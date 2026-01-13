$12.86 Bn Infrastructure As Code Market Forecasts, 2025-2032: Emergence of Policy As Code Frameworks for Automated Cloud Compliance and Governance Checks Across Multi-cloud Deployments

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure as Code Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Infrastructure as Code market expanded from USD 1.74 billion in 2024 to USD 2.22 billion in 2025, reflecting strong momentum. Projected to register a CAGR of 28.38%, the market is forecast to reach USD 12.86 billion by 2032, signaling broad enterprise adoption and increased investment in automated provisioning.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is redefining how enterprises automate, manage, and secure modern IT environments. As organizations accelerate cloud adoption and seek operational efficiency, decision-makers are turning to Infrastructure as Code for greater agility, consistency, and control.

Organizations seeking resilient automation and efficient IT management benefit from embracing Infrastructure as Code as the foundation for scalable, adaptive digital infrastructures. This report delivers the critical analysis and guidance senior leaders need to shape successful adoption strategies in a dynamic market.

Key Takeaways for Senior Leaders

Infrastructure as Code empowers organizations to automate IT provisioning using standardized, repeatable code artifacts, minimizing configuration errors and operating risk.

The market's evolution is fueled by cloud-native adoption, DevOps integration, and policy as code, which embed governance and security checks into automated workflows.

Enterprises benefit from modular, parameterized templates that accelerate onboarding and support compliant, scalable environments across development, testing, and production.

Vendor strategies are shifting toward open ecosystems, blending commercial orchestration platforms with extensible open-source frameworks for greater agility and cost control.

Distinct regional regulations and infrastructure maturity shape deployment models and technology partner selection, requiring tailored approaches in different international markets.

Why This Report Matters to Decision-Makers

Enables enterprises to build policy-driven, scalable, and secure Infrastructure as Code strategies tailored to evolving compliance, business, and operational needs.

Equips stakeholders to address region-specific challenges-including regulatory shifts and supply chain volatility-through actionable segmentation and technology insights.

Supports informed vendor selection and competitive analysis by detailing key provider strengths, open-source trends, and regional dynamics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $12.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Emergence of policy as code frameworks for automated cloud compliance and governance checks across multi-cloud deployments

5.2. Integration of GitOps workflows to enable self-service infrastructure provisioning with automated drift detection and reconciliation

5.3. Adoption of AI-driven IaC generation tools to accelerate template creation and reduce configuration errors at scale

5.4. Increasing use of modular Terraform modules and shared registries to standardize infrastructure components across global architectures

5.5. Implementation of continuous validation pipelines for IaC artifacts with embedded security scanning pre-deployment

5.6. Shift towards declarative serverless infrastructure definitions using IaC frameworks to manage ephemeral compute resources dynamically

5.7. Expansion of enterprise state management solutions for Terraform to support collaboration and locking in distributed teams

5.8. Growth of cross-platform IaC abstraction layers to unify configuration across container, virtual machine, and bare metal environments



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Offering Type

8.1. Services

8.1.1. Managed Services

8.1.2. Professional Services

8.1.2.1. Consulting Services

8.1.2.2. Implementation Services

8.1.2.3. Support Services

8.1.2.4. Training Services

8.2. Tools

8.2.1. Commercial Tools

8.2.2. Open Source Tools



9. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Deployment Model

9.1. Cloud

9.1.1. Hybrid Cloud

9.1.2. Private Cloud

9.1.3. Public Cloud

9.2. On Premises



10. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Organization Size

10.1. Large Enterprises

10.2. Small And Medium Enterprises



11. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Industry Vertical

11.1. Banking Financial Services And Insurance

11.2. Government And Defense

11.3. Healthcare And Life Sciences

11.4. IT And Telecom

11.5. Retail And Consumer Goods



12. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

15.3.2. Microsoft Corporation

15.3.3. Google LLC

15.3.4. HashiCorp, Inc.

15.3.5. Red Hat, Inc.

15.3.6. Puppet, Inc.

15.3.7. Progress Software Corporation

15.3.8. VMware, Inc.

15.3.9. Pulumi Corporation

15.3.10. Oracle Corporation

