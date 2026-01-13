Data Center Transformation Market Forecast Report 2025-2032: Rising Deployment of Automation and AI Across Enterprise Environments Drives Operational Efficiency and Scalable Digital Transformation

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Transformation Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Transformation Market grew from USD 14.66 billion in 2024 to USD 16.58 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 40.50 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.54%.

The Data Center Transformation Market continues to reshape enterprise digital strategies, fueling the evolution of operational efficiency, scalable infrastructure, and secure data management for organizations worldwide.

As digitalization accelerates, decision-makers recognize the need for modernizing infrastructure, optimizing for performance, and ensuring business continuity. Market expansion is driven by advancements in cloud-native solutions, sustainability targets, regulatory shifts, and increased adoption of automation and AI within enterprise environments.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Organizations increasingly modernize data centers to meet performance, agility, and sustainability goals through cloud migration, edge readiness, and AI-enabled automation.

Demand for hyperscale and modular architectures is accelerating, offering faster deployment and standardized quality to address diverse business requirements.

Integration of renewable energy and advanced cooling solutions aligns operational efficiency with environmental compliance, influencing supplier and partner strategies.

Regulatory frameworks and data sovereignty mandates drive infrastructure investments, particularly in financial services, government, and healthcare sectors.

Competitive positioning is shaped by vendor alliances, vertical expertise, and commitment to sustainable practices, enabling differentiated end-to-end solutions for clients.

Flexible expansion models, robust cybersecurity, and strategic partnerships underpin continued resilience and adaptability in evolving technology environments.

Why This Report Matters: Driving Strategic Value

Enables senior leaders to pinpoint growth opportunities, assess risks, and plan investments in line with both global and regional market drivers.

Delivers segment-specific insights to support tailored solutions, including technology integration, supply chain resilience, and sustainability initiatives.

Equips stakeholders with a transparent methodology and actionable intelligence, supporting informed, future-oriented business strategies.

Conclusion

This report equips decision-makers with the clarity to navigate operational, regulatory, and technological change. Informed, responsive strategies will define success as the data center transformation market evolves. Implement insights to stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic digital landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $40.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Integration of edge data centers with 5G networks to support low-latency applications

5.2. Deployment of AI-driven energy management systems for real time power optimization

5.3. Migration to modular prefabricated data center units for accelerated rollout and scalability

5.4. Implementation of software defined networking to streamline multi cloud connectivity and operations

5.5. Utilization of immersive digital twin technology for proactive data center infrastructure management



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center Transformation Market, by Service Type

8.1. Automation Services

8.2. Consolidation Services

8.3. Infrastructure Management Services

8.4. Optimization Services



9. Data Center Transformation Market, by Tier Type

9.1. Tier I Data Centers

9.2. Tier II Data Centers

9.3. Tier III Data Centers

9.4. Tier IV Data Centers



10. Data Center Transformation Market, by Data Center Types

10.1. Colocation Data Centers

10.2. Enterprise Data Centers

10.3. Hyperscale Data Centers



11. Data Center Transformation Market, by Data Center Size

11.1. Large Data Centers

11.2. Mid-Sized Data Centers

11.3. Small Data Centers



12. Data Center Transformation Market, by Enterprise Size

12.1. Large Enterprises

12.2. Small & Medium Enterprises



13. Data Center Transformation Market, by Verticals

13.1. Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

13.2. Energy & Utilities

13.3. Government & Defense

13.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

13.5. IT & Telecom

13.6. Manufacturing

13.7. Retail



14. Data Center Transformation Market, by Region

14.1. Americas

14.1.1. North America

14.1.2. Latin America

14.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

14.2.1. Europe

14.2.2. Middle East

14.2.3. Africa

14.3. Asia-Pacific



15. Data Center Transformation Market, by Group

15.1. ASEAN

15.2. GCC

15.3. European Union

15.4. BRICS

15.5. G7

15.6. NATO



16. Data Center Transformation Market, by Country

16.1. United States

16.2. Canada

16.3. Mexico

16.4. Brazil

16.5. United Kingdom

16.6. Germany

16.7. France

16.8. Russia

16.9. Italy

16.10. Spain

16.11. China

16.12. India

16.13. Japan

16.14. Australia

16.15. South Korea



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

17.3. Competitive Analysis

17.3.1. ABB Ltd.

17.3.2. Accenture PLC

17.3.3. AdaniConneX by Adani Group

17.3.4. Alibaba Group Holding Limited

17.3.5. Arista Networks, Inc.

17.3.6. Atos SE

17.3.7. BMC Software, Inc.

17.3.8. Bytes Technology Group PLC

17.3.9. Capgemini SE

17.3.10. Cisco Systems, Inc.

17.3.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

17.3.12. Criticalcase Srl

17.3.13. Dell Technologies Inc.

17.3.14. DXC Technology Company

17.3.15. DynTek, Inc.

17.3.16. e-Zest Solutions

17.3.17. Eaton Corporation PLC

17.3.18. Emerson Electric Co.

17.3.19. Equinix, Inc.

17.3.20. exIT Technologies

17.3.21. Fujitsu Limited

17.3.22. General Datatech, L.P.

17.3.23. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

17.3.24. HCL Technologies Limited

17.3.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

17.3.26. Hitachi, Ltd.

17.3.27. Honeywell International Inc.

17.3.28. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

17.3.29. InknowTech Pvt. Ltd.

17.3.30. Intel Corporation

17.3.31. International Business Machines Corporation

17.3.32. Johnson Controls International PLC

17.3.33. Juniper Networks, Inc.

17.3.34. Lenovo Group Limited

17.3.35. Lunavi, Inc.

17.3.36. Mantis Innovation Group, LLC

17.3.37. MetalSoft Cloud Inc.

17.3.38. Micro Focus International Limited by OpenText Corporation

17.3.39. Microsoft Corporation

17.3.40. Mindteck

17.3.41. NetApp, Inc.

17.3.42. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

17.3.43. Oracle Corporation

17.3.44. Redwood Software, Inc.

17.3.45. SAP SE

17.3.46. Schneider Electric SE

17.3.47. Siemens AG

17.3.48. Sunbird Software, Inc.

17.3.49. Tech Mahindra Limited

17.3.50. Tencent Holdings Ltd.

17.3.51. VMware, Inc.

17.3.52. Wipro Limited

