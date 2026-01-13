Bowman to Lead $30 Million Multi-Year Flood Control Project with Largest U.S. Water Reclamation Authority

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year contract by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD), one of the largest stormwater and wastewater treatment management agencies in the world, serving over 5.2 million residents across 883 square miles of Cook County, Illinois.

As one of its most significant regional stormwater assignments to date and its first contract with MWRD, Bowman will lead final design and permitting services for the Central Road flood control project in Cook County. The award expands the company’s public infrastructure backlog, and supports its strategy to grow organic, long-duration public-sector revenue. The win adds to Bowman’s growing portfolio of the region’s largest infrastructure projects, including the DuPage WaterLink Pipeline, I-80, I-55, I-90 roadway improvements and the award-winning Mile Long Bridge reconstruction.

“We continue our deliberate efforts toward organic growth of public agency revenue across the country,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “This growing base of multi-phase public assignments enhances long-term visibility and facilitates cross-selling of integrated services to owners and operators of large, complex infrastructure systems.”

The assignment includes final design and permitting for flood control improvements in Cook County including new trunk and lateral storm sewers and a 100-acre-foot stormwater detention basin. Total construction costs are estimated at $30 million, under which Bowman will lead all aspects of the project, including stakeholder coordination, survey, geotechnical, hydrology and hydraulic modeling, environmental analysis, permitting and preparation and coordination of the development of required design plans, specifications and estimates. Design elements include roadway removal and reconstruction, drainage and utilities, detention basin, maintenance of traffic, earthwork, sediment and erosion control, structural elements and pavement marking and signing.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees and 100 U.S. offices, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

