Food Service Restaurant Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Plant-Based Menu Expansion, Data-Driven Personalization, and Virtual Brand Partnerships Reshape Growth Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Service Restaurant Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The food service restaurant market grew from USD 2.53 trillion in 2024 to USD 2.66 trillion in 2025. With a projected CAGR of 4.97%, the market is expected to reach USD 3.74 trillion by 2032, supported by steady demand and innovation across multiple regions and segments. This expansion reflects increased digital integration, changing meal consumption patterns, and a dynamic M&A environment.
The food service restaurant market is undergoing rapid transformation as technology adoption and evolving consumer preferences reshape operational strategies and competitive positioning. Industry leaders must address digital acceleration, supply chain resilience, and regulatory changes to sustain growth and relevance in a shifting global landscape.
Key Takeaways for Market Strategy
- Accelerated adoption of digital channels calls for investment in seamless order management across mobile, kiosk, and online interfaces.
- Menu innovations are increasingly driven by consumer demand for health-conscious and personalized options, with plant-based and locally sourced ingredients gaining traction.
- Rising labor costs and workforce shortages are catalyzing deployment of automation and robotics to improve efficiency and consistency in food preparation and service.
- Regional growth strategies must account for local regulatory frameworks, cultural cuisine preferences, and varied consumer spending habits, especially as urbanization and digital payment adoption expand.
- Strategic consolidation and partnerships between operators and technology providers strengthen competitive advantage and enable market entry with reduced capital outlay.
- Resilient supply chains, leveraging multiple sourcing channels and data-driven inventory management, help organizations mitigate disruptions and uphold brand standards.
Why This Report Matters
- Provides senior leaders with actionable insights to guide technology investments, supply chain decisions, and workforce strategy in the food service restaurant market.
- Enables organizations to benchmark competitive positioning, identify emerging revenue opportunities, and address geographic nuances for tailored market expansion strategies.
- Guides risk management with in-depth analysis of regulatory, tariff, and operational pressures.
Conclusion
This report equips decision-makers with comprehensive intelligence, supporting sustainable growth and operational excellence as the food service restaurant industry adapts to evolving market realities. Leverage these findings to anticipate challenges and realize opportunities in a rapidly changing marketplace.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.66 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3.74 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Rise of AI-powered kitchen automation for order fulfillment and inventory management
5.2. Growing adoption of ghost kitchen models to reduce overhead and expand delivery reach
5.3. Impact of sustainable packaging mandates on quick-service restaurant supply chains
5.4. Implementation of contactless dining experiences through mobile ordering and payment
5.5. Increased demand for plant-based and alternative protein offerings in full-service menus
5.6. Integration of advanced data analytics for personalized marketing and menu optimization
5.7. Expansion of virtual brand partnerships within established restaurant portfolios
5.8. Adoption of dynamic pricing algorithms in time-sensitive delivery and in-restaurant dining
5.9. Consumer preference shift toward hyper-local and farm-to-table sourcing strategies
5.10. Regulatory challenges around nutritional transparency and labeling requirements
5.11. Post-Brexit import frictions and ferry capacity constraints are altering seafood and specialty sourcing strategies and delivery lead times
5.12. Food waste reduction programs and surplus-sale partnerships are expanding to protect margins and meet corporate sustainability targets
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Service Type
8.1. Cafe & Coffee Shop
8.1.1. Cafe-Bakery
8.1.2. Coffee-Focused
8.1.3. Tea Room
8.2. Full-Service Restaurant
8.2.1. Casual Dining
8.2.2. Family Style
8.2.3. Fine Dining
8.3. Limited-Service Restaurant
8.3.1. Cafeteria Carvery
8.3.2. Fast Casual
8.3.3. Quick Service
8.4. Mobile & Pop-Up
8.4.1. Food Truck
8.4.2. Market Stall
8.4.3. Pop-Up Kitchen
8.5. Pub & Bar
8.5.1. Cocktail Bar
8.5.2. Gastro Pub
8.5.3. Traditional Pub
8.5.4. Wine Bar
8.6. Virtual Kitchen
8.6.1. Delivery-Only
8.6.2. Takeaway-Only
9. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Price Tier
9.1. Midscale
9.2. Premium
9.2.1. Luxury
9.2.2. Upscale
9.3. Value
10. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Meal Type
10.1. Breakfast
10.2. Dinner
10.3. Lunch
10.4. Snack
11. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Ownership Model
11.1. Chain
11.1.1. Domestic Chain
11.1.2. International Chain
11.2. Cooperative
11.3. Franchise
11.3.1. Multi-Unit Franchise
11.3.2. Single-Unit Franchise
11.4. Independent
12. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Cuisine Type
12.1. African
12.1.1. North African
12.1.2. West African
12.2. American
12.2.1. Barbecue
12.2.2. Burgers
12.2.3. Diner
12.3. Asian
12.3.1. Chinese
12.3.2. Indian
12.3.3. Japanese
12.3.3.1. Ramen
12.3.3.2. Sushi
12.3.4. Korean
12.3.5. Thai
12.3.6. Vietnamese
12.4. British
12.5. Dessert & Sweets
12.5.1. Bakery
12.5.2. Ice Cream
12.5.3. Patisserie
12.6. European Continental
12.6.1. French
12.6.2. German
12.6.3. Portuguese
12.7. Irish
12.7.1. Modern Irish
12.7.2. Traditional Irish
12.8. Italian
12.8.1. Gelato
12.8.2. Pasta
12.8.3. Pizza
12.9. Latin American
12.9.1. Brazilian
12.9.2. Mexican
12.9.3. Peruvian
12.10. Mediterranean
12.10.1. Greek
12.10.2. Spanish Tapas
12.10.3. Turkish
12.11. Middle Eastern
12.11.1. Lebanese
12.11.2. Persian
12.12. Seafood
13. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Outlet Size
13.1. 151 To 300 Seats
13.2. 21 To 50 Seats
13.3. 51 To 150 Seats
13.4. Over 300 Seats
13.5. Up To 20 Seats
14. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Ordering Channel
14.1. Catering & Events
14.1.1. Corporate Catering
14.1.2. Private Events
14.2. Click-And-Collect
14.3. Delivery
14.3.1. First-Party
14.3.2. Third-Party Aggregator
14.4. Dine-In
14.4.1. Counter Order
14.4.2. Self-Order Kiosk
14.4.3. Table Service
14.5. Drive-Thru
14.5.1. Dual Lane
14.5.2. Single Lane
14.6. Takeaway
14.6.1. Online Order
14.6.2. Phone Order
14.6.3. Walk-In
15. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Region
15.1. Americas
15.1.1. North America
15.1.2. Latin America
15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
15.2.1. Europe
15.2.2. Middle East
15.2.3. Africa
15.3. Asia-Pacific
16. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Group
16.1. ASEAN
16.2. GCC
16.3. European Union
16.4. BRICS
16.5. G7
16.6. NATO
17. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Country
17.1. United States
17.2. Canada
17.3. Mexico
17.4. Brazil
17.5. United Kingdom
17.6. Germany
17.7. France
17.8. Russia
17.9. Italy
17.10. Spain
17.11. China
17.12. India
17.13. Japan
17.14. Australia
17.15. South Korea
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
18.3. Competitive Analysis
18.3.1. AIL Group
18.3.2. Azzurri Group Ltd.
18.3.3. Boojum Ltd
18.3.4. Burger King Europe GmbH
18.3.5. Camile Thai Group Holdings Limited
18.3.6. Costa Coffee Ltd.
18.3.7. Darog Wine Bar
18.3.8. Domino's Pizza, Inc.
18.3.9. Farmgate Lismore
18.3.10. Five Guys Holding, Inc.
18.3.11. Foret
18.3.12. Four Star Pizza (Ireland) Limited
18.3.13. Gloria Jean's Gourmet Coffees Corp.
18.3.14. Grano
18.3.15. J D Wetherspoon plc
18.3.16. Krispy Kreme, Inc.
18.3.17. Lady Helen
18.3.18. McDonald's Corporation
18.3.19. Nando's Chickenland Ireland Limited
18.3.20. Nero Holdings Ltd.
18.3.21. O'Briens Irish Sandwich Bars
18.3.22. Papa John's International, Inc
18.3.23. Park Hotel Kenmare
18.3.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc.
18.3.25. Starbucks Corporation
18.3.26. Subway IP LLC
18.3.27. Supermac's Ltd.
18.3.28. Sysco Corporation
18.3.29. The Big Table Group
18.3.30. The Coach House
18.3.31. The Good Food Company Ltd
18.3.32. The Restaurant Group plc
18.3.33. The Wendy's Company
18.3.34. Wingstop Inc
18.3.35. Yum! Brands, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s7r96
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment