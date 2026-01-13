Food Service Restaurant Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Plant-Based Menu Expansion, Data-Driven Personalization, and Virtual Brand Partnerships Reshape Growth Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Service Restaurant Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food service restaurant market grew from USD 2.53 trillion in 2024 to USD 2.66 trillion in 2025. With a projected CAGR of 4.97%, the market is expected to reach USD 3.74 trillion by 2032, supported by steady demand and innovation across multiple regions and segments. This expansion reflects increased digital integration, changing meal consumption patterns, and a dynamic M&A environment.

The food service restaurant market is undergoing rapid transformation as technology adoption and evolving consumer preferences reshape operational strategies and competitive positioning. Industry leaders must address digital acceleration, supply chain resilience, and regulatory changes to sustain growth and relevance in a shifting global landscape.

Key Takeaways for Market Strategy

Accelerated adoption of digital channels calls for investment in seamless order management across mobile, kiosk, and online interfaces.

Menu innovations are increasingly driven by consumer demand for health-conscious and personalized options, with plant-based and locally sourced ingredients gaining traction.

Rising labor costs and workforce shortages are catalyzing deployment of automation and robotics to improve efficiency and consistency in food preparation and service.

Regional growth strategies must account for local regulatory frameworks, cultural cuisine preferences, and varied consumer spending habits, especially as urbanization and digital payment adoption expand.

Strategic consolidation and partnerships between operators and technology providers strengthen competitive advantage and enable market entry with reduced capital outlay.

Resilient supply chains, leveraging multiple sourcing channels and data-driven inventory management, help organizations mitigate disruptions and uphold brand standards.

Why This Report Matters

Provides senior leaders with actionable insights to guide technology investments, supply chain decisions, and workforce strategy in the food service restaurant market.

Enables organizations to benchmark competitive positioning, identify emerging revenue opportunities, and address geographic nuances for tailored market expansion strategies.

Guides risk management with in-depth analysis of regulatory, tariff, and operational pressures.

Conclusion

This report equips decision-makers with comprehensive intelligence, supporting sustainable growth and operational excellence as the food service restaurant industry adapts to evolving market realities. Leverage these findings to anticipate challenges and realize opportunities in a rapidly changing marketplace.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.66 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.74 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Rise of AI-powered kitchen automation for order fulfillment and inventory management

5.2. Growing adoption of ghost kitchen models to reduce overhead and expand delivery reach

5.3. Impact of sustainable packaging mandates on quick-service restaurant supply chains

5.4. Implementation of contactless dining experiences through mobile ordering and payment

5.5. Increased demand for plant-based and alternative protein offerings in full-service menus

5.6. Integration of advanced data analytics for personalized marketing and menu optimization

5.7. Expansion of virtual brand partnerships within established restaurant portfolios

5.8. Adoption of dynamic pricing algorithms in time-sensitive delivery and in-restaurant dining

5.9. Consumer preference shift toward hyper-local and farm-to-table sourcing strategies

5.10. Regulatory challenges around nutritional transparency and labeling requirements

5.11. Post-Brexit import frictions and ferry capacity constraints are altering seafood and specialty sourcing strategies and delivery lead times

5.12. Food waste reduction programs and surplus-sale partnerships are expanding to protect margins and meet corporate sustainability targets



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Service Type

8.1. Cafe & Coffee Shop

8.1.1. Cafe-Bakery

8.1.2. Coffee-Focused

8.1.3. Tea Room

8.2. Full-Service Restaurant

8.2.1. Casual Dining

8.2.2. Family Style

8.2.3. Fine Dining

8.3. Limited-Service Restaurant

8.3.1. Cafeteria Carvery

8.3.2. Fast Casual

8.3.3. Quick Service

8.4. Mobile & Pop-Up

8.4.1. Food Truck

8.4.2. Market Stall

8.4.3. Pop-Up Kitchen

8.5. Pub & Bar

8.5.1. Cocktail Bar

8.5.2. Gastro Pub

8.5.3. Traditional Pub

8.5.4. Wine Bar

8.6. Virtual Kitchen

8.6.1. Delivery-Only

8.6.2. Takeaway-Only



9. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Price Tier

9.1. Midscale

9.2. Premium

9.2.1. Luxury

9.2.2. Upscale

9.3. Value



10. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Meal Type

10.1. Breakfast

10.2. Dinner

10.3. Lunch

10.4. Snack



11. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Ownership Model

11.1. Chain

11.1.1. Domestic Chain

11.1.2. International Chain

11.2. Cooperative

11.3. Franchise

11.3.1. Multi-Unit Franchise

11.3.2. Single-Unit Franchise

11.4. Independent



12. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Cuisine Type

12.1. African

12.1.1. North African

12.1.2. West African

12.2. American

12.2.1. Barbecue

12.2.2. Burgers

12.2.3. Diner

12.3. Asian

12.3.1. Chinese

12.3.2. Indian

12.3.3. Japanese

12.3.3.1. Ramen

12.3.3.2. Sushi

12.3.4. Korean

12.3.5. Thai

12.3.6. Vietnamese

12.4. British

12.5. Dessert & Sweets

12.5.1. Bakery

12.5.2. Ice Cream

12.5.3. Patisserie

12.6. European Continental

12.6.1. French

12.6.2. German

12.6.3. Portuguese

12.7. Irish

12.7.1. Modern Irish

12.7.2. Traditional Irish

12.8. Italian

12.8.1. Gelato

12.8.2. Pasta

12.8.3. Pizza

12.9. Latin American

12.9.1. Brazilian

12.9.2. Mexican

12.9.3. Peruvian

12.10. Mediterranean

12.10.1. Greek

12.10.2. Spanish Tapas

12.10.3. Turkish

12.11. Middle Eastern

12.11.1. Lebanese

12.11.2. Persian

12.12. Seafood



13. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Outlet Size

13.1. 151 To 300 Seats

13.2. 21 To 50 Seats

13.3. 51 To 150 Seats

13.4. Over 300 Seats

13.5. Up To 20 Seats



14. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Ordering Channel

14.1. Catering & Events

14.1.1. Corporate Catering

14.1.2. Private Events

14.2. Click-And-Collect

14.3. Delivery

14.3.1. First-Party

14.3.2. Third-Party Aggregator

14.4. Dine-In

14.4.1. Counter Order

14.4.2. Self-Order Kiosk

14.4.3. Table Service

14.5. Drive-Thru

14.5.1. Dual Lane

14.5.2. Single Lane

14.6. Takeaway

14.6.1. Online Order

14.6.2. Phone Order

14.6.3. Walk-In



15. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Region

15.1. Americas

15.1.1. North America

15.1.2. Latin America

15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

15.2.1. Europe

15.2.2. Middle East

15.2.3. Africa

15.3. Asia-Pacific



16. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Group

16.1. ASEAN

16.2. GCC

16.3. European Union

16.4. BRICS

16.5. G7

16.6. NATO



17. Food Service Restaurant Market, by Country

17.1. United States

17.2. Canada

17.3. Mexico

17.4. Brazil

17.5. United Kingdom

17.6. Germany

17.7. France

17.8. Russia

17.9. Italy

17.10. Spain

17.11. China

17.12. India

17.13. Japan

17.14. Australia

17.15. South Korea



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

18.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

18.3. Competitive Analysis

18.3.1. AIL Group

18.3.2. Azzurri Group Ltd.

18.3.3. Boojum Ltd

18.3.4. Burger King Europe GmbH

18.3.5. Camile Thai Group Holdings Limited

18.3.6. Costa Coffee Ltd.

18.3.7. Darog Wine Bar

18.3.8. Domino's Pizza, Inc.

18.3.9. Farmgate Lismore

18.3.10. Five Guys Holding, Inc.

18.3.11. Foret

18.3.12. Four Star Pizza (Ireland) Limited

18.3.13. Gloria Jean's Gourmet Coffees Corp.

18.3.14. Grano

18.3.15. J D Wetherspoon plc

18.3.16. Krispy Kreme, Inc.

18.3.17. Lady Helen

18.3.18. McDonald's Corporation

18.3.19. Nando's Chickenland Ireland Limited

18.3.20. Nero Holdings Ltd.

18.3.21. O'Briens Irish Sandwich Bars

18.3.22. Papa John's International, Inc

18.3.23. Park Hotel Kenmare

18.3.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc.

18.3.25. Starbucks Corporation

18.3.26. Subway IP LLC

18.3.27. Supermac's Ltd.

18.3.28. Sysco Corporation

18.3.29. The Big Table Group

18.3.30. The Coach House

18.3.31. The Good Food Company Ltd

18.3.32. The Restaurant Group plc

18.3.33. The Wendy's Company

18.3.34. Wingstop Inc

18.3.35. Yum! Brands, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s7r96

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment