$104+ Bn Composable Infrastructure Markets - Global Forecast to 2032: Expanding Significance of Edge Computing and Distributed Data Processing Influencing Composable Infrastructure Design

The composable infrastructure market is valued at USD 10.80 billion in 2024, with projections reaching USD 14.12 billion in 2025 and a compound annual growth rate of 32.71%.

Composable infrastructure empowers enterprises to modernize IT strategy, offering a modular and agile foundation for technology management in dynamic business environments. This overview equips senior leaders to accelerate transformation with balanced insight and actionable guidance.

Market momentum is driven by organizations shifting away from static IT models to embrace software-driven architectures that enable rapid scaling and digital execution. Enterprises across sectors utilize composable infrastructure to optimize resource allocation, increase IT flexibility, and pursue modernization strategies. Modular approaches are proving essential as businesses respond to ongoing transformation and seek a future-ready technology approach.

Scope & Segmentation: Key Areas Shaping the Composable Infrastructure Market



Comprehensive Market Segmentation

Component: Advanced servers, high-capacity storage, networking systems, modular enclosures, consulting services, integration solutions, orchestration APIs, and suite management tools integrate to meet diverse deployment and operational needs.

Technology: API-centric architectures, AI and machine learning integrations, Kubernetes-driven platforms, and edge computing are leveraged to support dynamic scalability and adaptability for complex workloads.

Organization Size: Both mid-sized organizations and large enterprises benefit, gaining greater flexibility and resource efficiency as infrastructure adapts to variable demands.

Both mid-sized organizations and large enterprises benefit, gaining greater flexibility and resource efficiency as infrastructure adapts to variable demands. Use Cases: Implementation extends from data analytics and DevOps automation to business process modernization, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, cloud migration, and high-performance computing.

Implementation extends from data analytics and DevOps automation to business process modernization, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, cloud migration, and high-performance computing. Industry Verticals: Sectors including banking, government, defense, healthcare, research, education, information technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, media, and retail utilize these solutions to elevate compliance, enhance security, and streamline service delivery.

Sectors including banking, government, defense, healthcare, research, education, information technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, media, and retail utilize these solutions to elevate compliance, enhance security, and streamline service delivery. Geographic Regions: The Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions exhibit distinct adoption trends. China, India, and Japan show particularly strong adoption, influenced by local regulatory landscapes and maturing technology ecosystems.

The Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions exhibit distinct adoption trends. China, India, and Japan show particularly strong adoption, influenced by local regulatory landscapes and maturing technology ecosystems. Key Companies Analyzed: Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Nutanix, Western Digital, Wipro, Liqid, Comport, and open infrastructure contributors are advancing innovation and shaping the competitive landscape.

Composable Infrastructure: Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Aligns IT capabilities with emerging business priorities, fostering responsive and resilient enterprise operations.

Modular design reduces integration complexity, facilitating smooth adoption of analytics, cloud services, and digital applications.

Automation and orchestration platforms equipped with AI improve transparency, bolster compliance efforts, and reduce operational risks-vital for resilience and governance.

Highly regulated sectors such as finance and healthcare leverage composable frameworks to strengthen data protections and maintain critical operations.

Adoption rates vary globally, shaped by local policy dynamics and supply chain environments; readiness to transition accelerates value realization in proactive regions.

Collaboration between established vendors and emerging providers drives interoperable, vendor-neutral solutions, minimizing dependency and enhancing organizational flexibility.

Why This Report Matters

Equips IT leaders and procurement professionals to align infrastructure strategies with broader business objectives, driving scalable success.

Helps organizations track evolving market and regulatory developments, remaining agile amid changes and ensuring smooth digital transformation.

Supports durability and operational agility through clear, actionable technology planning rooted in verified market intelligence.

Conclusion

Composable infrastructure provides a resilient platform for IT advancement. Leveraging these market insights, senior leaders can confidently shape investment and drive organizational adaptability through ongoing transformation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $104.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Increasing adoption of composable infrastructure solutions to address dynamic workload demands in enterprise data centers

5.2. Growing preference for software-defined composability to enable real-time resource allocation and automation

5.3. Rising integration of composable infrastructure with cloud native technologies driving enhanced IT agility

5.4. Expansion of edge computing use cases fueling demand for distributed composable infrastructure deployments

5.5. Accelerating digital transformation initiatives compelling organizations to adopt scalable and flexible IT architectures

5.6. Adoption of composable infrastructure as a service models to support hybrid and multi-cloud strategy implementations

5.7. Growing requirement for low latency and high throughput infrastructure enabling composability in AI and big data analytics

5.8. Emergence of standardized APIs and frameworks facilitating seamless integration of composable infrastructure components

5.9. Rapid growth of container orchestration and microservices driving integration with composable infrastructure platforms

5.10. Expanding significance of edge computing and distributed data processing influencing composable infrastructure design



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Component

8.1. Hardware

8.1.1. Enclosures & Chassis

8.1.2. Network Equipment

8.1.3. Servers

8.1.4. Storage Systems

8.2. Services

8.2.1. Managed Services

8.2.2. Professional Services

8.2.2.1. Consulting

8.2.2.2. Design & Architecture

8.2.2.3. Integration & Deployment

8.3. Software

8.3.1. AI/ML Integration for Intelligent Resource Allocation

8.3.2. APIs for Composable Frameworks

8.3.3. Infrastructure Management Software

8.3.4. Resource Orchestration Software



9. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Technology

9.1. API-Driven Resource Management

9.2. Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Support

9.3. Container & Kubernetes Support

9.4. Edge Computing Compatibility

9.5. Software-Defined Infrastructure



10. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Organization Size

10.1. Large Enterprises

10.2. Small & Medium Enterprises



11. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Use Cases

11.1. Big Data & Analytics

11.2. DevOps & Agile IT

11.3. Disaster Recovery & Backup

11.4. High-Performance Computing

11.5. Private Cloud Enablement

11.6. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure



12. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Industry Verticals

12.1. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

12.1.1. Core Banking Systems

12.1.2. Digital Payments & Transactions

12.1.3. Fraud Detection & Risk Analytics

12.2. Education & Research

12.3. Government & Defense

12.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

12.4.1. Electronic Health Records (EHR)

12.4.2. Genomics & Precision Medicine

12.4.3. Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

12.5. IT & Telecom

12.6. Manufacturing

12.7. Media & Entertainment

12.8. Retail & eCommerce

12.8.1. Customer Analytics & Personalization

12.8.2. eCommerce Platforms & Order Management



13. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

16.3.2. Colt Group Holdings Limited

16.3.3. Dell Technologies Inc.

16.3.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

16.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.6. Lenovo Group Limited

16.3.7. Microsoft Corporation

16.3.8. NVIDIA Corporation

16.3.9. Quanta Computer Inc.

16.3.10. Western Digital Corporation

16.3.11. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

16.3.12. Super Micro Computer, Inc.

