 RPM-082 62 351 289 0.7 Including 152 192 40 1.2 266 348 82 1.0 266 300 34 1.7 RPM-084 225 327 101 0.8 Including 80 159 79 0.5 273 327 53 1.2



Table 2: Drill hole details

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elev



(m) EOH



(m) Azi Dip Zone Assay Results RPM-069 501864 6848646 1681 321 310 -70 RPM Valley ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-071 501865 6848647 1680 466 40 -60 Valley/North ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-072 501992 6848804 1769 568 220 -50 Valley/North ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-073 501865 6848646 1680 280 320 -70 RPM Valley ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-075 501866 6848644 1680 308 290 -70 RPM Valley ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-077 501852 6848687 1675 191 260 -50 RPM Valley ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-079 501825 6848746 1654 185 180 -60 RPM Valley ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-081 501853 6848686 1675 275 270 -70 RPM Valley ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-082 501824 6848746 1654 354 195 -60 RPM Valley ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-083 501854 6848685 1676 160 195 -50 RPM Valley ASX: 13/01/25 RPM-084 501854 6848687 1675 327 200 -60 RPM Valley ASX: 13/01/25



RPM Till Reverse Circulation Drilling Summary

A total of ten holes were drilled in the glacial till with Nova’s in-house reverse circulation (RC) drill rig. The RC drilling method in the loose unconsolidated mineralized glacial till resulted in sample loss and low recoveries, and the inability to consistently reach target depth due to difficult ground conditions. As such, the Company believes that these samples underrepresent the potential grade and depth of the zone. Alternative drilling methods such as split spoon sampling or sonic drilling may be more appropriate tools to retrieve more representative, in-situ samples from the till. However, Nova’s utilization of their RC drill rig was cost effective for this preliminary test. The finer fraction targeted in the 2024 soil sampling grid (ASX Announcement 3 February 2025) is susceptible to being blown out by the compressed air and into the unconsolidated till and not recovered in the drill sample. Despite this drawback, one significant intercept was returned from RPMRC-009 with 33m @ 0.3 g/t Au from surface. It is important to note that the glacial till is essentially like a drilled and blasted broken rock stockpile, and likely amenable to heap leaching which has been proven effective at RPM (Gold recoveries of up to 68.7% achieved via heap leach in ASX Announcement 5 August 2025). Maiden drilling confirms the till is at least 33m thick in a debris lobe that has been mapped to have an areal extent of over 1.7km long and 200m wide (~ 330,000 square meters) shown as Qdt2 on Figure 8. The glacial till remains a high priority target for Nova, and future work will focus on collecting more representative samples and verifying the overall thickness.

Figure 8. RPM glacial till RC drilling plan view

Figure 9: RPM glacial till RPMRC-009 and RPMRC-010 (090 azi)

Table 3. Glacial Till Intercepts

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t RPMRC_001 0 13 13 0.2 RPMRC_002 5 15 11 0.3 RPMRC_003 9 10 2 0.2 RPMRC_004 8 11 3 0.1 RPMRC_005 0 8 8 0.2 RPMRC_006 0 9 9 0.3 RPMRC_007 0 3 3 0.2 RPMRC_008 0 6 6 0.2 RPMRC_009 0 33 33 0.3 RPMRC_010 0 7 7 0.4

Table 4. RC Hole Details

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elev



(m) EOH



(m) Azi Dip Zone Assay Results RPMRC_001 500511 6850052 1338 56 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25 RPMRC_002 500514 6850054 1338 24 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25 RPMRC_003 500465 6850079 1329 18 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25 RPMRC_004 500468 6850075 1330 18 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25 RPMRC_005 500476 6850092 1330 15 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25 RPMRC_006 500475 6850094 1330 13 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25 RPMRC_007 500499 6850067 1335 16 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25 RPMRC_008 500499 6850066 1335 16 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25 RPMRC_009 500869 6849899 1432 38 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25 RPMRC_010 500871 6849900 1432 9 0 -90 Glacial Till ASX: 13/01/25



Upcoming Milestones

Further drill results

Further results and potential new discoveries from the 2025 surface exploration mapping and sampling program

Material PFS test-work results as they become available

Updated MRE

Winter trail mobilization of heavy equipment

Airborne geophysical surveys to commence in the spring of 2026

Antimony phase 1 project updates

Metallurgical test work ongoing

Environmental test work ongoing

West Susitna access road updates

Qualified Persons

Vannu Khounphakdee, Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Khounphakdee holds a Master of Science in Mine Geology and Engineering. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years experience with this type of project. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Khounphakdee fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for data QA/QC checks relevant to this announcement.

Hans Hoffman is a State of Alaska Certified Professional Geologist contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Hoffman is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering with a double major in Geology and Geophysics. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years of experience with these types of projects. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Hoffman fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for the technical information presented in this announcement.

Christopher Gerteisen, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Minerals, is a Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein. Mr. Gerteisen is a "qualified person" for the purposes of SEC Regulation S-K 1300.

Data Verification

For the 2025 diamond core drilling program, core samples were cut in half and crushed to achieve >90% passing a 2mm sieve and split down to 225 g to 275 g samples at Nova’s on-site prep facility. Samples were then sent to ALS Fairbanks for additional prep and chemical analysis. Duplicates were collected every 1 in 20 samples at the same time using the same method (riffle split) as the parent sample. Blank material was inserted 1 in 40 samples. Standard Reference Material (SRM) was inserted 1 in 20 samples. Three different SRMs at three different grades levels were used.

ALS is a certified commercial laboratory and is independent of Nova Minerals. Samples are tested for gold using ALS Fire Assay Au-ICP21 technique. This technique has a lower detection limit of 0.001 g/t with an upper detection limit of 10 g/t. If samples have grades in excess of 10 g/t then Au-GRA21 is used to determine the over detect limit. Au-GRA21 has a detection limit of 0.05 g/t and an upper limit of 10,000 g/t. Four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61) was used to evaluate 48 different elements.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company’s website. www.novaminerals.com.au

