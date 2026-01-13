TDG Extends Southern Limits of Aurora Complex Mineralization 1.25 g/t Au, 0.33% Cu over 128.7 metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) (the “Company” or “TDG”) is pleased to report additional Phase I drilling results from the Aurora West Zone within TDG’s Greater Shasta-Newberry (“GSN”) project located in the Toodoggone District of British Columbia. To date, the fully funded, Phase I Aurora West Zone exploratory drilling program has completed 20 drill holes totalling approximately 13,650 metres (“m”) of which 10 (including the drill hole in this release) have been publicly disclosed. Results for the remaining holes are pending.

Delivery times for finalized analytical results are impacted by the high volume of samples at the laboratory. As such, additional drilling results will be disclosed as finalized analyses become available.

Highlights

Drill hole TDG25-013 intersected 1.25 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), 2.2 g/t silver (“Ag”), 0.33% copper (“Cu”) over 128.7 m including 1.44 g/t Au, 2.4 g/t Ag, 0.37% Cu over 103.5 m

including Aurora West mineralization extended a further 100 m south of previously reported drilling

New occurrence of visually identified mineralization intersected ~500 m north of Aurora Complex

Winter drilling program mobilization in progress





Ongoing Expansion Drilling Continues to Demonstrate Continuity of Both Scale and Tenor

Having intersected 1.25 g/t Au, 2.2 g/t Ag, 0.33% Cu over 128.7 metres, Phase I 2025 drill hole TDG25-013 has extended the Aurora West Zone Au-Ag-Cu mineralization southerly along the property boundary (Figures 1 & 2).

This new interval has suggested the tenor and thickness of the Aurora West Zone mineralization continues an additional 100 m south of previously reported drill hole TDG25-010 which intersected 1.02 Au, 2.0 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu over 164.0 m including 1.54 g/t Au, 2.6 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu over 56.0 m (news release Nov 26, 2025).

Visual Aurora Style Mineralization Encountered in Step Out Drilling

Mineralization visually identified as pyrite and chalcopyrite, consistent with that observed throughout the 2025 Aurora West drilling program, has been intersected in 2025 drill hole TDG25-020. Visual sulphide mineralization occurs from approximately 710 m to approximately 820 m down hole. Rushed analytical results are pending.

Drill hole TDG25-020 represents a ~500-m north-northwest step-out from the currently defined Aurora West mineralization. While the rock types, alteration assemblages, sulphide species, and are visually similar to those observed within the Aurora West Zone, there is no assurance that the Au-Cu-Ag concentrations returned by analytical results will be comparable to those reported elsewhere within the Aurora Complex.



2026 Winter Drilling Program Mobilization on Schedule

Drilling at the GSN Project in 2026 will initially focus on completing the drill holes that were paused for the December 2025 scheduled shutdown. Further drill holes in Aurora West Zone will be results driven. Once completed, drilling will subsequently focus on: (1) potential extensions to the Aurora West Zone, (2) testing the scale potential of the larger and yet unexplored Aurora Complex1 and (3) testing for potential extensions to the near surface, pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate4 in the vicinity of the epithermal Shasta complex.

Table 1: 2025 Phase I Aurora West Length Weighted Drill Hole Composites2

Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) TDG25-013 212.0 340.7 128.7 1.25 2.2 0.33 Including 224.5 328.0 103.5 1.44 2.4 0.37

* Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is unknown.

** Composite results were built using 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu cut-off, although there may be intervals within the composite below 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu.

*** Calculated composites are truncated to two decimal places for Au/Cu & to one decimal place for Ag.

**** Calculated composites may not sum due to rounding.

Table 2: 2025 Phase I Aurora West Drill Hole Location Information

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) TDG25-013 622,405 6,347,800 1,476 180 -75 562.0

Collar coordinates are provided in UTM Z9N NAD83. Elevations are reported as metres above sea level (mASL).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Protocols

Samples for the GSN 2025 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to a Bureau Veritas (“BV”) laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG’s Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence at regular intervals. The 2025 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core or NQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the BV laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 3, where information about methodology can be found on the BV website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 3: Au, Ag and Cu Analytical Methods.

Hole ID Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Cu In This Release PRP90-250 FA430 MA200 MA200



Quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QA/QC program is underway by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials (“CRMs”), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QA/QC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were analyzed in the batch with the failed QA/QC sample are re-analyzed.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., VP Exploration for TDG, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Notes

1 Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company’s properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company’s properties.

2 Preliminary Assay Results: The data reported herein are considered preliminary, as the full set of assay results for the 2025 program has not yet been received. While the Company’s QA/QC protocols (including the insertion of blanks, CRMs, and duplicates) have been applied, the current dataset is not sufficient to fully assess laboratory performance across the entire program. As additional assay results are returned and incorporated, the Company will provide an updated assessment of QA/QC performance to ensure data integrity and reliability.

3Aurora/Aurora West Zone Mineralization Isoshell: The isoshell is calculated using data derived from length weighted composites from TDG (news releases Sept 02, Oct 15 and this release) and Amarc Resourcesa,b,c,d,e,f utilizing a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off grade to generate an implicit model using radial basis function (“RBF”) interpolation methodology. This creates a very smooth, highly localised 3D interpretive model that is controlled by nearby data and has limited influence at long distance. This model does not account for geological constraints.

4Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG’s Shasta Project pertaining to the Shasta Mineral Resource Estimate (“Shasta MRE”) contained in this presentation is derived from the Technical Report dated February 21st, 2025 (with an effective date of December 29, 2024) titled “2025 Updated Resource Estimate For The Shasta Deposit” (the “2025 Technical Report”) prepared by Sue Bird, MSc., P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. Mineral Resources are reported at a 0.40 g/t AuEq cut-off. AuEq is calculated using US$1,750/oz Au, US$21/oz Ag, and metallurgical recoveries of 93% Au and 85% Ag, using the formula: AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + (Ag (g/t) × 0.0123) The information contained herein in respect of the Shasta MRE is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the 2025 Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the 2025 Technical Report, a copy of which has been filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and is available on www.sedar.com.

aAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces Additional Drill Results from the AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 20, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

bAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces New High Grade “AuRORA” Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 17, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

cAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces More Drill Results from Aurora and Three Emerging Copper-Gold Systems, in Collaboration with Freeport at the JOY district, Feb 28, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

dAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces Important Drill Intersection Southeast of the 2024 Aurora Copper-Gold Discovery Drill Holes at Joy, Sept 22, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

eAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc and Freeport Continue to Expand High Grade AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit, Nov 03, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

fAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc and Freeport Continue Expanding High Grade AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit, Dec 10, 2025, Amarc Website (here).

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.

In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the recent gold-rich copper porphyry Aurora1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025). TDG has demonstrated the extension of Aurora-style mineralization onto TDG’s mineral claims at Aurora West with multiple drill assays published or pending, and drilling ongoing.

In 2024, TDG also identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the ‘Baker Complex’ (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) copper-gold porphyry targets.

TDG’s other Toodoggone projects within the property package include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible and, combined, have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.

In July 2025, TDG closed the acquisition of Anyox Copper Ltd. (“Anyox”, news release July 14, 2025) which holds a combination of crown grants (100% owned and optioned) and mineral claims totaling over 10,000 hectares including the former producing Hidden Creek copper-gold mine – all located within the Anyox peninsula at the southern tip of BC’s Golden Triangle. Anyox gives TDG access to a volcanogenic massive sulphide horizon within a significant past-producing district with copper-gold-lead-zinc-silver potential.

TDG is well-funded with the priority exploration focus in 2026 to continue to test for potential extensions of Aurora1-style mineralization within TDG’s 100%-owned GSN project.

Forward Looking Statements

Figure 1: Aurora West Zone Drill Hole Location Map.







Figure 2: Aurora West Zone Vertical Section. 200 metre envelope width looking east.

