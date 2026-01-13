$12.86 Bn Infrastructure As Code Market Forecasts, 2025-2032: Emergence of Policy As Code Frameworks for Automated Cloud Compliance and Governance Checks Across Multi-cloud Deployments

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure as Code Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Infrastructure as Code market expanded from USD 1.74 billion in 2024 to USD 2.22 billion in 2025, reflecting strong momentum. Projected to register a CAGR of 28.38%, the market is forecast to reach USD 12.86 billion by 2032, signaling broad enterprise adoption and increased investment in automated provisioning.
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is redefining how enterprises automate, manage, and secure modern IT environments. As organizations accelerate cloud adoption and seek operational efficiency, decision-makers are turning to Infrastructure as Code for greater agility, consistency, and control.
Organizations seeking resilient automation and efficient IT management benefit from embracing Infrastructure as Code as the foundation for scalable, adaptive digital infrastructures. This report delivers the critical analysis and guidance senior leaders need to shape successful adoption strategies in a dynamic market.
Key Takeaways for Senior Leaders
- Infrastructure as Code empowers organizations to automate IT provisioning using standardized, repeatable code artifacts, minimizing configuration errors and operating risk.
- The market's evolution is fueled by cloud-native adoption, DevOps integration, and policy as code, which embed governance and security checks into automated workflows.
- Enterprises benefit from modular, parameterized templates that accelerate onboarding and support compliant, scalable environments across development, testing, and production.
- Vendor strategies are shifting toward open ecosystems, blending commercial orchestration platforms with extensible open-source frameworks for greater agility and cost control.
- Distinct regional regulations and infrastructure maturity shape deployment models and technology partner selection, requiring tailored approaches in different international markets.
Why This Report Matters to Decision-Makers
- Enables enterprises to build policy-driven, scalable, and secure Infrastructure as Code strategies tailored to evolving compliance, business, and operational needs.
- Equips stakeholders to address region-specific challenges-including regulatory shifts and supply chain volatility-through actionable segmentation and technology insights.
- Supports informed vendor selection and competitive analysis by detailing key provider strengths, open-source trends, and regional dynamics.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$12.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Emergence of policy as code frameworks for automated cloud compliance and governance checks across multi-cloud deployments
5.2. Integration of GitOps workflows to enable self-service infrastructure provisioning with automated drift detection and reconciliation
5.3. Adoption of AI-driven IaC generation tools to accelerate template creation and reduce configuration errors at scale
5.4. Increasing use of modular Terraform modules and shared registries to standardize infrastructure components across global architectures
5.5. Implementation of continuous validation pipelines for IaC artifacts with embedded security scanning pre-deployment
5.6. Shift towards declarative serverless infrastructure definitions using IaC frameworks to manage ephemeral compute resources dynamically
5.7. Expansion of enterprise state management solutions for Terraform to support collaboration and locking in distributed teams
5.8. Growth of cross-platform IaC abstraction layers to unify configuration across container, virtual machine, and bare metal environments
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Offering Type
8.1. Services
8.1.1. Managed Services
8.1.2. Professional Services
8.1.2.1. Consulting Services
8.1.2.2. Implementation Services
8.1.2.3. Support Services
8.1.2.4. Training Services
8.2. Tools
8.2.1. Commercial Tools
8.2.2. Open Source Tools
9. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Deployment Model
9.1. Cloud
9.1.1. Hybrid Cloud
9.1.2. Private Cloud
9.1.3. Public Cloud
9.2. On Premises
10. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Organization Size
10.1. Large Enterprises
10.2. Small And Medium Enterprises
11. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Industry Vertical
11.1. Banking Financial Services And Insurance
11.2. Government And Defense
11.3. Healthcare And Life Sciences
11.4. IT And Telecom
11.5. Retail And Consumer Goods
12. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Infrastructure as Code Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
15.3.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
15.3.2. Microsoft Corporation
15.3.3. Google LLC
15.3.4. HashiCorp, Inc.
15.3.5. Red Hat, Inc.
15.3.6. Puppet, Inc.
15.3.7. Progress Software Corporation
15.3.8. VMware, Inc.
15.3.9. Pulumi Corporation
15.3.10. Oracle Corporation
