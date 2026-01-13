Data Center Power Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2032 - Integration of Renewable On-site Energy Microgrids to Reduce Data Center Carbon Footprint and Energy Costs

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report empowers decision-makers to navigate the data center power market with clarity and confidence. By leveraging segmented insights and market trends, organizations can achieve resilient, efficient, and future-ready power infrastructures.
Senior executives seeking a comprehensive analysis of the data center power market will find this report invaluable for strategic planning, capital allocation, and risk mitigation amid evolving technological and operational demands.
The data center power market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by escalating demand for digital infrastructure, rising adoption of artificial intelligence and edge computing, and heightened regulatory focus on energy efficiency. Expanding digital transformation initiatives across industries are amplifying the need for resilient power delivery models. Organizations are actively investing in advanced, sustainable, and scalable power infrastructure to ensure continuity, uptime, and performance in a dynamic global environment.
Key Takeaways
- The data center power market is rapidly evolving, driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence, virtualization, and edge computing, requiring greater operational agility and adaptable power delivery models.
- Investments in energy-efficient equipment and renewable integration are accelerating as regulatory mandates and corporate sustainability commitments intensify, reshaping procurement and operational decisions.
- Decision-makers face growing complexity in vendor selection, with emphasis on integrated hardware-software solutions supporting real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimized uptime.
- Regional differences-from government incentives in Asia-Pacific to stringent emissions standards in Europe-create distinct growth opportunities and infrastructure challenges worldwide.
- Industry-specific requirements, such as heightened uptime for financial organizations and adaptive solutions for edge deployments, significantly influence power infrastructure strategy and capital planning.
Why This Report Matters
- Provides actionable intelligence for aligning power infrastructure strategies with business objectives, including resilience, cost efficiency, and sustainability.
- Equips executives with segment-specific and regional insights to inform competitive positioning and risk management across the value chain.
- Delivers comprehensive vendor and technology assessments to support informed procurement, investment, and partnership decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$20.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$37.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Adoption of liquid cooling systems to manage rising rack densities in hyperscale data centers
5.2. Integration of renewable on-site energy microgrids to reduce data center carbon footprint and energy costs
5.3. Deployment of AI-driven power management platforms for dynamic workload and energy optimization
5.4. Implementation of modular prefabricated data center units for rapid site capacity expansion
5.5. Increasing investment in fuel cell backup power solutions to achieve sustainable high-availability operations
5.6. Utilization of direct current (DC) power distribution architectures to improve data center energy efficiency
5.7. Expansion of edge data center power infrastructures to support ultra-low latency 5G and IoT applications
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Data Center Power Market, by Component Type
8.1. Services
8.1.1. Design & Consulting
8.1.2. Integration & Deployment
8.1.3. Support & Maintenance
8.2. Solutions
8.2.1. Busway Systems
8.2.2. Power Distribution Units (PDUs)
8.2.3. Power Generators
8.2.4. Power Monitoring and Management Equipment
8.2.5. Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
9. Data Center Power Market, by Tier Type
9.1. Tier 1
9.2. Tier 2
9.3. Tier 3
9.4. Tier 4
10. Data Center Power Market, by Data Center Type
10.1. Colocation Data Centers
10.2. Edge Data Centers
10.3. Enterprise Data Centers
10.4. Hyperscale Data Centers
11. Data Center Power Market, by Industry Vertical
11.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
11.2. Government & Defense
11.3. Healthcare
11.4. IT & Telecommunication
11.5. Manufacturing
11.6. Media & Entertainment
11.7. Retail
12. Data Center Power Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Data Center Power Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Data Center Power Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
15.3.1. ABB Ltd.
15.3.2. Active Power Solutions Ltd.
15.3.3. AEG Power Solutions BV
15.3.4. Black Box Corporation
15.3.5. Caterpillar Inc.
15.3.6. Control Technology Co.
15.3.7. Cummins Inc.
15.3.8. Cyber Power Systems Inc.
15.3.9. Danfoss AS
15.3.10. Delta Electronics, Inc.
15.3.11. Eaton Corporation
15.3.12. Exide Technologies
15.3.13. Generac Power Systems, Inc.
15.3.14. General Electric Company
15.3.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
15.3.16. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
15.3.17. Legrand S.A.
15.3.18. Panduit Corp. by Vigilent Corporation
15.3.19. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.20. Rolls Royce Holdings Plc
15.3.21. Schneider Electric SE
15.3.22. Siemens AG
15.3.23. Toshiba Corp.
15.3.24. Vertiv Holdings Co.
