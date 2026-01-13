Execo Expands Engagement with Tenstorrent to Drive AI-First Legal Operations Through Managed Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Execo, a next-generation provider of AI-powered services, today announced an expanded engagement with Tenstorrent, a next-generation computing company building the future of AI hardware. Building on a successful deployment of the Leah platform, Tenstorrent has selected Execo to provide Managed Legal Services, ensuring the company’s legal operations can scale at the speed of its engineering innovation.

As a company at the forefront of AI computing, Tenstorrent operates with a clear mandate to adopt artificial intelligence across every business function. Facing high-volume demand that had outpaced the capacity of traditional workflows, the company sought a partner capable of redesigning its contracting infrastructure to be transparent, data-driven, and AI-enabled.

Execo initially partnered with Tenstorrent to deploy Leah’s generative AI to centralize intake and accelerate high-volume NDA processing. Following the successful completion of that initial phase, the implementation has extended to include client license agreements, SOWs, and vendor contracts, covering AI-assisted redlining reviews and negotiations. To support this scaling operation, Tenstorrent expanded the mandate to include managed services to help them run the solutions effectively, ensuring adoption, supporting rapid growth, and realizing the value from the investment.

“Tenstorrent is building the hardware that powers the AI revolution, so it is only fitting that their own operations are powered by the best of GenAI,” Dhiraj Nautiyal, Vice President of Implementation Services at Execo. “Our work together perfectly illustrates our vision: helping companies navigate a rapidly changing world by cutting through the noise to adopt and leverage AI for real outcomes. We are proud to help Tenstorrent move faster by taking the complexity out of legal operations.”

“As an AI-first company, we have a mandate to apply intelligent technology across all functions, including legal,” said Allison Krause, Legal Counsel at Tenstorrent. “Faced with an unsustainable volume of contract requests, this engagement allowed us to turn that vision into reality. The speed at which we can now execute agreements is significantly faster, allowing our team to match the pace of our engineering and sales organizations.”

This engagement highlights Execo’s ability to support high-growth technology companies through the full lifecycle of AI adoption – from system selection and configuration to ongoing, outcome-based process management.

