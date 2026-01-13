Plug to Participate in UBS Global Energy & Utilities Winter Conference

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, announce its participation in the UBS Global Energy & Utilities Winter Conference hosted from Jan. 12-14 in Park City, Utah.

Plug’s participation signals strong leadership in the hydrogen economy and an active approach to engaging the investment community. President and CRO Jose Luis Crespo and Vice President of Investor Relations Roberto Friedlander will meet individually with institutional investors to share Plug’s strategic roadmap.

Additional information on Plug’s investor conference participation can be found in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website: https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 285 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 39 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com