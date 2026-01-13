Data Center Interconnect Platform Market Forecast Report 2025-2032: Growing Adoption of Coherent Optical Wavelength Division Multiplexing for Scalable Inter-data Center Capacity Builds

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Interconnect Platform Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center interconnect platform market is experiencing steady, sustained expansion. Current projections estimate market value progression from USD 10.80 billion in 2024 to USD 11.84 billion in 2025, with expectations of reaching USD 23.76 billion by 2032.

This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.35%. Adoption of hybrid cloud architectures and expanding reliance on edge computing environments are key factors propelling demand. In these contexts, secure and high-speed connectivity is essential for data integration, facilitating compliance with evolving regulations and operational agility in large-scale enterprise networks.

Enterprises pursuing digital transformation are placing greater emphasis on robust data center interconnect platform solutions to ensure secure, scalable connectivity across increasingly distributed infrastructure. As digital ecosystems evolve, organizations must integrate reliable and compliant interconnect capabilities to meet operational objectives and regulatory expectations.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Platforms are evolving to adapt to shifting security priorities and compliance challenges, reducing organizational exposure to operational risks while maintaining consistent connectivity.

Integration of software-defined networking with optical and packet technologies enables organizations to manage resources dynamically and realign infrastructure to strategic objectives as needs evolve.

Close coordination between technology infrastructure and compliance operations supports enterprise-wide agility in highly regulated and competitive markets.

Collaboration with experienced solution providers and accredited partners contributes to the success of scalable, adaptable connectivity strategies across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments.

Advance planning for bandwidth and capacity equips organizations to proactively address fluctuating demand, reinforcing continuity as systems and operational complexity grow.

Compliance-driven industries increasingly require deployment approaches that inherently support disaster recovery and reliable oversight throughout the platform lifecycle.

Scope & Segmentation of the Data Center Interconnect Platform Market

Component: Optical transport equipment, routers and switches, software tailored to industry needs, and professional services enable organizations to design secure systems and streamline integration for optimized resource allocation.

Technology: Coherent optics, Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), IP/MPLS solutions, and advanced optical transport networks serve to boost bandwidth, improve network resilience, and align operational processes across interconnected platforms.

Deployment Model: Cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid deployment models allow enterprises to uphold regulatory compliance, maintain control over data, and tailor solutions for sector-specific requirements.

Bandwidth: Flexible platform configurations are available to support activities ranging from basic operations to advanced analytics and high-volume data processing. This ensures scalability and operational efficiency even as workloads fluctuate.

Application: Use cases include inter-cloud networking, colocation, seamless end-to-end integration, and supporting compute-intensive operations-enhancing system collaboration and adaptability for diverse business environments.

End User Industry: Sectors such as banking, financial services, government, healthcare, IT, telecom, and retail prioritize data protection, alignment with regulatory bodies, and operational continuity as essential factors in solution adoption.

Sectors such as banking, financial services, government, healthcare, IT, telecom, and retail prioritize data protection, alignment with regulatory bodies, and operational continuity as essential factors in solution adoption. Region: The market accommodates stakeholders in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with regional investment strategies shaped by infrastructure maturity, unique compliance regulations, and localized market priorities.

Data Center Interconnect Platform Market: Why This Report Matters

Senior leaders gain meaningful insights into trends, strategic options, and risk profiles for investing in secure, future-ready digital infrastructure.

Detailed segmentation supports planning and stakeholder engagement at both global and regional levels, strengthening outcomes for digital transformation initiatives.

Actionable recommendations help enterprises achieve robust, flexible connectivity that underpins ongoing business growth and sustainable value creation.

Conclusion

Adopting modern data center interconnect platforms positions enterprises to meet growing operational demands with confidence. Strategic investments in these solutions foster continuity, resilience, and lasting agility in the face of evolving market challenges.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $23.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Adoption of coherent optical wavelength division multiplexing for scalable inter-data center capacity builds

5.2. Integration of ai-driven predictive analytics platforms for preemptive maintenance in dci networks

5.3. Advancement of 400g and 800g coherent pluggable transceivers enabling ultra-high bandwidth dci links

5.4. Adoption of disaggregated white-box switching architectures to reduce dci opex and vendor lock-in risks

5.5. Implementation of zero-trust security models with encrypted overlays in multitenant data center interconnect topologies

5.6. Rise of cloud-native network functions virtualization for on-demand provisioning and scaling of dci services

5.7. Proliferation of metro edge micro-dci deployments to support latency-sensitive applications and iot workloads



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center Interconnect Platform Market, by Component

8.1. Hardware

8.1.1. Optical Transport Equipment

8.1.2. Routers

8.1.3. Switches

8.2. Services

8.3. Software



9. Data Center Interconnect Platform Market, by Technology

9.1. Coherent Optics

9.2. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM)

9.3. IP/MPLS-based DCI

9.4. Optical Transport Network (OTN)



10. Data Center Interconnect Platform Market, by Deployment Model

10.1. Cloud-Based

10.2. On-Premise



11. Data Center Interconnect Platform Market, by Bandwidth

11.1. 100Gbps

11.2. 10Gbps

11.3. 400Gbps



12. Data Center Interconnect Platform Market, by Application

12.1. Cloud Services Interconnect

12.2. Colocation Services

12.3. Content Delivery Network

12.4. Enterprise Connectivity

12.5. High Performance Computing



13. Data Center Interconnect Platform Market, by End User Industry

13.1. BFSI

13.2. Government

13.3. Healthcare

13.4. IT & Telecom

13.5. Retail



14. Data Center Interconnect Platform Market, by Region

14.1. Americas

14.1.1. North America

14.1.2. Latin America

14.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

14.2.1. Europe

14.2.2. Middle East

14.2.3. Africa

14.3. Asia-Pacific



15. Data Center Interconnect Platform Market, by Group

15.1. ASEAN

15.2. GCC

15.3. European Union

15.4. BRICS

15.5. G7

15.6. NATO



16. Data Center Interconnect Platform Market, by Country

16.1. United States

16.2. Canada

16.3. Mexico

16.4. Brazil

16.5. United Kingdom

16.6. Germany

16.7. France

16.8. Russia

16.9. Italy

16.10. Spain

16.11. China

16.12. India

16.13. Japan

16.14. Australia

16.15. South Korea



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

17.3. Competitive Analysis

17.3.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

17.3.2. ZTE Corporation

17.3.3. Arista Networks, Inc.

17.3.4. Broadcom Inc.

17.3.5. Ciena Corporation

17.3.6. Corning Incorporated

17.3.7. Dell Technologies Inc.

17.3.8. Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

17.3.9. Equinix, Inc.

17.3.10. Extreme Networks, Inc.

17.3.11. Fujitsu Limited

17.3.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

17.3.13. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

17.3.14. International Business Machines Corporation

17.3.15. Juniper Networks, Inc.

17.3.16. Lumentum Holdings Inc.

17.3.17. Marvell Technology, Inc.

17.3.18. Megaport

17.3.19. Microsoft Corporation

17.3.20. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

17.3.21. NEC Corporation

17.3.22. Nokia Corporation

17.3.23. Oracle Corporation

17.3.24. RANOVUS

17.3.25. Schneider Electric SE

