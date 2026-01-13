Data Center Power Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2032 - Integration of Renewable On-site Energy Microgrids to Reduce Data Center Carbon Footprint and Energy Costs

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report empowers decision-makers to navigate the data center power market with clarity and confidence. By leveraging segmented insights and market trends, organizations can achieve resilient, efficient, and future-ready power infrastructures.

Senior executives seeking a comprehensive analysis of the data center power market will find this report invaluable for strategic planning, capital allocation, and risk mitigation amid evolving technological and operational demands.

The data center power market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by escalating demand for digital infrastructure, rising adoption of artificial intelligence and edge computing, and heightened regulatory focus on energy efficiency. Expanding digital transformation initiatives across industries are amplifying the need for resilient power delivery models. Organizations are actively investing in advanced, sustainable, and scalable power infrastructure to ensure continuity, uptime, and performance in a dynamic global environment.

Key Takeaways

The data center power market is rapidly evolving, driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence, virtualization, and edge computing, requiring greater operational agility and adaptable power delivery models.

Investments in energy-efficient equipment and renewable integration are accelerating as regulatory mandates and corporate sustainability commitments intensify, reshaping procurement and operational decisions.

Decision-makers face growing complexity in vendor selection, with emphasis on integrated hardware-software solutions supporting real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimized uptime.

Regional differences-from government incentives in Asia-Pacific to stringent emissions standards in Europe-create distinct growth opportunities and infrastructure challenges worldwide.

Industry-specific requirements, such as heightened uptime for financial organizations and adaptive solutions for edge deployments, significantly influence power infrastructure strategy and capital planning.

Why This Report Matters

Provides actionable intelligence for aligning power infrastructure strategies with business objectives, including resilience, cost efficiency, and sustainability.

Equips executives with segment-specific and regional insights to inform competitive positioning and risk management across the value chain.

Delivers comprehensive vendor and technology assessments to support informed procurement, investment, and partnership decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $37.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Adoption of liquid cooling systems to manage rising rack densities in hyperscale data centers

5.2. Integration of renewable on-site energy microgrids to reduce data center carbon footprint and energy costs

5.3. Deployment of AI-driven power management platforms for dynamic workload and energy optimization

5.4. Implementation of modular prefabricated data center units for rapid site capacity expansion

5.5. Increasing investment in fuel cell backup power solutions to achieve sustainable high-availability operations

5.6. Utilization of direct current (DC) power distribution architectures to improve data center energy efficiency

5.7. Expansion of edge data center power infrastructures to support ultra-low latency 5G and IoT applications



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center Power Market, by Component Type

8.1. Services

8.1.1. Design & Consulting

8.1.2. Integration & Deployment

8.1.3. Support & Maintenance

8.2. Solutions

8.2.1. Busway Systems

8.2.2. Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

8.2.3. Power Generators

8.2.4. Power Monitoring and Management Equipment

8.2.5. Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)



9. Data Center Power Market, by Tier Type

9.1. Tier 1

9.2. Tier 2

9.3. Tier 3

9.4. Tier 4



10. Data Center Power Market, by Data Center Type

10.1. Colocation Data Centers

10.2. Edge Data Centers

10.3. Enterprise Data Centers

10.4. Hyperscale Data Centers



11. Data Center Power Market, by Industry Vertical

11.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

11.2. Government & Defense

11.3. Healthcare

11.4. IT & Telecommunication

11.5. Manufacturing

11.6. Media & Entertainment

11.7. Retail



12. Data Center Power Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Data Center Power Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Data Center Power Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. ABB Ltd.

15.3.2. Active Power Solutions Ltd.

15.3.3. AEG Power Solutions BV

15.3.4. Black Box Corporation

15.3.5. Caterpillar Inc.

15.3.6. Control Technology Co.

15.3.7. Cummins Inc.

15.3.8. Cyber Power Systems Inc.

15.3.9. Danfoss AS

15.3.10. Delta Electronics, Inc.

15.3.11. Eaton Corporation

15.3.12. Exide Technologies

15.3.13. Generac Power Systems, Inc.

15.3.14. General Electric Company

15.3.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

15.3.16. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

15.3.17. Legrand S.A.

15.3.18. Panduit Corp. by Vigilent Corporation

15.3.19. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.20. Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

15.3.21. Schneider Electric SE

15.3.22. Siemens AG

15.3.23. Toshiba Corp.

15.3.24. Vertiv Holdings Co.

