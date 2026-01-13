In-Row Cooling Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Market Size, CAGR, and Future Growth

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Row Cooling Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in-row cooling market grew from USD 851.11 million in 2024 to USD 948.56 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.94%. Market demand is powered by the need for highly efficient, scalable, and adaptable cooling solutions in modern, high-density data center environments.
The in-row cooling market is evolving as data center operators seek efficient, reliable thermal management to match higher compute densities and stringent sustainability targets. This research provides senior decision-makers with critical insights into technology trends, supply chain implications, and regional adoption dynamics currently shaping the in-row cooling landscape.
Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights from the In-Row Cooling Market
- In-row cooling systems directly address growing compute loads by providing rack-level temperature uniformity and minimizing energy losses caused by air recirculation inefficiencies.
- Integration of advanced sensors and adaptive controls enables real-time cooling adjustment, supporting optimal energy efficiency and reducing the risk of thermal hotspots.
- Modular and prefabricated data center designs benefit from the flexible deployment of in-row cooling, with compatibility extending to edge and containerized environments.
- Transition from traditional raised-floor cooling to in-row architectures supports incremental capacity expansion and aligns with organizational sustainability initiatives, including use of eco-friendly refrigerants.
- Collaborative partnerships between OEMs and technology innovators are advancing liquid cooling integration, optimizing cold plate and hybrid air-liquid systems for high-density racks.
- AI-driven analytics and digital twin platforms are elevating predictive maintenance and system optimization, providing operators actionable control and cost-saving opportunities.
Why This In-Row Cooling Market Report Matters
- Enables executive decision-makers to evaluate technology investments by segment, capacity range, and regional dynamics for precise data center cooling planning.
- Delivers actionable insights to strengthen supply chain strategies and enhance operational efficiency amid shifting regulatory and tariff environments.
- Facilitates the alignment of cooling infrastructure with both performance imperatives and long-term sustainability objectives.
Conclusion
As organizations plan for next-generation infrastructure, in-row cooling emerges as a pivotal enabler for agile, energy-efficient data centers. This report provides the intelligence needed for strategic, future-ready investments in thermal management.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$948.56 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2090 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Transition to low global warming potential refrigerants in in-row cooling to meet sustainability targets
5.2. Synergy between hot aisle containment and in-row cooling to minimize thermal recirculation and energy waste
5.3. Enhanced energy efficiency in in-row cooling through dynamic fan speed control and variable refrigerant flow
5.4. Integration of liquid cooling technology in in-row systems to support high-density computing workloads
5.5. Deployment of modular in-row cooling units for scalable edge data centers under space constraints
5.6. Implementation of remote monitoring and IoT connectivity for real-time in-row cooling maintenance insights
5.7. Adoption of AI-powered predictive analytics to optimize in-row cooling performance and efficiency
5.8. Customization of in-row cooling architectures to accommodate AI and high-performance computing applications
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. In-Row Cooling Market, by Product Type
8.1. Condenser Units
8.2. Cooling Systems
8.3. Rack Independent Systems
8.4. Rack Integrated Cooling Units
9. In-Row Cooling Market, by Cooling Type
9.1. Air Cooling
9.2. Liquid Cooling
10. In-Row Cooling Market, by Mounting Type
10.1. Floor Mount
10.2. Overhead
11. In-Row Cooling Market, by Cooling Capacity
11.1. 50 To 100 kW
11.2. Less Than 50 kW
11.3. More Than 100 kW
12. In-Row Cooling Market, by End User
12.1. Data Centers
12.2. Enterprise
12.2.1. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
12.2.2. IT & Telecom Enterprises
13. In-Row Cooling Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. In-Row Cooling Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. In-Row Cooling Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Airedale International by Modine Manufacturing Company
16.3.2. Alpine Power Systems Inc.
16.3.3. Asetek A/S
16.3.4. ATTOM SOFTTECH LLP
16.3.5. Citec International (SEA) Pte. Ltd.
16.3.6. CoolIT Systems, Inc.
16.3.7. Delta Electronics, Inc.
16.3.8. Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.
16.3.9. Kaltra GmbH
16.3.10. Mikros Technologies by Jabil Inc.
16.3.11. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.3.12. Nortek, Inc.
16.3.13. nVent Electric plc
16.3.14. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
16.3.15. Schneider Electric SE
16.3.16. STULZ GmbH
16.3.17. Swegon Group AB
16.3.18. USystems Limited by Legrand SA
16.3.19. Vertiv Group Corporation
16.3.20. Weiss Technik by Schunk Group
16.3.21. ZTE Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36vdcz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment