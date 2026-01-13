Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size to Hit USD 725.99 Million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 4.91% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market size was valued at USD 495.00 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 725.99 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.91% during 2026–2033. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines market is expanding significantly on a global scale due to the rising incidence of respiratory and cardiac conditions, the growing use of sophisticated life-support technology, and the development of critical care facilities.

The U.S. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market size was valued at USD 144.85 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 190.89 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.91% during 2026–2033. The increased incidence of respiratory and cardiac conditions, the growing need for sophisticated life-support systems in hospitals, and the expanding use of portable, cutting-edge ECMO devices are the main drivers of the growth.





Rising Demand for Advanced ECMO Machines to Propel Market Growth Globally

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines market is expanding rapidly worldwide because to the increased incidence of respiratory and cardiac conditions as well as the growing need for sophisticated life support systems. Patient monitoring, long-term management, and clinical efficiency are all being improved by technological advancements, such as portable, sensor-integrated, and user-friendly technologies. Adoption is also being accelerated by growing healthcare professional awareness, encouraging government programs, and ongoing R&D expenditures in adaptable ECMO technologies. In order to increase survival rates in severe cardiac and pulmonary patients, hospitals and critical care facilities are progressively incorporating ECMO equipment. There are a lot of chances for global market expansion and innovation in this dynamic climate.

High Costs, Complex Operation, and Regulatory Hurdles May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

The market for ECMO machines is expanding, but there are a number of obstacles that could prevent broad use. Accessibility is hampered by the high cost of ECMO systems and related supplies, especially in underdeveloped nations. Deployment at smaller hospitals or emergency situations may be hampered by complex operations and the need for specialized, trained medical professionals. Furthermore, possible side effects like bleeding, infection, and thrombosis during ECMO therapy raise safety issues and undermine clinician trust.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Pumps lead the ECMO Machine market holding a share of 34.63% in 2025, due to their essential role in life-support systems. Accessories are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 10.05%, driven by increasing adoption of supplementary consumables and enhanced support devices in hospitals and critical care settings.

By Modality

Veno-Arterial dominates the ECMO Machine market with a share of 39.38% in 2025, reflecting its widespread use in critical care. Veno-Venous is the fastest-growing modality, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%, driven by increasing adoption in respiratory support and advanced life-saving procedures.

By Patient Type

Adult patients represent the dominant segment in ECMO machine market holding a share of 59.13% in 2025 due to higher prevalence of cardiac and respiratory conditions. Pediatric patients are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 8.20%, fueled by rising awareness and improved adoption of ECMO in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units.

By Application

Cardiac applications dominate the ECMO Machine market holding 49.38% share, reflecting its primary use in heart-related critical care. ECPR (Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) is the fastest-growing application at a CAGR of 7.85%, driven by increasing adoption in emergency and acute care settings for life-saving interventions.

Regional Insights:

North America leads the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market, holding the highest market share of 44.17% in 2025 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of ECMO technologies, and growing prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market, growing at a CAGR of 5.79%, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases, and expanding critical care infrastructure.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Report are

Getinge AB

Medtronic plc

LivaNova PLC

Terumo Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care / Xenios AG

Eurosets S.R.L.

Nipro Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Maquet Holding

Medos Medizintechnik

ABIOMED

Spectrum Medical

CytoSorbents Corporation

Xenios AG ECMO Systems

Abbott Laboratories

ALung Technologies Inc.

Braile Biomedical

Origen Biomedical, Inc.

Medica S.p.A.

Sorin Group

Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Getinge announced it will phase out its struggling surgical perfusion business, reallocating resources to higher-growth areas such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and transplant care, while analysts expect LivaNova to benefit from the USD 41 million in sales Getinge is exiting.

, Getinge announced it will phase out its struggling surgical perfusion business, reallocating resources to higher-growth areas such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and transplant care, while analysts expect LivaNova to benefit from the USD 41 million in sales Getinge is exiting. In January 2024, LivaNova announced the wind-down of its ACS business, retaining profitable standalone cannulae while discontinuing LifeSPARC™ and Hemolung™ systems, aiming to streamline operations and strengthen growth in cardiopulmonary and neuromodulation segments.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 495 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 725.99 Million CAGR CAGR of 4.91% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Pumps, Oxygenator, Controllers, Cannula and Accessories)

• By Modality (Veno-Arterial, Veno-Venous and Arterio-Venous)

• By Patient Type (Neonates, Pediatric and Adult)

• By Application (Respiratory, Cardiac and ECPR) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADVANCED ECMO TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the adoption rate of advanced ECMO technologies, including veno-venous (VV), veno-arterial (VA), and portable ECMO systems, alongside innovation trends driven by R&D investments, patent activity, and annual launches of new devices, enhanced features, and automation software.

– helps you understand the adoption rate of advanced ECMO technologies, including veno-venous (VV), veno-arterial (VA), and portable ECMO systems, alongside innovation trends driven by R&D investments, patent activity, and annual launches of new devices, enhanced features, and automation software. DEVICE PERFORMANCE & PATIENT OUTCOME BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate ECMO system effectiveness through detailed analysis of blood flow rates, oxygen transfer efficiency, CO₂ removal performance, reliability indicators such as mean time between failure (MTBF), and patient outcome metrics including survival rates, complication incidence, and recovery timelines.

– helps you evaluate ECMO system effectiveness through detailed analysis of blood flow rates, oxygen transfer efficiency, CO₂ removal performance, reliability indicators such as mean time between failure (MTBF), and patient outcome metrics including survival rates, complication incidence, and recovery timelines. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & ICU INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you assess operational usability by tracking priming time, system portability, pump durability, circuit lifespan, and the level of integration with ICU monitoring and hospital information systems, supporting clinical workflow optimization.

– helps you assess operational usability by tracking priming time, system portability, pump durability, circuit lifespan, and the level of integration with ICU monitoring and hospital information systems, supporting clinical workflow optimization. PRODUCTION CAPACITY & SUPPLY CHAIN RESILIENCE METRICS – helps you identify manufacturing readiness and supply chain risks by analyzing production capacity utilization rates, lead times for ECMO machine delivery, dependency on critical components such as oxygenators and pumps, and average delivery timelines to hospitals and emergency care centers.

– helps you identify manufacturing readiness and supply chain risks by analyzing production capacity utilization rates, lead times for ECMO machine delivery, dependency on critical components such as oxygenators and pumps, and average delivery timelines to hospitals and emergency care centers. PRICING STRUCTURE & TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP ANALYSIS – helps you understand cost dynamics through insights into average selling price trends by ECMO type, cost per patient support session including consumables, and total cost of ownership covering maintenance, calibration, and clinical staff training requirements.

– helps you understand cost dynamics through insights into average selling price trends by ECMO type, cost per patient support session including consumables, and total cost of ownership covering maintenance, calibration, and clinical staff training requirements. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & QUALITY ASSURANCE DASHBOARD – helps you gauge regulatory readiness by tracking compliance with FDA, CE, and ISO 13485 standards, certification rates for safety and performance, and post-market indicators such as inspections, recalls, and surveillance outcomes.

