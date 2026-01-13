$104+ Bn Composable Infrastructure Markets - Global Forecast to 2032: Expanding Significance of Edge Computing and Distributed Data Processing Influencing Composable Infrastructure Design

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composable Infrastructure Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The composable infrastructure market is valued at USD 10.80 billion in 2024, with projections reaching USD 14.12 billion in 2025 and a compound annual growth rate of 32.71%.
Composable infrastructure empowers enterprises to modernize IT strategy, offering a modular and agile foundation for technology management in dynamic business environments. This overview equips senior leaders to accelerate transformation with balanced insight and actionable guidance.
Market momentum is driven by organizations shifting away from static IT models to embrace software-driven architectures that enable rapid scaling and digital execution. Enterprises across sectors utilize composable infrastructure to optimize resource allocation, increase IT flexibility, and pursue modernization strategies. Modular approaches are proving essential as businesses respond to ongoing transformation and seek a future-ready technology approach.
Scope & Segmentation: Key Areas Shaping the Composable Infrastructure Market
Comprehensive Market Segmentation
- Component: Advanced servers, high-capacity storage, networking systems, modular enclosures, consulting services, integration solutions, orchestration APIs, and suite management tools integrate to meet diverse deployment and operational needs.
- Technology: API-centric architectures, AI and machine learning integrations, Kubernetes-driven platforms, and edge computing are leveraged to support dynamic scalability and adaptability for complex workloads.
- Organization Size: Both mid-sized organizations and large enterprises benefit, gaining greater flexibility and resource efficiency as infrastructure adapts to variable demands.
- Use Cases: Implementation extends from data analytics and DevOps automation to business process modernization, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, cloud migration, and high-performance computing.
- Industry Verticals: Sectors including banking, government, defense, healthcare, research, education, information technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, media, and retail utilize these solutions to elevate compliance, enhance security, and streamline service delivery.
- Geographic Regions: The Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions exhibit distinct adoption trends. China, India, and Japan show particularly strong adoption, influenced by local regulatory landscapes and maturing technology ecosystems.
- Key Companies Analyzed: Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Nutanix, Western Digital, Wipro, Liqid, Comport, and open infrastructure contributors are advancing innovation and shaping the competitive landscape.
Composable Infrastructure: Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers
- Aligns IT capabilities with emerging business priorities, fostering responsive and resilient enterprise operations.
- Modular design reduces integration complexity, facilitating smooth adoption of analytics, cloud services, and digital applications.
- Automation and orchestration platforms equipped with AI improve transparency, bolster compliance efforts, and reduce operational risks-vital for resilience and governance.
- Highly regulated sectors such as finance and healthcare leverage composable frameworks to strengthen data protections and maintain critical operations.
- Adoption rates vary globally, shaped by local policy dynamics and supply chain environments; readiness to transition accelerates value realization in proactive regions.
- Collaboration between established vendors and emerging providers drives interoperable, vendor-neutral solutions, minimizing dependency and enhancing organizational flexibility.
Why This Report Matters
- Equips IT leaders and procurement professionals to align infrastructure strategies with broader business objectives, driving scalable success.
- Helps organizations track evolving market and regulatory developments, remaining agile amid changes and ensuring smooth digital transformation.
- Supports durability and operational agility through clear, actionable technology planning rooted in verified market intelligence.
Conclusion
Composable infrastructure provides a resilient platform for IT advancement. Leveraging these market insights, senior leaders can confidently shape investment and drive organizational adaptability through ongoing transformation.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$104.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|32.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Increasing adoption of composable infrastructure solutions to address dynamic workload demands in enterprise data centers
5.2. Growing preference for software-defined composability to enable real-time resource allocation and automation
5.3. Rising integration of composable infrastructure with cloud native technologies driving enhanced IT agility
5.4. Expansion of edge computing use cases fueling demand for distributed composable infrastructure deployments
5.5. Accelerating digital transformation initiatives compelling organizations to adopt scalable and flexible IT architectures
5.6. Adoption of composable infrastructure as a service models to support hybrid and multi-cloud strategy implementations
5.7. Growing requirement for low latency and high throughput infrastructure enabling composability in AI and big data analytics
5.8. Emergence of standardized APIs and frameworks facilitating seamless integration of composable infrastructure components
5.9. Rapid growth of container orchestration and microservices driving integration with composable infrastructure platforms
5.10. Expanding significance of edge computing and distributed data processing influencing composable infrastructure design
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Component
8.1. Hardware
8.1.1. Enclosures & Chassis
8.1.2. Network Equipment
8.1.3. Servers
8.1.4. Storage Systems
8.2. Services
8.2.1. Managed Services
8.2.2. Professional Services
8.2.2.1. Consulting
8.2.2.2. Design & Architecture
8.2.2.3. Integration & Deployment
8.3. Software
8.3.1. AI/ML Integration for Intelligent Resource Allocation
8.3.2. APIs for Composable Frameworks
8.3.3. Infrastructure Management Software
8.3.4. Resource Orchestration Software
9. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Technology
9.1. API-Driven Resource Management
9.2. Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Support
9.3. Container & Kubernetes Support
9.4. Edge Computing Compatibility
9.5. Software-Defined Infrastructure
10. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Organization Size
10.1. Large Enterprises
10.2. Small & Medium Enterprises
11. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Use Cases
11.1. Big Data & Analytics
11.2. DevOps & Agile IT
11.3. Disaster Recovery & Backup
11.4. High-Performance Computing
11.5. Private Cloud Enablement
11.6. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
12. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Industry Verticals
12.1. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
12.1.1. Core Banking Systems
12.1.2. Digital Payments & Transactions
12.1.3. Fraud Detection & Risk Analytics
12.2. Education & Research
12.3. Government & Defense
12.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences
12.4.1. Electronic Health Records (EHR)
12.4.2. Genomics & Precision Medicine
12.4.3. Medical Imaging & Diagnostics
12.5. IT & Telecom
12.6. Manufacturing
12.7. Media & Entertainment
12.8. Retail & eCommerce
12.8.1. Customer Analytics & Personalization
12.8.2. eCommerce Platforms & Order Management
13. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Composable Infrastructure Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.
16.3.2. Colt Group Holdings Limited
16.3.3. Dell Technologies Inc.
16.3.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
16.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.6. Lenovo Group Limited
16.3.7. Microsoft Corporation
16.3.8. NVIDIA Corporation
16.3.9. Quanta Computer Inc.
16.3.10. Western Digital Corporation
16.3.11. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
16.3.12. Super Micro Computer, Inc.
