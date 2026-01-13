Goodfood to Report Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, will release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2026 on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, before markets open. Selim Bassoul, Executive Chairman, and Roslane Aouameur, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.

Details of the Earnings Conference Call:

When: January 20, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 1 (800) 717-1738 or 1 (514) 400-3792

Conference call replay available until January 27, 2026:

1 (888) 660-6264

Replay passcode: 37370#

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

https://www2.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada’s leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers’ kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand.

For further information:

Investors Media

Roslane Aouameur

Chief Financial Officer

IR@makegoodfood.ca

Jennifer Stahlke

Chief Customer Officer

media@makegoodfood.ca



