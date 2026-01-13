In-Row Cooling Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Market Size, CAGR, and Future Growth

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Row Cooling Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-row cooling market grew from USD 851.11 million in 2024 to USD 948.56 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.94%. Market demand is powered by the need for highly efficient, scalable, and adaptable cooling solutions in modern, high-density data center environments.

The in-row cooling market is evolving as data center operators seek efficient, reliable thermal management to match higher compute densities and stringent sustainability targets. This research provides senior decision-makers with critical insights into technology trends, supply chain implications, and regional adoption dynamics currently shaping the in-row cooling landscape.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights from the In-Row Cooling Market

In-row cooling systems directly address growing compute loads by providing rack-level temperature uniformity and minimizing energy losses caused by air recirculation inefficiencies.

Integration of advanced sensors and adaptive controls enables real-time cooling adjustment, supporting optimal energy efficiency and reducing the risk of thermal hotspots.

Modular and prefabricated data center designs benefit from the flexible deployment of in-row cooling, with compatibility extending to edge and containerized environments.

Transition from traditional raised-floor cooling to in-row architectures supports incremental capacity expansion and aligns with organizational sustainability initiatives, including use of eco-friendly refrigerants.

Collaborative partnerships between OEMs and technology innovators are advancing liquid cooling integration, optimizing cold plate and hybrid air-liquid systems for high-density racks.

AI-driven analytics and digital twin platforms are elevating predictive maintenance and system optimization, providing operators actionable control and cost-saving opportunities.

Why This In-Row Cooling Market Report Matters

Enables executive decision-makers to evaluate technology investments by segment, capacity range, and regional dynamics for precise data center cooling planning.

Delivers actionable insights to strengthen supply chain strategies and enhance operational efficiency amid shifting regulatory and tariff environments.

Facilitates the alignment of cooling infrastructure with both performance imperatives and long-term sustainability objectives.

Conclusion

As organizations plan for next-generation infrastructure, in-row cooling emerges as a pivotal enabler for agile, energy-efficient data centers. This report provides the intelligence needed for strategic, future-ready investments in thermal management.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $948.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2090 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Transition to low global warming potential refrigerants in in-row cooling to meet sustainability targets

5.2. Synergy between hot aisle containment and in-row cooling to minimize thermal recirculation and energy waste

5.3. Enhanced energy efficiency in in-row cooling through dynamic fan speed control and variable refrigerant flow

5.4. Integration of liquid cooling technology in in-row systems to support high-density computing workloads

5.5. Deployment of modular in-row cooling units for scalable edge data centers under space constraints

5.6. Implementation of remote monitoring and IoT connectivity for real-time in-row cooling maintenance insights

5.7. Adoption of AI-powered predictive analytics to optimize in-row cooling performance and efficiency

5.8. Customization of in-row cooling architectures to accommodate AI and high-performance computing applications



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. In-Row Cooling Market, by Product Type

8.1. Condenser Units

8.2. Cooling Systems

8.3. Rack Independent Systems

8.4. Rack Integrated Cooling Units



9. In-Row Cooling Market, by Cooling Type

9.1. Air Cooling

9.2. Liquid Cooling



10. In-Row Cooling Market, by Mounting Type

10.1. Floor Mount

10.2. Overhead



11. In-Row Cooling Market, by Cooling Capacity

11.1. 50 To 100 kW

11.2. Less Than 50 kW

11.3. More Than 100 kW



12. In-Row Cooling Market, by End User

12.1. Data Centers

12.2. Enterprise

12.2.1. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

12.2.2. IT & Telecom Enterprises



13. In-Row Cooling Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. In-Row Cooling Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. In-Row Cooling Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Airedale International by Modine Manufacturing Company

16.3.2. Alpine Power Systems Inc.

16.3.3. Asetek A/S

16.3.4. ATTOM SOFTTECH LLP

16.3.5. Citec International (SEA) Pte. Ltd.

16.3.6. CoolIT Systems, Inc.

16.3.7. Delta Electronics, Inc.

16.3.8. Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.

16.3.9. Kaltra GmbH

16.3.10. Mikros Technologies by Jabil Inc.

16.3.11. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.3.12. Nortek, Inc.

16.3.13. nVent Electric plc

16.3.14. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

16.3.15. Schneider Electric SE

16.3.16. STULZ GmbH

16.3.17. Swegon Group AB

16.3.18. USystems Limited by Legrand SA

16.3.19. Vertiv Group Corporation

16.3.20. Weiss Technik by Schunk Group

16.3.21. ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36vdcz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment