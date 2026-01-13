Chicago Atlantic Chief Executive Officer Peter Sack to Participate in Fireside Chat with Zuanic and Associates

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI), and Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIEN) announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Sack will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Zuanic and Associates later today at 2:00 p.m. ET.

For those interested in attending the virtual event, please register at the link: Zuanic Webinar Registration. Additional information about the event is available at the following link: Fireside Chat Info.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors.

REFI and LIEN are part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York, and London. For more information, please visit www.refi.reit and lien.chicagoatlantic.com.

Contact LIEN:

Lisa Kampf

SCR Partners, LLC

LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com

Contact REFI:

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners, LLC

IR@REFI.reit